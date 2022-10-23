Scottish Cup: Brechin, Buckie and Turriff knocked out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City were edged out of the Scottish Cup 8-7 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time against Stirling Albion at Glebe Park.

It was a typical rip-roaring cup-tie with the game ebbing and flowing from end to end with the Breedon Highland League leaders unlucky to lose out.

Manager Andy Kirk, although disappointed with the defeat, was fulsome in his praise of the way his players performed.

“I thought to a man, the players gave absolutely everything they had,” he said.

“When it goes to penalties it’s a bit of a lottery and at that point it’s anyone’s game but I thought that over the course of the ninety minutes we did enough to win.

“I feel bitterly disappointed and gutted for the players given the work-rate and effort they put in.

“Getting no reward at the end of the day is hard to take but we just have to accept it and be ready to go again in the league.”

City grabbed the opening goal after eleven minutes when an Anthony McDonald free-kick was headed home by Kevin McHattie.

But the Binos fought back to equalise in the 19th minute when former City skipper Paul McLean rose above the home defence to head home a Kai Fotheringham corner.

The hosts regained the advantage ten minutes before the break when Grady McGrath fired home from close-range but the visitors drew level again on the stroke of half-time when Dale Carrick headed home a Fotheringham free-kick.

With the sides still level at the end of the ninety minutes, the tie went into extra-time and City were dealt a body-blow when Fraser Macleod was shown a straight red card.

But Stirling were unable to make the extra man count with the match ultimately being decided by penalties.

The Binos prevailed by 8-7 with the decisive moment Blair Currie’s save from Brechin’s ninth spot-kick, which was taken by Nathan Cooney.

Buckie Thistle 1-3 Open Goal Broomhill

Ten-man Buckie Thistle crashed out of the Scottish Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Open Goal Broomhill in a pulsating tie at Victoria Park.

Goals from Broque Watson, Evan Maley and Jamie Semple sent the visitors into round three.

Jags skipper Sam Pugh was sent off for two yellow cards after just 25 minutes.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “I’m happy with 95 per cent of the performance.

“On another day with XI men on the park, I think we’d win that game comfortably.

“I’m a bit disappointed with some of the goals, but in terms of effort, commitment and shape, I thought we were outstanding.”

On the red card he added: “Sam shouldn’t be diving in, so I’ve no issue with the second yellow card.

“He’s made a mistake, but he’ll learn from it and it will probably make him a better player.”

The home side roared out of the blocks and Andrew MacAskill was denied by a superb close-range block from David Wilson, while Josh Peters and Sam Urquhart also spurned early chances.

Broomhill made them pay with the opener on 11 minutes, Watson was played through on the right of the penalty area and he slotted home across Balint Demus into the bottom left corner.

Fifteen minutes later Sam Pugh lunged in on Ryan Conroy and received a second yellow from referee Andy Gamble.

The visitors looked to have sealed the win on 73 minutes when Evan Maley raced through to place the ball beyond Demus, with the home side claiming a foul on Max Barry in the build-up.

Buckie responded within a minute, Marcus Goodall bursting into the right side of the box and rifling a great strike across Wilson into the top corner.

Less than two minutes later, Watson delivered an excellent cross to the far post for Semple to plant a header high into the net and send Broomhill through.

Manager Simon Ferry said: “I’m delighted, it was probably the hardest tie we could have got coming up here.

“I’m so pleased with how the guys stood up to the first ten minutes, Buckie started really well and it would have been easy for them to go under.

“The sending off then changes the game, but fair play to Buckie, they were still dangerous on the break with ten men.”

Dunipace 5-2 Turriff United

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson was disappointed by poor defending as they lost 5-2 at Dunipace in the Scottish Cup second round.

Aaron Reid’s finish from Callan Gray’s left-wing delivery gave the Breedon Highland League side a first half lead.

David Morrison restored parity early in the second half before Reid’s neat finish from inside the box put Turra ahead again.

But a quickfire brace from David Grant and late penalties from Joe McGuckin and Grant sent the East of Scotland League First Division side into round three.

Donaldson said: “Maybe I got the formation wrong or got the team wrong with the way we set up, I’ll take some blame for that.

“I’ll look at the goals we conceded again. We lost five at Huntly, we’ve lost a few here and a few there and now another five.

“It’s starting to really get to me. It’s not that teams are cutting us open, it’s basic mistakes that we’re making.

“It’s really frustrating because we’ve been working on it and I wouldn’t say Dunipace were a better team than us.”