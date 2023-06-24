Rachel Corsie: I’ve played in horrendous weather conditions – kudos to Scotland for seeing the game out against Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: I’ve played in horrendous weather conditions – kudos to Scotland for seeing the game out against Georgia

After the rain-delay ordeal at Hampden on Tuesday night, the Scotland Women skipper discusses her own experiences of games which have been hampered by the weather.

Scotland's John McGinn is tackled by Georgia's Lasha Dvali on the soaked pitch at Hampden.
John McGinn in action for Scotland at a rainy Hampden against Georgia. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

Having experienced similar situations, I don’t envy the players who experienced the 90-minute delay at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The Scotland men’s team had gone 1-0 up after six minutes against Georgia thanks to Callum McGregor’s goal, but play was stopped after the opener due to a downpour of rain.

And it was the right decision as the pitch was unplayable at that point.

As time went on, there were questions whether the game would restart that night, but luckily it did thanks to a lot of hard work and waiting, as play continued from the sixth-minute about 9.30pm.

Scott McTominay added a second goal in the 47th minute to secure a 2-0 win and keep up our 100% record in our opening four Euro 2024 qualifying Group A matches.

I’ve played in some horrendous conditions during my career, with the worst probably being when I played in the NWSL in the United States.

I remember one game where we had only played mere minutes, but had to go back inside because of the thunder and lightning, and another in New Jersey where we didn’t restart the match until almost midnight.

All hands on deck at Hampden as a downpour before kick-off soaked the pitch resulting in a 90 minute delay. Image: Shutterstock.

That was really difficult because you sit in the changing-room for hours having to find things to do to pass the time – I remember some people playing cards.

You also have to stay focused and be prepared for the match to restart. Physically it isn’t too much of a worry because as athletes you know your body will be able to cope with the delay, but it’s mentally challenging.

The unknown can be the worst bit. You don’t know whether the game will be delayed for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, hours, or even postponed and rescheduled.

You can’t let yourself entertain the idea of it being called off, though, because as soon as any ambiguity enters your mind, that can be a really difficult mindset to come back from.

Scotland definitely helped themselves by choosing to spend some of the delay out on the pitch preparing in front of the fans, who were exceptional, at Hampden.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates with Jack Hendry and Billy Gilmour after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

It was a real collective effort to get the game back on and everyone who was involved deserves a lot of credit for it.

There are Uefa guidelines which have to be followed in these situations, but the fact Scotland were so insistent in the game being played would’ve benefited the players and their mindset.

I am loving watching Scotland play right now. It feels like we’re really building something special, and hopefully it continues.

What I am enjoying is that we’re playing with a developed style which I don’t think Scotland have had for some time. Steve Clarke has the team playing in a way which suits our players and we’re reaping the rewards.

It still feels early to say we’ve got one foot on the plane to Germany – I think we’re probably one result away and that result won’t be easy, but we have to enjoy these wins.

SWNT relishing Dens Park match

I’m looking forward to a trip to Dundee after it was announced last week Scotland Women will be playing a friendly against Northern Ireland at Dens Park on July 14.

It’ll be the furthest north I’ve ventured for a match during my Scotland career, and the furthest north we’ve travelled as a squad since our Euro 2017 warm-up game against Republic of Ireland at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy.

As an Aberdonian, I would’ve loved if the game was played at Pittodrie, but it’s a great opportunity to play at a different stadium, and hopefully in front of some new faces.

It is really important for Hampden to be our home and that has really benefited us as a squad, but we also have to try and make the games as accessible as possible.

Playing somewhere like Dundee might reduce some of the challenges fans face when games are played in Glasgow. It may give some people the chance to watch Scotland for the first time, and hopefully they decide to keep coming back.

Jo Potter a great addition to SWPL

Jo Potter was most recently assistant head coach at Women’s Championship side Birmingham City. Image: Shutterstock.

Ex-England international and Birmingham City assistant coach Jo Potter was named as the new Rangers Women head coach on Thursday – she will be a brilliant addition to the SWPL.

Jo has gained a great reputation of bringing out the best in players since moving into coaching, and was known for being very intelligent during her playing days.

Throughout her career, she consistently played at the highest level for numerous clubs and country, and won the FA Cup with Birmingham in 2012.

Jo will give her all at Rangers – it’s a fantastic step in her coaching career, while her appointment shows really good intentions for the club following Malky Thomson’s departure.

