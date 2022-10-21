Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie and Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham struck gold in Paris at the Para-cycling World Track Championships.

Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham claimed back-to-back world titles in the men’s 1000m time trial in a time of 59.921.

Aberdonian Fachie had spoken before the event about being ready to make a late dash away from the event if his wife Lora went into labour early with their first baby due in a fortnight.

But the call never came with Fachie and Rotherham pipping fellow Brits James Ball and Steffan Lloyd in the kilo time trial.

He’s in to the final 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 stay put for another few hours Baby Fachie so that Daddy @neilfachie can race again later. https://t.co/v43ZMQF9qa — Lora Fachie MBE (@loraturnham) October 21, 2022

They had qualified third quickest in the heats but rose to the occasion in the final to defend their title.

Hear what @neilfachie and @MattRotherham have to say after they bag yet another gold on the track tonight.

🌈🥇🌈🥇 pic.twitter.com/Syz3jz21Op — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 21, 2022

Fachie was thrilled to land his 15th world title.

He said: “It is number 15 but it is still as sweet as the first.

“I am quite happy to keep racking them up.

“Hopefully number 16 will be coming in the sprint on Sunday.

“We will see what happens there.

“I’m just happy to get the win against our teammates who pushed us so hard.”

On his longevity in the sport, the 38-year-old joked: “What keeps me coming back? I’ve got nothing else to do!

“Training is great but the best thing is to get out there competing.

“We would happily compete at any club event and be up there trying to win.

“I love that adrenalin rush and if you can keep doing it then why not? It’s a great job.”

Rotherham is looking forward to getting back on the track on Sunday.

He said: “It is exciting because we know this track is a bit quicker than other tracks.

“We will look to qualify and see if we can crack the world record.

“We are here for the world title and we know we have some good speed in there so we’re looking forward to giving it a good go.”

🏆WORLD CHAMPIONS🏆 It's back-to-back world titles for @neilfachie and @MattRotherham in the men's 1000m TT as they defend their title with a time of 59.921 seconds! 👏🌈👏🌈#SQY2022 pic.twitter.com/7pgpMk4HFW — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 21, 2022

Graham is also having a championships to remember.

The 23-year-old won the men’s C3 15km scratch race final on the opening day of action and followed up that success by winning a second gold in the C3 individual pursuit with a time of 3:24.596 in the 4000m event to land another rainbow jersey.

🌈🥇Fin for the win… again!🥇🌈@FinGparacyclist claims his second world title of the competition in the men's C3 individual pursuit 🇬🇧🙌 A sublime 4000m ride in 3:24.596 👏#SQY2022 pic.twitter.com/rXe7HXHkoc — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 21, 2022

Graham, who won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in the individual pursuit, said: “Two world titles is an amazing way to end the year.

“I still have the kilo to come.

“I’m really happy to finally have managed to win the pursuit World Champs because it has been a big target for a couple of years.

“To be able to finally do it means so much.”

On his progress this year, Graham added: “There has been a massive improvement this year.

“I worked hard in that year we had Covid. I made the most of that and it helped me so much.

“That helped me get stronger on the bike and improve my times.”

Two world titles in two days, hear what that feels like from the man himself @FinGparacyclist 🥇🥇#SQY2022 pic.twitter.com/VNOgtgBVF2 — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 21, 2022