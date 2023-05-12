Aberdeen boxer Fawaz Aborode targeting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Fawaz Aborode targeting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Byron Boxing Club lightweight Fawaz Aborode won the prestigious Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves title and was also named Boxer of the Tournament.

By Sean Wallace
Byron Boxing Club's Fawaz Aborode won the Golden Gloves title. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska.
Byron Boxing Club's Fawaz Aborode won the Golden Gloves title. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska.

Rising Aberdeen boxer Fawaz Aborode is targeting the 2026 Commonwealth Games after securing the Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves title.

The 20-year-old won the prestigious title at lightweight with a unanimous decision victory in Motherwell over Saul Sztor of Lochend.

Byron Boxing Club fighter Aborode was also awarded the Richard Thomas Memorial Trophy for best boxer of the tournament.

Having claimed national elite title glory the highly-rated ring king aims to secure selection for the next Commonwealth Games.

The 2026 Games will be held across four regional sites in the Australian state of Victoria: Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

Aborode wants to follow in the footsteps of former Byron Boxing Club star John Docherty, who won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Byron Boxing Club’s Fawaz Aborode won the prestigious Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves title. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska

He said: “I will hopefully get selected for Scotland for future internationals.

“I want to go to the Commonwealth Games and will ideally get picked for the next one.

“That’s the plan.

“John Docherty went to the Commonwealth Games.

“I have looked up to John since I was young and watched him train at Byron.”

Fawaz Aborode in action during the final of the Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves final. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska.

Inspired by Anthony Joshua

Another inspiration for Aborode is former four-belt heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

Watching footage of Joshua in action was the spark which began Aborode’s boxing journey.

He said: “I have been boxing for six years now.

“I watched a video on YouTube of Anthony Joshua and that made me want to give it a shot.

Byron Boxing Club’ Fawaz Aborode during the Golden Gloves final. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska.

“It was also to get me fit for football.

“However, I ended up loving boxing more than football and stuck with boxing.

“I’ve never met Anthony Joshua, but it would be a dream to meet him.”

Fawaz Aborode between rounds in the Golden Gloves final. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska.

Golden Gloves reward for hard work

Aborode won bronze on international duty with Scotland last year at the GB Elite Three Nations championships in Cardiff.

In 2021, he fought at the prestigious AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia – the biggest boxing event outside the Olympics.

Aborode secured a spot at the world championships in 2021 following a rigorous selection process which included time at the Team GB training camp in Sheffield.

The Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves title is the latest progression in a career trajectory which could see Aborode compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

He said: “It feels amazing to win the Scottish elite title because I worked so hard for it with my coaches.

“I was confident going into the tournament, but knew I still had to do a job.

“In the final I thought I won every round.

“The first and second rounds I won clearly and then in the last round I changed my style a little to work on the inside.”

Fawaz Aborode at Byron Boxing Club in Aberdeen’s Northfield area. Image: DC Thomson

Aborode boxer of the tournament

Byron Boxing Club secured two titles at the Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves tournament with Ross McAllister also triumphing at light-middleweight.

McAllister defeated Myles McGhee of Lochee by unanimous decision.

It continued a successful season for Byron Boxing as the club also won five titles at the Golden Gloves Junior and Schools Championships.

Following the Elite Golden Gloves title glory, Aborode was awarded the Richard Thomas Memorial Trophy for best boxer of the tournament.

He said: “I was very happy to get that award.

“They announced that at the end of the tournament after all the bouts had finished.

“It felt amazing to get that award as my family and coaches were there to support me.”

Fawaz Aborode is awarded the Richard Thomas Memorial Trophy for best boxer at the Scottish Golden Gloves. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska

 

