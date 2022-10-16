World Mixed Curling Championships: Scotland get off to winning start in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland have got off to a winning start at the World Mixed Curling Championships which is being held at Curl Aberdeen.

Team Scotland, which is represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop, and Robyn Munro, have won their opening three games in Group C.

Scotland beat Hungary 9-3 in their first group game on Saturday morning, clinching the opening win after the game was tied after three ends.

The Scotland rink then faced Slovakia on Saturday afternoon, who they beat 8-2, after refusing to give up the lead since taking it in end one.

In their final game of the weekend, Scotland beat Luxembourg 8-3 on Sunday afternoon. Next up for the Scots is a clash with England on Monday.

Scotland’s other Group C opponents are Australia, Austria, Mexico and Switzerland.