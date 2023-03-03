John Wink eager to make Snowman Rally the starting point for successful Scottish Rally Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Wink eager to make Snowman Rally the starting point for successful Scottish Rally Championship season

By Andy Skinner
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
John Wink's Hyundai i20 R5 heads the queue at the 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day.
John Wink's Hyundai i20 R5 heads the queue at the 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day.

Huntly driver John Wink is relishing the opportunity to start the Scottish Rally Championship season in style at this weekend’s Snowman Rally.

Wink is seeded seventh for the opening round of the championship, alongside co-driver Neil Shanks in their Hyundai i20 R5.

Having recorded a top-10 finish in last year’s overall standings, Wink is determined to lay down a marker in the first of eight events this year.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.

“We missed out on quite a good Championship standing because we had an accident on one of the events.

“We finished sixth overall in the Championship last year, so we will be looking to go a bit better than that this year if we can, after investing a fair bit in the car.

“I think a podium is going to be out of reach with the experience and machinery that’s there.

“We are seeded car seven, so we will be looking to maintain or improve on that. That’s the true goal.

“We will be trying our best anyway.”

Competitive field at Snowman Rally

Wink is one of 101 drivers competing in the Snowman Rally, which is organised by Highland Car Club.

The cars will set out from 8.30am at the Black Isle Showground, by Muir of Ord.

With two-time champion Jock Armstrong among the seeds, along with last year’s Snowman Rally winner Michael Binnie, Wink expects competition to be rife.

Snowman Rally winners Michael Binnie and Claire Mole celebrate their victory in 2022. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook.

He added: “It’s a great atmosphere. Everybody is buzzing because it’s the first round of the Championship.

“We are never sure where anybody is going to be pace-wise. The top-20 is very open and it could be anybody’s.

“Everybody will be trying to impress. It’s super-competitive, with a couple of new guys, while some of the guys have new cars.

“There is no doubt they will soon get up to speed and be more competitive than they were last year.

“You’ve always got to remember that everyone is going for the same thing.

“It’s a wildly competitive sport and championship, so we will just have to go and do our best.

“You need a bit of luck now and again.

“We will just prepare fully, do our best and that’s all we can do.”

Hyundai ready for action

Despite his last event coming at the Carlisle Stages in October, Wink insists he has not been standing still during the close season.

He added: “We have done a fair amount of work to the car over the winter. It’s had a new engine and a full makeover.

“We have had tremendous support from local businesses that usually support us, who I’m grateful to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
