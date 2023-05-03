Recently-crowned Golden Gloves champion Ross McAllister targets Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Recently-crowned Golden Gloves champion Ross McAllister targets Scotland call-up

A vegan for 10 years, recently-crowned Golden Gloves champion Ross McAllister insists it is a lifestyle choice which has helped him pack a punch.

By Sean Wallace
Byron Boxing Club's Ross McAllister claimed the Scottish Golden gloves title. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska.
Byron Boxing Club's Ross McAllister claimed the Scottish Golden gloves title. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska.

Byron Boxing Club light-middleweight Ross McAllister is targeting a Scotland call-up after winning a prestigious Golden Gloves title.

McAllister triumphed in the final to take the Boxing Scotland Elite title at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell.

The 28-year-old defeated Myles McGhee of Lochee by unanimous decision.

For McAllister, winning the Golden Gloves is the culmination of years of hard graft and commitment.

Now he is focused on pushing for a call up to represent his country.

Byron Boxing Club’s Ross McAllister in action in the Golden Gloves final. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska

McAllister said: “Winning the Golden Gloves means so much to me after all the hard work I have put in.

“I do about 10 to 12 hard training sessions per week, with each one ranging from an hour to two hours.

“So it is about 20 hours training per week.

“I mix up my training. In the morning, I will either do weight sessions or a long run.

“Then in the evening I do boxing sessions at Byron Boxing club on a Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“On Tuesday evening, I use a PT (personal trainer) and on Fridays and Saturday I work with another coach who helps me out.

“Hopefully I will get a call up from Scotland and get involved in some international tournaments with the nation’s vest on.”

Byron Boxing Club’s Ross McAllister wins the Scottish Golden Gloves title. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska

Byron producing boxing champions

McAllister is the latest champion to emerge from Byron Boxing Club, based in Aberdeen’s Northfield area.

The club produced John Docherty, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Byron Boxing celebrated double joy at the recent Golden Gloves tournament with McAllister and club-mate Fawaz Aborode both claiming titles.

Aborode won the Golden Gloves lightweight title, beating Saul Sztor of Lochend by unanimous decision.

Byron Boxing Club’s Fawaz Aborode won the Golden Gloves title. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska

It continued a successful season for Byron Boxing as the club also secured five titles at the Golden Gloves Junior and Schools Championships.

Veganism helps training recovery

McAllister said: “I have been boxing from a really young age, for as long as I can remember.

“However, it was not until I started at Byron Boxing about three years ago that I began to take it really seriously.

“I joined Byron just before lockdown and seeing the level they were at made me want to put in a lot more effort to get up to that level as well.”

McAllister defeated multiple Scottish champion McGhee in the Golden Gloves final.

McGhee was undefeated in his previous 11 bouts, until meeting the Byron Boxing Club fighter.

McAllister has been a vegan for a decade and is proof of the positive health benefits of that lifestyle.

Ross McAllister is confirmed as Golden Gloves champion after winning the final. Image: Vera Cloe Zebrowska

He said: “I became vegan because I got a wee dog in September 2013.

“I just realised that he is a sentient being with a personality of his own.

“Going vegan is probably one of the best things I have done in my life, I haven’t looked back.

“After turning vegan I noticed my recovery from training and my sleep were a lot better.

“A documentary came out called Cowspiracy in 2014 which shows the impact animal products have on the environment as well.

“So I knew I was also doing the right thing for the environment.”

Granite City ABC’s Jimmy Laing also won the Golden Gloves welterweight title.

 

