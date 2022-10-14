Scotland aiming for medal at World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland aiming for medal at World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen

By Danny Law
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.

Scotland are aiming to get off to a winning start when they face Hungary on the opening day of the World Mixed Curling Championship at Curl Aberdeen on Saturday.

Represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop, and Robyn Munro, Scotland will compete in the week-long event in Group C alongside Australia, Austria, England, Hungary, Luxembourg, Mexico, Switzerland, and Slovakia.

Davie, from Falkirk, is heading for her first senior world championship appearance in Aberdeen, having previously competed at world junior level three times, most recently at the world juniors earlier this year.

The 22-year-old said: “I have played three world events before and I would love to medal at this one. I think it would be extra special as it is in our home country, and I will have friends and family there to support me.

“In our group I reckon our toughest game will be against Switzerland. Other than that, I am excited to play against USA, Canada, and Germany. I think these will be challenging games.

“For me it is extra special to play at home as some of my family members have never had a chance to travel abroad to see me curl. Also, my friends and work colleagues are all excited to come and support Team Scotland.”

Lisa Davie is representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen

Hyslop, who is from Dumfries, said: “It is special to compete in a home world championship because we will be playing in an ice rink that we are all familiar with and that we’ve all had past success at. We have all won the Scottish Junior Championships there in the past.

“Playing at the world mixed will help us in the season ahead as we will gain experience at a high level and we can use that experience to help out with our own teams at other championships that are coming up in the near future.”

In the mixed curling discipline teams consist of two female and two male athletes.

Thirty-six teams are competing at this year’s championship. They are split into four groups for the early stages of the tournament; the winner of each group goes straight to the quarter finals, while the second and third placed teams of each group go into a qualification play-off.

