Cricket: Scotland take next step towards World Cup by thrashing Nepal

By Jamie Durent
December 8, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 3:18 pm
Mark Watt, centre, was among the wickets for Scotland against Nepal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Mark Watt, centre, was among the wickets for Scotland against Nepal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Scotland took little time to dispatch Nepal and made another step towards qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

After the disappointment of defeat to Namibia on Monday, the Scots rounded out their tour with a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

It means they have taken three wins from four against Namibia and Nepal and ensured safe passage to the final World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe next summer.

“To win the game in the fashion we did was outstanding,” said head coach Shane Burger.

“I’m really happy to finish the trip like that. We wanted to come here and win four out of four, that was the goal.

Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS

“Unfortunately we couldn’t do that but it was nice to finish the way that we did.

“To be top of the table is a nice feeling, but we need to go to Nepal in our next trip and make sure that we finish the job.”

A hugely impressive bowling performance in Windhoek set the platform for Scotland. Brandon McMullen, continuing his recent form, and Safyaan Sharif chipped in with a couple of wickets to leave Nepal on 73 for five.

Skipper Rohit Paudel offered the only resistance with 47, as Mark Watt, Chris McBride and Chris Greaves helped wrap up the Nepal innings for 119.

In response Scotland looked to make light work of the total, rattling 56 runs off the first six overs.

Opener George Munsey (45 off 28 balls) led the charge and was ably supported by McBride (46 off 40), as Scotland chased down their victory target with ease inside 17 overs.

It reinforces Scotland’s position at the top of the group, ahead of the final round of games in Nepal in February.

“Losing the toss and being asked to bowl first wasn’t against what we were thinking,” added Burger.

“The seamers were excellent up front and I really enjoyed the aggression Chris Sole brought, plus the control Brandon McMullen brought with the new ball.

“Saf (Sharif) and the spinners, in the middle part of the innings, did a superb job, picking up wickets when we needed them.

“To reduce them to 119 was terrific and it was fantastic to see Kyle (Coetzer) and George (Munsey) play the way they did.

“Chris McBride played excellently for 46 not out – he’s really matured on the trip and I was glad he took responsibility.”

