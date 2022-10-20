Neil Fachie ready to make frantic journey back from World Championship in Paris if wife Lora goes into labour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Fachie’s preparations for this Para-cycling Track World Championship have been different to any other.

Fachie competes in the 1km time-trial tomorrow and the tandem B sprint on Sunday as he looks to add to his 14 World Championship gold medals.

Initially, it looked like the Aberdonian wouldn’t be in Paris for the first World Championship since January 2020 after pilot Matt Rotherham tested positive for Covid last week.

Fachie, 38, said: “The Manchester Velodrome has been closed for refurbishment so we’ve been travelling back and forth to Derby.

“That was fine and I felt we were in good form and then with a week to go I got a Whatsapp message from Matt with a picture of a positive Covid test.

Unexpected disruption to training

“That was a bit of an issue so for the last week. I’ve just been at home training on my static trainer waiting to see if we’d be going or not.

“Fortunately a day before our flight he started testing negative and we’ve made it to Paris.

“It’s not the perfect preparation but it’s one of those things.

“I’d been with Matt on the Friday and he tested positive on the Sunday, so the initial concern was that I might contract it as well.

“Fortunately I seem to have dodged it. When Matt tested positive mentally I’d prepared myself for not going, so to actually be at the championship is a bonus.”

Baby Fachie on the way

Fachie may still end up not competing at the World Championship with wife Lora due to give birth to their first child in the next couple of weeks.

If she goes into labour, Fachie will pull out of the competition and fly home.

In some ways, this championship is a last hurrah before life changes for the foreseeable.”

He added: “With Lora expected to give birth imminently I might have to fly home.

“I’ve got a list of every flight home on my phone so if I get the call I’m ready to shoot off.

“Lora’s due in a couple of weeks, generally firstborns are late, but I’ve spoken to a lot of people recently who’ve told me ‘our first was early’.

“So it’s not really something I need to hear to be honest.

“To be competing here is a nice distraction in a way. We’ve been getting the house ready over the last couple of months for the baby arriving.

“Over the last week it’s been a bit of a bonus to be at home and get things ready.

“In some ways, this championship is a last hurrah before life changes for the foreseeable.”