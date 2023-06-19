Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce’s winless start stretches to eight games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce’s winless start stretches to eight games

The People's Park side fell 53 runs short against Forfarshire in the Eastern Premier League.

By Jack Nixon
Stoneywood-Dyce bowler Jamie King. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stoneywood-Dyce bowler Jamie King. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Stoneywood-Dyce’s winless start to the Eastern Premier League continued at People’s Park where they failed to hunt down Forfarshire’s total of 203, falling 53 runs short.

Despite an encouraging first wicket stand of 47 between Du Preez Stander and veteran George Ninan, only Ninan’s sensible 46 was anywhere good enough to threaten the total set by the visitors.

Teenager Jack Lambley’s concentrated 21 from 43 balls was an indicator of the potential of the side who have now gone eight games without a win in the top Scottish club league.

The situation leaves the Aberdeen side bottom in the division, making Saturday’s visit to Meigle who have won only one game a must-win one.

Jamie King, whose five wickets for 18 runs from his 7.2 overs was the standout performance on an afternoon more suited to batsmen, said: “It’s an attitude thing, there’s no questioning the ability of the team.

“I am just happy to have had the opportunity to contribute in the short time I have back in Aberdeen before I head south to pursue a business idea in the Peak District, but I intend to make myself available for the Meigle trip.”

King’s superb bowling spell was well supported by Stander’s three for 29, while Scott Cameron hit a splendid 58 for Forfarshire side, keeping their title push on track but some distance behind unbeaten leaders Grange who successfully chased down the 354 set by Meigle away from home.

Stoneywood-Dyce bowler Shaun Wolmarans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Three in a row for Countesswells side

In the NE Championship, Gordonians made it three wins in a row after bowling out Strathmore for 170 as the Lochside team attempted to overhaul the 180 set by the Countesswells side, 80 of which was superbly struck by the in-form Abrar Ahmed whose innings included 14 fours from 81 balls.

The talented all-rounder then went on to star for the visitors with the ball, taking three for 39.

Aberdeenshire were also winners at Falkland, easing to a comfortable 92-run victory to the delight of captain David Gamblen.

He said: “All of our top five batsmen were among the runs, led by a great knock of 82 from Joshua Goodwin, while our bowlers ensured we defended our 288 in what was great team performance.”

Huntly’s challenge for the title looks to be over after they lost their third game in a row.

The most recent defeat away to their bogey team Kinloch was suffered without the services of their captain Jack Mitchell.

Chasing 210, Hunty crumbled to 94 all out with only Jordan Squire offering any resitance with a defiant 24.

In the Aberdeenshire Grades, Mannofield and Bon Accord are the pacesetters after wins in Grade 1 while in Grade 2, Aberdeen Grammar claimed an eight wicket win at the expense of second-placed Methlick.

This weekend’s results…

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Forfarshire 203 (25 points) (S Cameron 58, H Brar 42, J King 5-18, D Stander 3-29) Stoneywood Dyce 150 (4 points) (N Ninan 46, J O’Neill 3-30, J Hogarth 2-40)
Meigle 354 for 6 (6 points) (T Brits 183, A Neave 51, R McGlasham 3-70) Grange 360 for 7 (25 points) (R Flannigan 121, F McCreath 79, A Hegde 4-77)
Carlton 212 for 7 (25 points) (A Pillai 63, G Murray 45, C Whitefoord 2-28, C Clarkson 2-37) RH Corstorphine 202 (8 points) (D Rane 60, I Worth 44, A Pillai 5-34)
Falkland 179 (8 points) (S Meikle 51, J Martins 35, L Naylor 4-30, O Hairs 2-38) Watsonian 176 for 9 (DLS Target 173) (25 points) (J Davidson 56, O Hairs 46, J Martins 4-43, K Jacobs 2-41)
Stewart’s Melville 251 for 9 (25 points) (H Armstrong 64, R Henry 40, E Ruthven 3-57, J Hickman 2-30) Heriot’s 181 (DLS Target 230) (4 points) (L Brown 77, R Brown 30, S Khanusiya 3-37, R Henry 2-29)

BREEDON SPCU NORTH EAST CHAMPIONSHIP

Aberdeenshire 288 (25 points) (J Goodwin 82no, L Munro 53, G Gallagher 5-39) 2nd Falkland 196 (12 points) (G Watson 80, G Gallagher 21, M Saraswat 2-19, L Bain 2-20)
Gordonians 180 (25 points) (A Ahmed 80, A Mehta 41, K Grant 3-21, H Kiyani 2-23) Strathmore 170 (11 points) (J Blackie 34, C Milne 31, H Saraswat 3-37, A Ahmed 3-39)
Kinloch 210 for 9 (25 points) (H Nouman 51, H Hussain 30, C Stewart 3-29, J Squire 3-37) Huntly 94 (6 points) (J Squire 24, H Hussain 4-8, H Nouman 4-20)
Perth Doocot 202 (8 points) (J Rush 79, R Khan 30, C Cameron 5-17, R McLean 2-30) Arbroath United 204 for 3 (25 points) (J Meiring 88no, R McLean 32)
2nd Forfarshire 221 (8 points) Freuchie 223 for 3 (25 points)

NORTH EAST SCOTLAND CRICKET GRADES

GRADE 1

Gordonians 209 for 7 (17 points) (A Bashir 53, R Bhide 45, S Peedikayil 2-24, H Chovatiya 2-27) TechForce Master Blasters Aberdeen 211 for 7 (30 points) (A Narne 43, H Mohan 36, P Gollakota 3-31, T Singh 2-15)
Grampian 240 for 6 (14 points) (A Nimmy 49, J George 31, L Saraswat 3-46, A Hastie 2-50) Mannofield 244 for 4 (30 points) (L Saraswat 56, A Hastie 50no)
AberGreen 240 for 9 (12 points) (S Bedaar 55, A Siddiq 36, S Ahmad 4-46, I Niamatullah 2-43) Ash Accountancy Cults 244 for 2 (30 points) (S Ali 106, I Niamatullah 65no)
Inverurie 250 for 5 (18 points) (G Hadden 86, T Norval 74) Culter Curry Bon Accord 254 for 8 (30 points) (F Awan 64, M Ahmed 58, S Manohar 2-32, A Mirashi 2-40)
IDI Services Crescent 95 (8 points) (T George 4-23, S Palaniappan 3-9) Knight Riders 99 for 4 (30 points) (G Bhatia 37, S Sharma 3-29)

GRADE 2

Quilter Cheviot Ellon Gordon 162 for 8 (15 points) (J Barrett 89, T Proctor 28, M Tandon 2-21, G Reid 2-27) Huntly 163 for 6 (30 points) (C Kennedy 33no, A Dawar 32, R Fraser 3-36, M Sandham 2-49)
Methlick 138 for 8 (9 points) (A Veersema 47, J Jones 27, A Haider 4-14, H Javaid 2-23) AGSFPs 139 for 2 (30 points) (A Keith 60no, A Haider 53no, F Grant 2-30)
2nd Grampian 240 for 7 (30 points) (S Hossain 95, N Khan 79, K Vijayakrishnan 3-59, A Sood 2-32) Portcullis 202 (17 points) (H Murphy 41)

GRADE 3

Stonehaven Thistle 302 for 8 (30 points) (A Nagesh 110, J Gouws 70, A Sinha 4-85, V Saravanan 2-34) 2nd Mannofield 182 for 9 (18 points) (P Wood 63, M Vila 32, N King 3-20)
Stoneywood Dyce 211 for 6 (30 points) 3rd Gordonians 196 (16 points) (N Maheshwari 35, A Nair 28, C Waggott 4-25, B Davidson 3-67)
2nd Gordonians (30 points) walkover 2nd Methlick (0 points)

