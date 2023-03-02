North duo eye Snowman leaderboard after Jim Clark Rally crash dashed 2022 hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North duo eye Snowman leaderboard after Jim Clark Rally crash dashed 2022 hopes

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Chris Collie and Ricky Finlayson in action in last year's Grampian Forest Rally.
Chris Collie and Ricky Finlayson in action in last year's Grampian Forest Rally.

Co-driver Ricky Finlayson insists ice-cool Chris Collie can steer them towards top-10 contention in Saturday’s AM Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally.

The Scottish Rally Championship season-opener around the Black Isle and Inverness sees Finlayson from the Highland capital chase down a strong result on his home patch.

The 30-year-old hooked up with Stonehaven’s Collie last year and he says they made headlines for all the wrong reasons with a spinning crash into the sidelines at the Jim Clark event in Kelso.

Finlayson, poised for his fourth Snowman overall, explained how the connection with Collie was forged and detailed that heart-racing moment of unwanted drama.

Jim Clark Reivers 2022 Crash!!

On-board with Chris Collie & Ricky Finlayson in their Mitsubishi Evo 9 through the first run of Edrom on the Reivers rally and just getting caught out by a double bump towards the end of the stage.

Posted by M.B.M – Mad Bob Media on Monday, 30 May 2022

He said: “Chris was looking for someone to do Speyside with him last year and I was available, so through Facebook we did that as a one-off. Then we did a few more rallies together.

“We were doing well last year then we had a really big crash in the Jim Clark.

“We went over a jump and landed on the grass before hitting a tree backwards in fifth gear. It was all over Facebook at the time.

“John Wink (from Huntly) was the next car on the road after our crash, so he came across us.

“It wasn’t our best day out, but thankfully we were both fine, which is the main thing.”

Collie is lively Snowman Rally contender

And he’s impressed by Collie’s approach in the heat of the battle as the clock ticks down to start time at the Black Isle Showground from 8.30am on March 4.

He said: “Chris is probably the most relaxed driver you can ever meet. He’s always fine.

“Chris had a second overall at the Grampian one year (in 2013) and he’s won a tarmac rally, so he’s got a good track record.

“With it being the first event of the year, there is always a rush to be ready, but we’re on track and can’t wait for Saturday.

“The car has been getting all ready for the weekend thanks to a couple of guys working on it in England, so earlier in the week there was a wee bit of panic, as there always is.”

Ricky Finlayson on the notes alongside Chris Collie.

Finlayson targeting home success

Finlayson appreciates their car is up against top-class competitors in the hunt for high placings in the Snowman.

However, he insists they aim to go out with smiles and give it their all.

He said:  “It’s a new car for Chris this year, so we will see how it goes.

“There are a lot of drivers in really high-spec cars. We have a clubman Subaru (Impreza) – it’s nothing too fancy, but we’re going out to enjoy ourselves and see how high we can get on the board. If we can get into the top 10, that will do us.

“I think I finished 26th in my first Snowman in a Nova (with driver Thomas Gray) and I haven’t finished in the next two, which is really annoying for me. This is obviously my local event.

“The Snowman is the one you really want to do well in. It hasn’t always been the case for me, but we’re going out to have a good time.”

The Subaru Impreza, without its livery, which Chris Collie and Ricky Finlayson will be competing in at the Snowman Rally on Saturday.

Ricky Finlayson’s rallying interest started with dad

Chartered accountant Finlayson, who welcomes the Dingwall High Street finish which is set for 3.20pm onwards, detailed how his interest in rallying began.

He added: “My dad used to build cars for people and that’s how I first got involved in the sport. It was inevitable that would happen, one way or another.”

And in terms of getting set for the day, Finlayson explained doing his homework is the key to having a chance of hitting the heights on Saturday.

He said: “It takes about a week’s worth of preparation, you go over all the notes and you have to get everything ready. If you do your preparation correctly, the day itself is pretty easy.”

Finlayson said the support of the following sponsors is appreciated – Zenith Energy, MAC Architects, Inverness Trophy Centre and just Flask.

The suggested viewing points other than the Black Isle Showground start and the Dingwall High Street finish are at Rogie, Contin Forestry offices for stage two at 10.09am and stage five at 3pm and Lochletter, off the A831 Glenurquhart, for stage three at 12.09pm.

Tags

