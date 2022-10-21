Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships

By Danny Law
October 21, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 8:40 pm
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham sign the Santini rainbow jersey after winning gold.
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham sign the Santini rainbow jersey after winning gold.

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie and Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham struck gold in Paris at the Para-cycling World Track Championships.

Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham claimed back-to-back world titles in the men’s 1000m time trial in a time of 59.921.

Aberdonian Fachie had spoken before the event about being ready to make a late dash away from the event if his wife Lora went into labour early with their first baby due in a fortnight.

But the call never came with Fachie and Rotherham pipping fellow Brits James Ball and Steffan Lloyd in the kilo time trial.

They had qualified third quickest in the heats but rose to the occasion in the final to defend their title.

Fachie was thrilled to land his 15th world title.

He said: “It is number 15 but it is still as sweet as the first.

“I am quite happy to keep racking them up.

“Hopefully number 16 will be coming in the sprint on Sunday.

“We will see what happens there.

“I’m just happy to get the win against our teammates who pushed us so hard.”

Great Britain’s Neil Fachie piloted by Matthew Rotherham win gold in Paris. Image: Shutterstock. 

On his longevity in the sport, the 38-year-old joked: “What keeps me coming back? I’ve got nothing else to do!

“Training is great but the best thing is to get out there competing.

“We would happily compete at any club event and be up there trying to win.

“I love that adrenalin rush and if you can keep doing it then why not? It’s a great job.”

Rotherham is looking forward to getting back on the track on Sunday.

He said: “It is exciting because we know this track is a bit quicker than other tracks.

“We will look to qualify and see if we can crack the world record.

“We are here for the world title and we know we have some good speed in there so we’re looking forward to giving it a good go.”

Graham is also having a championships to remember.

The 23-year-old won the men’s C3 15km scratch race final on the opening day of action and followed up that success by winning a second gold in the C3 individual pursuit with a time of 3:24.596 in the 4000m event to land another rainbow jersey.

 

Graham, who won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in the individual pursuit, said: “Two world titles is an amazing way to end the year.

“I still have the kilo to come.

“I’m really happy to finally have managed to win the pursuit World Champs because it has been a big target for a couple of years.

Fin Graham celebrates winning gold. Image: Shutterstock. 

“To be able to finally do it means so much.”

On his progress this year, Graham added: “There has been a massive improvement this year.

“I worked hard in that year we had Covid. I made the most of that and it helped me so much.

“That helped me get stronger on the bike and improve my times.”

