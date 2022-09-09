Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s fight postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland’s fight has been postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Undefeated Sutherland was set to face Bulgarian Angel Emilov over six rounds at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow, tonight (Friday).

The fight was set to be Sutherland’s first at super-welterweight having stepped up a division.

The British Boxing Board of Control have confirmed all boxing events on Friday September 9 have been postponed as a mark of respect.

A decision has yet to be made on other boxing tournaments over the weekend.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are set to fight for the middleweight world title at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

A statement from the British Boxing Board of Control said: “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, the BBBofC has confirmed that tournaments on 9th September 2022 have been postponed.

“With regard to further tournaments this weekend a decision will be made following review of the official mourning guidance in addition to consultation with the relevant parties and other Sports.

“Further decisions will be advised in due course.”