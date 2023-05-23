Cricket: Scotland’s World Cup qualifying fixtures announced as coach Doug Watson relishes challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Scotland’s World Cup qualifying fixtures announced as coach Doug Watson relishes challenge

The Saltires will face Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Sri Lanka in Group B at the qualifier.

By Callum Law
Scotland head coach Doug Watson, right, is looking forward to the Cricket World Cup qualifier
Head coach Doug Watson says Scotland will need to be at their best if they are to reach for the Cricket World Cup after their qualifying fixtures were released.

The final qualifier in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9 will see the Saltires battling with nine other nations for the final two spots at the 50-over tournament in India in October.

For the first part of qualifying Scotland are in Group B and will start against Ireland on June 21 before facing United Arab Emirates two days later, Oman on June 25 and Sri Lanka on June 27.

After that the top three nations in the two groups will progress to the Super Six stage where they will play three matches against the sides they didn’t face in initial group stage.

Points won in the first group stage will be carried over to the Super Six phase, apart from points earned against the bottom two sides in the group.

The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will qualify for the tournament.

Ahead of the qualifier Scotland will play warm-up games against West Indies and Zimbabwe and coach Watson: “I’m excited to see the draw.

“The two initial warm-up games against West Indies and Zimbabwe will prepare us nicely for our opening game against Ireland, our nearest rivals, so we’re pretty pleased about the lead-in to the tournament.

“The fact these are both tough games against full member nations will set the guys up well both mentally and physically for the nature of the competition.

“Our opening game against Ireland will be pivotal for us, and it will be great if we
can kick off with a win, but there won’t be any easy games in this group.

“Having played Sri Lanka at our last World Cup in 2015, it will be brilliant to renew that battle.

“All the games in the group are going to be tough and every team is playing for
something really important at the end, so we need to be at our very best for every
game in order to get through.”

Technology to be used

Ahead of the tournament the ICC have confirmed for first time the decision review system (DRS), which allows teams to appeal decisions, will be in use for the Super Six stage.

The lack of technology at the qualifier for the 2019 World Cup haunted Scotland in their make-or-break clash with the West Indies.

After rain intervened the Saltires missed out on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, however, had DRS been in place the dismissal of Richie Berrington – which tipped the balance on DLS in West Indies’ favour – would have been overturned.

Watson added: “I’m very pleased that DRS will be used in the Super Six stage.

“I would have loved for it to be used across the entire tournament, given the nature of what is at stake for every nation – you want the best technology available to you – but at least it will be there for the crucial stages of the Super Six.”

