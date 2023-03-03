Malky Mackay expects Motherwell to have spring in step under former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay expects Motherwell to have spring in step under former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell

By Andy Skinner
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is preparing to face a freshly-energised Motherwell side under Stuart Kettlewell.

Former Staggies boss Kettlewell will return to Victoria Park on management duty for the first time since he was sacked in December 2020.

Kettlewell was initially replaced by John Hughes, before Mackay took charge at Dingwall six months later.

It will only be Kettlewell’s second game in permanent charge of Well, having been handed the job after winning both of his matches as interim boss following the dismissal of Steven Hammell.

Kettlewell ‘wants to prove himself’ at Motherwell

Having struck late to claim a point against Kilmarnock last weekend, Kettlewell has restored a feel-good factor at Fir Park, which has seen them move three points clear of the 10th placed Staggies ahead of this weekend’s game.

Mackay reckons Kettlewell’s appointment has galvanised the Well squad, and he expects that effect to carry into their trip north this weekend.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

He said: “They have had a couple of changes of personnel. The new manager has come in and had his own ideas on a couple of players.

“There will be the freshening up aspect of that. People also talk about new manager syndrome, where everyone will be looking to impress.

“There will be probable conversations like there are at every football club when a new guy comes in – that everyone will get a fresh start.

“People that were maybe out of the picture under the last manager will then feel as if they’ve got a chance, for the first couple of weeks anyway.

“Everyone is subconsciously giving more effort than the norm. I think that’s what you see with situations like that.

“Undoubtedly it will be a tough aspect for us. It’s a manager that wants to prove himself in the new job, so we’ve got to make sure we meet fire with fire.”

Going back to old club can be a ‘nice thing’

Kettlewell’s dismissal by Roy MacGregor ended an 11-year association with the Staggies, having joined as a midfielder from Clyde in 2009.

After his playing tenure with the club ended in 2014 he joined the Staggies’ coaching setup, leading the club’s under-20s squad to the Development League title in 2017.

He was appointed as co-manager of the first team alongside Steven Ferguson in 2018, with the pair leading to the Championship title and the IRN-BRU Cup 12 months later.

Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell lift the IRN-BRU Cup in 2019.

Although he was solely appointed manager in summer 2020, his time at the Staggies ended six months later.

Mackay admits he has only encountered Kettlewell fleetingly, but the Staggies boss is quick to acknowledge the service he provided the club.

He added: “Stuart was on the pro licence that I took. He did a part of it, and then had to step away from it because of his duties here.

“I know him a little bit, but certainly not as well as most other people at the club where he was a very good servant over a number of years in various positions.

“If it was somewhere you had good times, it can be really good going back to see everyone.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell.

“I’ve done it myself when there are people you know at the club, friends, and you have an emotional connection with the fans.

“Coming back to a football club you left in a reasonably good situation is a nice thing.

“Everyone’s situation is different, so I don’t know what it will be like for Stuart.”

County will remain without Owura Edwards for the visit of Well, with the winger still suspended following his red card in the defeat to St Mirren a fortnight ago.

