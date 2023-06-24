Rachel Corsie: I’ve played in horrendous weather conditions – kudos to Scotland for seeing the game out against Georgia

Having experienced similar situations, I don’t envy the players who experienced the 90-minute delay at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The Scotland men’s team had gone 1-0 up after six minutes against Georgia thanks to Callum McGregor’s goal, but play was stopped after the opener due to a downpour of rain.

And it was the right decision as the pitch was unplayable at that point.

As time went on, there were questions whether the game would restart that night, but luckily it did thanks to a lot of hard work and waiting, as play continued from the sixth-minute about 9.30pm.

Scott McTominay added a second goal in the 47th minute to secure a 2-0 win and keep up our 100% record in our opening four Euro 2024 qualifying Group A matches.

I’ve played in some horrendous conditions during my career, with the worst probably being when I played in the NWSL in the United States.

I remember one game where we had only played mere minutes, but had to go back inside because of the thunder and lightning, and another in New Jersey where we didn’t restart the match until almost midnight.

That was really difficult because you sit in the changing-room for hours having to find things to do to pass the time – I remember some people playing cards.

You also have to stay focused and be prepared for the match to restart. Physically it isn’t too much of a worry because as athletes you know your body will be able to cope with the delay, but it’s mentally challenging.

The unknown can be the worst bit. You don’t know whether the game will be delayed for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, hours, or even postponed and rescheduled.

You can’t let yourself entertain the idea of it being called off, though, because as soon as any ambiguity enters your mind, that can be a really difficult mindset to come back from.

Scotland definitely helped themselves by choosing to spend some of the delay out on the pitch preparing in front of the fans, who were exceptional, at Hampden.

It was a real collective effort to get the game back on and everyone who was involved deserves a lot of credit for it.

There are Uefa guidelines which have to be followed in these situations, but the fact Scotland were so insistent in the game being played would’ve benefited the players and their mindset.

I am loving watching Scotland play right now. It feels like we’re really building something special, and hopefully it continues.

What I am enjoying is that we’re playing with a developed style which I don’t think Scotland have had for some time. Steve Clarke has the team playing in a way which suits our players and we’re reaping the rewards.

It still feels early to say we’ve got one foot on the plane to Germany – I think we’re probably one result away and that result won’t be easy, but we have to enjoy these wins.

SWNT relishing Dens Park match

I’m looking forward to a trip to Dundee after it was announced last week Scotland Women will be playing a friendly against Northern Ireland at Dens Park on July 14.

It’ll be the furthest north I’ve ventured for a match during my Scotland career, and the furthest north we’ve travelled as a squad since our Euro 2017 warm-up game against Republic of Ireland at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy.

As an Aberdonian, I would’ve loved if the game was played at Pittodrie, but it’s a great opportunity to play at a different stadium, and hopefully in front of some new faces.

Your Scotland Women's National Team are on the road this Summer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎟️ Tickets are on sale now for our friendly against @NorthernIreland on Friday, 14 July at the Kilmac Stadium in Dundee. ➡️ Get your tickets here: https://t.co/UYyeZI143n#SWNT pic.twitter.com/5oDVC0S9H3 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2023

It is really important for Hampden to be our home and that has really benefited us as a squad, but we also have to try and make the games as accessible as possible.

Playing somewhere like Dundee might reduce some of the challenges fans face when games are played in Glasgow. It may give some people the chance to watch Scotland for the first time, and hopefully they decide to keep coming back.

Jo Potter a great addition to SWPL

Ex-England international and Birmingham City assistant coach Jo Potter was named as the new Rangers Women head coach on Thursday – she will be a brilliant addition to the SWPL.

Jo has gained a great reputation of bringing out the best in players since moving into coaching, and was known for being very intelligent during her playing days.

Throughout her career, she consistently played at the highest level for numerous clubs and country, and won the FA Cup with Birmingham in 2012.

Jo will give her all at Rangers – it’s a fantastic step in her coaching career, while her appointment shows really good intentions for the club following Malky Thomson’s departure.