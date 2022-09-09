Scotland Women to play Austria in 2023 World Cup qualifying play-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women’s bid to reach the 2023 World Cup will see them host Austria in the semi-final qualifying play-off.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side secured a play-off spot as they finished runners-up to Spain in Group B. The Scots finished the group with a 6-0 win over Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Scotland are one of nine teams in the European play-offs – but Iceland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland progressed to the finals as the best group runners-up.

Scotland’s semi-final play-off opponents, Austria, finished second in Group D, behind England, and will be hoping to reach their first ever World Cup.

If Scotland beat Austria in the semi-final play-off, they would then host Republic of Ireland at Hampden in the play-offs final round on October 11.

From the three final winners, the two highest seeded teams will secure a spot at the World Cup, while the third will play in an inter-confederation play-off in February.

The inter-confederation play-off, which will be held in New Zealand, could see Scotland play Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Paraguay or Papua New Guinea.