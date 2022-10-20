Neil Fachie ready to make frantic journey back from World Championship in Paris if wife Lora goes into labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Neil Fachie ready to make frantic journey back from World Championship in Paris if wife Lora goes into labour

By Callum Law
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.

Neil Fachie’s preparations for this Para-cycling Track World Championship have been different to any other.

Fachie competes in the 1km time-trial tomorrow and the tandem B sprint on Sunday as he looks to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals.

Initially, it looked like the Aberdonian wouldn’t be in Paris for the first World Championship since January 2020 after pilot Matt Rotherham tested positive for Covid last week.

Fachie, 38, said: “The Manchester Velodrome has been closed for refurbishment so we’ve been travelling back and forth to Derby.

“That was fine and I felt we were in good form and then with a week to go I got a Whatsapp message from Matt with a picture of a positive Covid test.

Unexpected disruption to training

“That was a bit of an issue so for the last week. I’ve just been at home training on my static trainer waiting to see if we’d be going or not.

“Fortunately a day before our flight he started testing negative and we’ve made it to Paris.

“It’s not the perfect preparation but it’s one of those things.

“I’d been with Matt on the Friday and he tested positive on the Sunday, so the initial concern was that I might contract it as well.

“Fortunately I seem to have dodged it. When Matt tested positive mentally I’d prepared myself for not going, so to actually be at the championship is a bonus.”

Baby Fachie on the way

Fachie may still end up not competing at the World Championship with wife Lora due to give birth to their first child in the next couple of weeks.

If she goes into labour, Fachie will pull out of the competition and fly home.

In some ways, this championship is a last hurrah before life changes for the foreseeable.”

He added: “With Lora expected to give birth imminently I might have to fly home.

“I’ve got a list of every flight home on my phone so if I get the call I’m ready to shoot off.

“Lora’s due in a couple of weeks, generally firstborns are late, but I’ve spoken to a lot of people recently who’ve told me ‘our first was early’.

Lora Fachie, left, is due to give birth soon

“So it’s not really something I need to hear to be honest.

“To be competing here is a nice distraction in a way. We’ve been getting the house ready over the last couple of months for the baby arriving.

“Over the last week it’s been a bit of a bonus to be at home and get things ready.

“In some ways, this championship is a last hurrah before life changes for the foreseeable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Scotland end group with Australia win
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Scotland maintain momentum at World Mixed Curling Championship
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Scotland bounce back by beating Mexico
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
American Football: Aberdeen Roughnecks begin search for new head coach after Chris Breen resigns
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Grant Campbell determined to grow futsal in the north-east
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: Richie Berrington hails Scotland heroes after win over West Indies to start T20…
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
'It's not really sunk in yet' - Cuminestown's Neah Evans claims first major indivdual…
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
World Mixed Curling Championships: Scotland get off to winning start in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Neil Fachie, right, is hoping to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals this week in Paris.
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented