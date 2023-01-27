Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger looks to the future in final tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shane Burger believes Scotland can still strive for full-member status as his four-year tenure as head coach comes to a close.

Burger, who took over in 2019, will leave at the end of next month to take on an assistant coach role at English county Somerset.

Under his watch Scotland have competed at two T20 World Cups, reaching the Super 6 in 2021, and have beaten full-member nations Bangladesh and West Indies in the process. He has also helped them qualify for the final 50-over World Cup qualifier in the summer.

But being a full member of the International Cricket Council is something which remains on the agenda for Scotland as a cricketing nation.

“I know the organisation still has a vision to become a full member and that’s always got to be the key aim and goal,” said Burger. “But we know that a lot has to improve behind the scenes in terms of the governance and the day-to-day running of the organisation for that to happen.

Future of Scottish cricket

“They’ll need people in there always with one eye on the bigger picture and just where Scottish cricket might go and where it should be. I’m a firm believer that Scottish cricket, just based on performances on the field, warrants a full membership.

“But I know there are a few other boxes that need to be ticked first like ensuring the women’s game is healthy, regional cricket to be progressing and getting sponsors and other people who are willing to come on board and be a part of that journey.

“We need to get those relevant resources that can take it to another level while also engaging the whole Scottish cricket community to make sure the game is still growing, getting more cricket into schools and making the game more mainstream.

“That’s probably going to be the biggest barrier that we have to overcome in this country if we want to see cricket growing.”

Lack of resources

Any incoming Scotland coach will find the same problem Burger has had with a lack of resources.

It is not something he complains about – it is just where Scotland find themselves in the pecking order of world cricket.

“It’s always the way and many coaches will probably sing the same tune. But I don’t always feel that’s an obstacle to you achieving great things,” he said.

“As a coach coming to this environment, you have to come in with your eyes open and be prepared to roll up your sleeves and do the hard work. Not everything will be given to you and the facilities aren’t always what you might perceive them.

“You just have to keep going on and thinking out the box. That’s probably other people’s areas to make sure we get the relative funding and support to keep improving the team and the organisation and allowing them to move forward.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for whoever is going to come over and take over if they’re willing to roll their sleeves up and take on some hard work.”

Scotland named their squad for the final World Cricket League 2 tour to Nepal on Thursday, with teenager Jack Jarvis and all-rounder Liam Naylor selected for the first time.

What’s next for Shane Burger?

It will be Burger’s last camp with Scotland before the South African heads for Somerset, prior to the start of the English county season.

“To be completely honest, I think four years with any team is probably the lifespan of a coach these days,” said Burger. “I feel for this group to move forward it requires fresh eyes and maybe a bit of renewed thinking given the circumstances of the organisation.

“I’m one of those characters who continuously wants to better as a coach and there are areas of my coaching that I need to work on. I’ve been in a head coach role for near-on eight years and to shift into an assistant coaching role and head up a batting unit at Somerset will be a good opportunity for me to grow as a coach.

“It might open up one or two other opportunities around the world in T20 leagues or something like that. For my own development, for the organisation and everyone else affected it’s good timing.

“This chapter of my life in Scottish cricket comes to an end but I don’t feel like the relationship will. Cricket is a very small place and wherever you go there will always be familiar faces.”