Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association relishing first taste of Henley Royal Regatta

A group of talented young rowers will be representing Aberdeen at one of the world’s most prestigious rowing events.

For the first time in its history, the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association (ASRA) is sending two squads to compete at the Henley Royal Regatta, which is visited by more than 300,000 people each year.

Both the junior women’s eight oars with coxswain and the men’s four oars with coxswain will be pitted against some of the world’s best rowing squads from Tuesday to Sunday next week.

ASRA train on the River Dee and has been supported in the build-up to the event by their main sponsor Drum Property Group.

Looking forward to the Regatta, coach Holly Reid said: “The club has never competed at the Henley Royal Regatta before, and we are all very excited at the prospect of both boats performing well amongst world-class opposition.

“We hope that by competing at an event which has such a global appeal will inspire many more youngsters in the Aberdeen area to come along and try the sport.

“With the generous and committed support of our sponsors, we are making rowing accessible to everyone.

“Achievements like this are key to capturing imaginations and expanding the appeal of rowing – not just at the club but across the Aberdeen area.”

As well as providing general support for the elite squads, Drum Property Group has been funding training programmes to introduce children aged 11 to 17 to the sport, and to benefit from professional coaching and experiencing competitive river racing.

The sponsorship has lso included outreach work with local schools Cults Academy, Harlaw Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School and Lochside Academy to provide rowing taster sessions on the water for pupils.

Drum’s operations director Fife Hyland said: “Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association has done an excellent job in developing the sport of rowing across the north-east.

“Competing at such a prestigious event is a stunning achievement in itself and testament to all the hard work the ASRA team and the rowers themselves have put in over the season.”