Scotland aiming for medal at World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen

Scotland are aiming to get off to a winning start when they face Hungary on the opening day of the World Mixed Curling Championship at Curl Aberdeen on Saturday.

Represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop, and Robyn Munro, Scotland will compete in the week-long event in Group C alongside Australia, Austria, England, Hungary, Luxembourg, Mexico, Switzerland, and Slovakia.

Davie, from Falkirk, is heading for her first senior world championship appearance in Aberdeen, having previously competed at world junior level three times, most recently at the world juniors earlier this year.

The 22-year-old said: “I have played three world events before and I would love to medal at this one. I think it would be extra special as it is in our home country, and I will have friends and family there to support me.

Last training session for Team🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿at our National Curling Academy before heading to @worldcurling Mixed Curling Champs.

Best of luck to Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro who get their campaign underway at 08.00am tomorrow v Hungary.#curling #WMxCC2022 pic.twitter.com/h6K15dJlB4 — British Curling (@BritishCurling) October 14, 2022

“In our group I reckon our toughest game will be against Switzerland. Other than that, I am excited to play against USA, Canada, and Germany. I think these will be challenging games.

“For me it is extra special to play at home as some of my family members have never had a chance to travel abroad to see me curl. Also, my friends and work colleagues are all excited to come and support Team Scotland.”

Hyslop, who is from Dumfries, said: “It is special to compete in a home world championship because we will be playing in an ice rink that we are all familiar with and that we’ve all had past success at. We have all won the Scottish Junior Championships there in the past.

“Playing at the world mixed will help us in the season ahead as we will gain experience at a high level and we can use that experience to help out with our own teams at other championships that are coming up in the near future.”

In the mixed curling discipline teams consist of two female and two male athletes.

Thirty-six teams are competing at this year’s championship. They are split into four groups for the early stages of the tournament; the winner of each group goes straight to the quarter finals, while the second and third placed teams of each group go into a qualification play-off.