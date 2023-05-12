Minister defends controversial plans for HPMAs on visit to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has resisted calls for the Scottish Government to “stop and rethink” controversial proposals for new conservation zones at sea.

Opening today’s Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen, she said “change is needed” to protect Scotland’s marine environment.

But she later insisted the plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) are not a done deal.

And she stressed the move to introduce HPMAs was still at an early stage.

One-tenth of Scottish waters affected

Areas have yet to be identified for the new marine protection zones, which will cover 10% of Scottish waters.

The minister also pointed out that fishing will not be banned entirely within the HPMAs.

She also highlighted that she was attending the expo, the annual showpiece event for the Scottish fishing industry, to speak to fishers and the businesses supporting them about their concerns.

And in an effort to debunk a common perception she told The Press and Journal the HPMA proposals have nothing to do with the SNP’s ruling partnership with the Greens.

“Almost all parties” gave commitments to new marine conservation measures in their last election manifestos, she said.

Minister says government must act

Addressing show visitors, Ms Gougeon said: “I know people are worried abut what change might mean for coastal communities.

“But we need change to try to help sustain and restore our fisheries for the future, as well as for the communities and the people that depend on them.

That means taking action to protect the marine environment and striking a balance with economic activity, she added.

About 37% of Scottish waters are already restricted zones following the introduction of Marine Protected Areas.

Introducing the minister, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) chief executive Elspeth Macdonald urged her to “stop and rethink” its plans for HPMAs.

Ms Macdonald said the industry was all for protecting the marine environment.

Fishers understand its importance but the government’s proposals lack the necessary evidence to support them, she added.

And by not consulting fully with “stakeholders” about the objectives, ministers are going abut it the wrong way and “taking us backwards”, she said.

SFF’s CEO also highlighted the looming threat to fishing from offshore wind farms.

Meanwhile, Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid said he was “a bit disappointed” by the minister’s “woeful” speech.

And he accused her of “skirting around the issue” of HPMAs by not referring to them directly.

He added: “Mairi Gougeon had the opportunity today to address the fears of the fishing industry by reassessing the SNP’s deeply damaging HPMA proposals.

“It’s clear the SNP government are prioritising their nationalist alliance with the Greens over the livelihoods of Scotland’s fishermen and coastal communities.”