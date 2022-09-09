Scotland Women to play Austria in 2023 World Cup qualifying play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Scotland Women to play Austria in 2023 World Cup qualifying play-off

By Sophie Goodwin
September 9, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 12:44 pm
Scotland Women captain Rachel Corsie. (Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports)
Scotland Women captain Rachel Corsie. (Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports)

Scotland Women’s bid to reach the 2023 World Cup will see them host Austria in the semi-final qualifying play-off.

Scotland will play Austria in a single-leg World Cup play-off at Hampden on Thursday, October 6.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side secured a play-off spot as they finished runners-up to Spain in Group B. The Scots finished the group with a 6-0 win over Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Scotland are one of nine teams in the European play-offs – but Iceland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland progressed to the finals as the best group runners-up.

Scotland’s semi-final play-off opponents, Austria, finished second in Group D, behind England, and will be hoping to reach their first ever World Cup.

If Scotland beat Austria in the semi-final play-off, they would then host Republic of Ireland at Hampden in the play-offs final round on October 11.

From the three final winners, the two highest seeded teams will secure a spot at the World Cup, while the third will play in an inter-confederation play-off in February.

The inter-confederation play-off, which will be held in New Zealand, could see Scotland play Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Paraguay or Papua New Guinea.

