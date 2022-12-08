In pictures: Enjoy the snow from the warm indoors through our gallery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first snow of winter has arrived in the north and north-east.

Love it or hate it, much of the region – particularly Moray and Aberdeenshire – woke up to a blanket of the white stuff this morning.

For some, that has meant disruption on the roads but for many, it has meant a day off school – leading to plenty of fun.

The Met Office has now said more is expected as temperatures remain low, extending the yellow weather warning from tomorrow until Sunday at noon.

Take a look at our gallery of snowy pictures from around the patch.