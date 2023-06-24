Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association relishing first taste of Henley Royal Regatta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association relishing first taste of Henley Royal Regatta

For the first time in its history, ASRA is sending two squads to compete at the annual event.

By Reporter
Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association will be competing at the Henley Royal Regatta.
Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association will be competing at the Henley Royal Regatta.

A group of talented young rowers will be representing Aberdeen at one of the world’s most prestigious rowing events.

For the first time in its history, the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association (ASRA) is sending two squads to compete at the Henley Royal Regatta, which is visited by more than 300,000 people each year.

Both the junior women’s eight oars with coxswain and the men’s four oars with coxswain will be pitted against some of the world’s best rowing squads from Tuesday to Sunday next week.

ASRA train on the River Dee and has been supported in the build-up to the event by their main sponsor Drum Property Group.

Looking forward to the Regatta, coach Holly Reid said: “The club has never competed at the Henley Royal Regatta before, and we are all very excited at the prospect of both boats performing well amongst world-class opposition.

“We hope that by competing at an event which has such a global appeal will inspire many more youngsters in the Aberdeen area to come along and try the sport.

“With the generous and committed support of our sponsors, we are making rowing accessible to everyone.

“Achievements like this are key to capturing imaginations and expanding the appeal of rowing – not just at the club but across the Aberdeen area.”

The Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association in training. 

As well as providing general support for the elite squads, Drum Property Group has been funding training programmes to introduce children aged 11 to 17 to the sport, and to benefit from professional coaching and experiencing competitive river racing.

The sponsorship has lso included outreach work with local schools Cults Academy, Harlaw Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School and Lochside Academy to provide rowing taster sessions on the water for pupils.

Drum’s operations director Fife Hyland said: “Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association has done an excellent job in developing the sport of rowing across the north-east.

“Competing at such a prestigious event is a stunning achievement in itself and testament to all the hard work the ASRA team and the rowers themselves have put in over the season.”

 

