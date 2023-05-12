Minister defends controversial plans for HPMAs on visit to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister defends controversial plans for HPMAs on visit to Aberdeen

Mairi Gougeon insists she's listening to fishing industry concerns

By Keith Findlay
Mairi Gougeon explains why HPMAs are needed during Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon explains why HPMAs are needed during Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has resisted calls for the Scottish Government to “stop and rethink” controversial proposals for new conservation zones at sea.

Opening today’s Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen, she said “change is needed” to protect Scotland’s marine environment.

But she later insisted the plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) are not a done deal.

And she stressed the move to introduce HPMAs was still at an early stage.

One-tenth of Scottish waters affected

Areas have yet to be identified for the new marine protection zones, which will cover 10% of Scottish waters.

The minister also pointed out that fishing will not be banned entirely within the HPMAs.

Scottish Skipper Expo
Scottish Skipper Expo. Image: Mara Media

She also highlighted that she was attending the expo, the annual showpiece event for the Scottish fishing industry, to speak to fishers and the businesses supporting them about their concerns.

And in an effort to debunk a common perception she told The Press and Journal the HPMA proposals have nothing to do with the SNP’s ruling partnership with the Greens.

“Almost all parties” gave commitments to new marine conservation measures in their last election manifestos, she said.

Minister says government must act

Addressing show visitors, Ms Gougeon said: “I know people are worried abut what change might  mean for coastal communities.

“But we need change to try to help sustain and restore our fisheries for the future, as well as for the communities and the people that depend on them.

That means taking action to protect the marine environment and striking a balance with economic activity, she added.

I know people are worried. But we need change to try to help sustain and restore our fisheries for the future.”

Mairi Gougeon, rural affairs secretary

About 37% of Scottish waters are already restricted zones following the introduction of Marine Protected Areas.

Introducing the minister, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) chief executive Elspeth Macdonald urged her to “stop and rethink” its plans for HPMAs.

Ms Macdonald said the industry was all for protecting the marine environment.

Fishers understand its importance but the government’s proposals lack the necessary evidence to support them, she added.

And by not consulting fully with “stakeholders” about the objectives, ministers  are going abut it the wrong way and “taking us backwards”, she said.

SFF’s CEO also highlighted the looming threat to fishing from offshore wind farms.

Meanwhile, Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid said he was “a bit disappointed” by the minister’s “woeful” speech.

David Duguid MP
David Duguid MP: Image: Keith Findlay /DC Thomson

And he accused her of “skirting around the issue” of HPMAs by not referring to them directly.

He added: “Mairi Gougeon had the opportunity today to address the fears of the fishing industry by reassessing the SNP’s deeply damaging HPMA proposals.

“It’s clear the SNP government are prioritising their nationalist alliance with the Greens over the livelihoods of Scotland’s fishermen and coastal communities.”

