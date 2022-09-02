From dirty dogs to breakfast baps: Does the food at Adriana’s Grill in Inverurie live up to expectations?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

From dirty dogs to breakfast baps: Does the food at Adriana’s Grill in Inverurie live up to expectations?

By Karla Sinclair
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 6:59 pm

Adriana’s Grill has cemented itself as one of the most popular eateries in Inverurie.

To those that live in the area, you’ll already know this, but as someone looking from the outside in, I admire how much the residents of the town seem to advocate for and support local businesses.

Julia and I have been meaning to pay a visit to Inverurie as part of Drive-Thru Diners for some time now and Adriana’s Grill has always been a contender.

A lot of my friends have tried, tested and praised the food vendor’s grub in the past. But what really sold us was a story shared with Julia by a friend of hers recently.

It was regarding a petition created early last year to save Adriana’s Grill from being removed from its current site by the council in March 2021.

To avoid the owners having to seek out another pitch in the town or further afield, a petition was made which picked up 951 signatures and, ultimately, saved them from being relocated elsewhere.

Adriana’s Grill: What is it and what’s on offer?

Adriana’s Grill is located at the Inverurie Retail Park and is run by Gwyneth and Achut. The duo work hard to make and serve quality home-cooked food to the local community.

The business is used by all of the retail units at the park – including Currys, Home Bargains and Halfords – as well as residents and those passing, which comes as no surprise due to the mouth-watering menu on offer.

Homemade chilli con carne, macaroni cheese, hot dogs, burgers and more are available, as well as a selection of hot drinks.

Adriana’s Grill is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday (excluding Tuesday), 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and 9.30am to 5pm on Sundays.

The order:

The results

Would Julia and I return to Adriana’s Grill, or pass on the opportunity should it come again?

Scottish breakfast bap

It’s not easy to make a breakfast bap look appetizing. Soggy, pasty buns are far too common an occurrence.

But, as you can tell by the picture below, Julia and I’s bap from Adriana’s certainly looked the part.

Inside was a sausage split into two, along with two pieces of black pudding, two eggs, and two rashers of bacon.

Scottish breakfast bap.

The black pudding had a warming spiciness to it and was perfectly cooked, as was the egg. Luckily, I managed to pinch the half with the runny yolk, which oozed out when I was a few bites in.

Julia did mention that a dollop of tomato ketchup would have made the dish even tastier, but she enjoyed it nonetheless.

If you’re looking to kickstart your day right, then we’d definitely recommend this dish.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Bacon cheeseburger

The bap for our bacon cheeseburger did look a tad sad. It wasn’t as golden brown in shade or as thick as the previous one we tucked into, but it’s not all about looks – right?

Inside was bacon and cheese, as well as a thin burger patty – which was delicious and juicy – fried onions, and sriracha mayonnaise.

The sriracha was a superb addition to the dish, adding a nice creaminess that contrasted well with the other ingredients.

Bacon cheeseburger.

We agreed the onions could have been done with a few more minutes on the grill to get crispy.

On the downside, one of my strands of bacon was nothing more than fat. Uncooked that is. My rating on the taste front for the cheeseburger would have been higher, but I can’t get past this.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 2.5/5

Taste

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3/5

Dirty dog

Have you seen a more appealing hot dog in all your years?

The dirty dog at Adriana’s Grill was by far a standout dish for us, and it was the finest I have tucked into at a street food vendor before.

Sandwiched in between the soft and fluffy bun was the sausage itself, which boasted a balanced sweet and salty flavour profile. But it was what lay on top that stood out the most.

This included a hefty helping of homemade chilli con carne, fried onions, crispy onions, mustard and ketchup – it was finally time for Julia to get her Tommy K fix.

Dirty dog.

The melt-in-the-mouth chilli con carne was a triumph, to say the least, featuring the perfect amount of kick that lingered on the tongue.

All in all, a superb dish that allowed every element to shine through. It was messy, but all great hot dogs are…

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

The dirty dog came out on top at Adrianna’s Grill, racking up a score of 17/20.

Video edited by Callum Main

