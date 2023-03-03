Malky Mackay expects Motherwell to have spring in step under former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is preparing to face a freshly-energised Motherwell side under Stuart Kettlewell.

Former Staggies boss Kettlewell will return to Victoria Park on management duty for the first time since he was sacked in December 2020.

Kettlewell was initially replaced by John Hughes, before Mackay took charge at Dingwall six months later.

It will only be Kettlewell’s second game in permanent charge of Well, having been handed the job after winning both of his matches as interim boss following the dismissal of Steven Hammell.

Kettlewell ‘wants to prove himself’ at Motherwell

Having struck late to claim a point against Kilmarnock last weekend, Kettlewell has restored a feel-good factor at Fir Park, which has seen them move three points clear of the 10th placed Staggies ahead of this weekend’s game.

Mackay reckons Kettlewell’s appointment has galvanised the Well squad, and he expects that effect to carry into their trip north this weekend.

He said: “They have had a couple of changes of personnel. The new manager has come in and had his own ideas on a couple of players.

“There will be the freshening up aspect of that. People also talk about new manager syndrome, where everyone will be looking to impress.

“There will be probable conversations like there are at every football club when a new guy comes in – that everyone will get a fresh start.

“People that were maybe out of the picture under the last manager will then feel as if they’ve got a chance, for the first couple of weeks anyway.

“Everyone is subconsciously giving more effort than the norm. I think that’s what you see with situations like that.

“Undoubtedly it will be a tough aspect for us. It’s a manager that wants to prove himself in the new job, so we’ve got to make sure we meet fire with fire.”

Going back to old club can be a ‘nice thing’

Kettlewell’s dismissal by Roy MacGregor ended an 11-year association with the Staggies, having joined as a midfielder from Clyde in 2009.

After his playing tenure with the club ended in 2014 he joined the Staggies’ coaching setup, leading the club’s under-20s squad to the Development League title in 2017.

He was appointed as co-manager of the first team alongside Steven Ferguson in 2018, with the pair leading to the Championship title and the IRN-BRU Cup 12 months later.

Although he was solely appointed manager in summer 2020, his time at the Staggies ended six months later.

Mackay admits he has only encountered Kettlewell fleetingly, but the Staggies boss is quick to acknowledge the service he provided the club.

He added: “Stuart was on the pro licence that I took. He did a part of it, and then had to step away from it because of his duties here.

“I know him a little bit, but certainly not as well as most other people at the club where he was a very good servant over a number of years in various positions.

“If it was somewhere you had good times, it can be really good going back to see everyone.

“I’ve done it myself when there are people you know at the club, friends, and you have an emotional connection with the fans.

“Coming back to a football club you left in a reasonably good situation is a nice thing.

“Everyone’s situation is different, so I don’t know what it will be like for Stuart.”

County will remain without Owura Edwards for the visit of Well, with the winger still suspended following his red card in the defeat to St Mirren a fortnight ago.