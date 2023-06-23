George Munsey hopes Scotland follow Michael Leask’s lead in World Cup qualifying

George Munsey wants Scotland to follow the lead of Michael Leask when they face United Arab Emirates in World Cup qualifying.

The Saltires tackle UAE today at Bulawayo Athletic Club in their second Group B fixture as they attempt to reach October’s World Cup in India.

Scotland won their opening game against Ireland on Wednesday in dramatic fashion with Aberdonian Leask hitting an unbeaten 91 to guide them to a one-wicket victory.

Batter Munsey hopes that can inspire the Scots and said: “It’s tournament cricket and we just want to get over the line no matter how we do it.

“There were lots of positives from the Ireland game, but also plenty to work on which is exciting.

“Just bouncing off the way Michael played in the first game is something we’re going to look to do.

“But it’s a different ground and the conditions will be different, we’ll need to create the best plan possible on the day.”

Saltires can handle pressure

The World Cup qualifier is a high pressure environment with only two of 10 participating nations reaching the tournament.

But Munsey is confident Scotland have what it takes to thrive in the challenging conditions.

The 30-year-old added: “There’s massive pressure on this tournament, there are big teams here, you need to try to win and to take as many points as possible through to the Super Six.

“Every game is a must-win, there’s huge pressure for all the teams.

@BrandoMcMullen4 5fer!!! ❤️ !! but @leasky29 like a fine wine!!! 🍷 only getting better with age. Carrying the boys in the field and with his bat. @CricketScotland — George Munsey (@GeorgeMunsey) June 21, 2023

“But it’s something we’re used to as an associate nation every game we play is important whether it’s financially or for points in something like the World Cricket League Two.

“Ultimately it comes down to us doing our processes as best we can on the day.

“I really back our squad if we turn up on the day and have our number one game-plan on show we can beat anyone.”