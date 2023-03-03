John Wink eager to make Snowman Rally the starting point for successful Scottish Rally Championship season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly driver John Wink is relishing the opportunity to start the Scottish Rally Championship season in style at this weekend’s Snowman Rally.

Wink is seeded seventh for the opening round of the championship, alongside co-driver Neil Shanks in their Hyundai i20 R5.

Having recorded a top-10 finish in last year’s overall standings, Wink is determined to lay down a marker in the first of eight events this year.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.

“We missed out on quite a good Championship standing because we had an accident on one of the events.

“We finished sixth overall in the Championship last year, so we will be looking to go a bit better than that this year if we can, after investing a fair bit in the car.

“I think a podium is going to be out of reach with the experience and machinery that’s there.

“We are seeded car seven, so we will be looking to maintain or improve on that. That’s the true goal.

“We will be trying our best anyway.”

Competitive field at Snowman Rally

Wink is one of 101 drivers competing in the Snowman Rally, which is organised by Highland Car Club.

The cars will set out from 8.30am at the Black Isle Showground, by Muir of Ord.

With two-time champion Jock Armstrong among the seeds, along with last year’s Snowman Rally winner Michael Binnie, Wink expects competition to be rife.

He added: “It’s a great atmosphere. Everybody is buzzing because it’s the first round of the Championship.

“We are never sure where anybody is going to be pace-wise. The top-20 is very open and it could be anybody’s.

“Everybody will be trying to impress. It’s super-competitive, with a couple of new guys, while some of the guys have new cars.

“There is no doubt they will soon get up to speed and be more competitive than they were last year.

“You’ve always got to remember that everyone is going for the same thing.

“It’s a wildly competitive sport and championship, so we will just have to go and do our best.

“You need a bit of luck now and again.

“We will just prepare fully, do our best and that’s all we can do.”

Hyundai ready for action

Despite his last event coming at the Carlisle Stages in October, Wink insists he has not been standing still during the close season.

He added: “We have done a fair amount of work to the car over the winter. It’s had a new engine and a full makeover.

“We have had tremendous support from local businesses that usually support us, who I’m grateful to.”