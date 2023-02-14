Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore in Nepal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore in Nepal

By Jamie Durent
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Departing Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS

Outgoing Scotland cricket coach Shane Burger hopes his final tour in Nepal sees some of the squad’s youngsters get their opportunity.

Scotland top World Cricket League 2 and have already booked their place in the final World Cup qualifier, ahead of their game against Namibia in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Scots can guarantee top spot with two victories, against the hosts or Namibia, meaning the other contests could allow Burger to give chances to Tom Mackintosh and Jack Jarvis, who are awaiting their senior debuts.

“We know we’ve got a job to do and we want to win four games out of four. That’s always the goal,” said Burger. “But we also know that one or two victories will guarantee us top spot.

“From there that might present one or two opportunities to play some of the younger names.

“We took Tom Mackintosh on our last trip to Namibia – unfortunately he never got on the park when we would have liked to have given him a game.

“We’ve selected Jack Jarvis for the squad and that’s down to the work he’s put in. His work ethic is phenomenal, he’s a coach’s dream, a real sponge. He takes on information really well and I’ve no doubt he’s going to be a fantastic player moving forward.

Brandon McMullen made his debut for Scotland. Image: Cricket Scotland/Twitter
Brandon McMullen. Image: Cricket Scotland/Twitter

“Even the likes of Liam Naylor and Brandon McMullen – and we saw what he did on the last trip.

“So in terms of younger players, it’s in a good place and we’re hoping to provide opportunity.

“But the other thing as we know is that you don’t just hand out caps. Players have to earn the right to play in our starting 11.

“Those who are in possession of a role are always reluctant to relinquish it. Healthy competition within a squad is always good.”

After the conclusion of the tour, Burger will head to English county Somerset for a coaching role.

He feels he has left Scotland in a healthy place for his successor to take over, with an increasing pool of talent available.

“The biggest thing for me has been the performances of the players at the highest level, but, perhaps more importantly for Scottish cricket moving forward, it’s been seeing the next generation of talent that is coming through,” said Burger.

“We’ve been trying to blood them in the last few series and give them opportunities where we could.

“It’s been great to see them put in the performances that we always knew they were capable of.”

The game starts at 3.15am UK time and is available on ICC TV.

Scotland face Nepal on Friday and Tuesday, with their other game against Namibia sandwiched in between on Monday.

