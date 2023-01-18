Jonny Hayes: Aberdeen were already studying Hearts on bus back from League Cup semi-final defeat, where Hampden pitch was as bad as Qarabag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s preparations for the crunch clash at Hearts began on the bus back from Hampden on Sunday, according to Jonny Hayes.

The 10-man Dons were edged out 2-1 after extra-time by Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at the national stadium.

Winger Hayes insists there was no time to linger on the pain of the cup exit.

On the journey back to the Granite City, focus immediately switched to studying footage of third-placed Hearts.

Aberdeen are back on the road tonight when travelling to Tynecastle. It is a match of huge significance in the Dons’ battle to secure a third-placed Premiership finish.

Hearts currently hold third spot and are six points ahead of the Dons.

Hayes said: “As soon as we were on the bus, we were getting clips sent through from the analyst.

“They work around the clock with a quick turnaround.

“You have to look forward.

“It is not a case of having a week to think about it and a couple of days to dwell on the previous game.

“We have a big game at Hearts and had to start preparing for it pretty much as soon as the final whistle blew on Sunday.”

‘The expectation at Aberdeen is European football’

Veteran Hayes, 35, is determined to return on the bus from Edinburgh tonight with a win which has slashed the gap on Hearts to three points.

He accepts securing European qualification this season is a fundamental for the Reds.

However, the versatile winger/full-back was quick to highlight the outcome tonight will not decide the race for third.

He insists there are far too many games remaining and other clubs pushing for that third-placed Premiership finish.

Livingston are in fourth spot, two points ahead of Aberdeen, while Hibs and St Mirren are only two points adrift of the fifth-placed Dons.

Hayes said: “I think there is still a long way to go.

“It would be disrespectful to say it is between ourselves and Hearts.

“You can see by the league table that there are five or six clubs who will have their eye on third position.

“It is not ideal because you want to go into the competition wanting to win the league.

“But I am realistic enough to know third or fourth place brings European football.

“The expectation at Aberdeen is European football.

“In an ideal world, we would finish high up the table and go the distance in the cup competitions.

“But we are a young, developing team – it is going to be a longer term process.”

Hampden pitch was so bad it was up there with Qarabag surface

Aberdeen not only have to pick themselves up mentally from the psychological disappointment of losing the cup semi-final on Sunday. They will also have to recover from playing 120 minutes-plus on a rutted, heavy pitch.

Hayes rates it as “one of the worst” pitches he has ever played on in his 19-year-professional career.

He said: “It is in the top three of the worst pitches I have ever played on.

“We had the discussion about the pitch away at Qarabag (1-0 Europa Conference League play-off loss).

“That was a temporary pitch and was pretty bad.

“It (Hampden) is right up there with the worst I have ever played on.

“I think every player at the weekend would probably agree with me.

“It was there to see when we went back and looked through our analysis.

“It is January in Scotland, so I’m realistic about the condition of pitches here at this time of year.

“But Hampden was by far and away the worst.”

No hangover from ‘energy-sapping’ pitch

Despite the energy-draining surface at the national stadium, Hayes is confident there will be no Hampden hangover.

He said: “At the time it is quite energy-sapping and it blunts the attacking play for both teams an speed.

“(But) he way players look after themselves now, they don’t feel the ill effects as much as you might think (afterwards).”

Aberdeen face an in-form Hearts side that have lost just once in their last 10 games.

In contrast, the Reds have secured just one win in seven matches in all competitions since the winter break.

Aberdeen beat Hearts 2-0 at Pittodrie in October – and Hayes is gunning for a repeat outcome in the capital.

He said: “Scottish football has been inconsistent in recent years.

“Teams can go on a run over six or seven/eight games.

“Most clubs have had a good chance to do that and Hearts are doing that just now.

“Hearts are on a good run.

“They play better at home and it is maybe a slightly different game to Pittodrie back in October.

“It is something we will prepare for and the manager will maybe set us up slightly differently.

“But we will go and try and win the game.

“You can only prepare each game individually and then take things from there.”