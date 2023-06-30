Cricket: Shaun Wolmarans happy to make first-team impact with Stoneywood-Dyce

Shaun Wolmarans is pleased to have made an instant impact for Stoneywood-Dyce after becoming eligible to play in the first-team.

The South African arrived in Aberdeen to be the overseas amateur for second XI at People’s Park.

However, Stoneywood-Dyce arranged for Wolmarans to complete the ECB level two coaching course which means he’s eligible to feature for the first-team as an overseas player.

Last weekend, on just his second appearance in the Eastern Premier League, the 18-year-old helped inspire Stoneywood-Dyce to their first win of the season, taking 5-18 to help skittle Meigle for 68.

That success also lifted Stoneywood-Dyce off the foot of the table ahead of facing Heriot’s Goldenacre tomorrow.

Wolmarans said: “The fact the club went to such lengths to ensure I could play for the first-team is something I really appreciate and shows how they think about me as a player.

“I’m very grateful for what they’ve done for me.

“Stoneywood-Dyce is a big family environment really, there’s a lot of things that go on behind the scenes and everyone wants to help each other.

Just Shaun Wolmarans doing some Shaun Wolmarans things. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gkIRZwVJXS — Stoneywood Dyce (@StoneywoodDyce) June 25, 2023

“After the game at Meigle it felt like everyone was so relieved because we’ve been losing by 10 runs and two wickets.

“It’s been small margins but from now everyone knows what it takes to win.

“I tried to make it my responsibility to bring a positive vibe into the side.

“In the field the energy we brought from ball one was exceptional and I think I played a part in that.”

Huntly back on track

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship Huntly captain Jack Mitchell has his sights set on a top two finish.

The Strathbogie outfit tackle Gordonians at Countesswells tomorrow.

Huntly ended a run of three straight defeats last weekend.

Although Mitchell feels leaders Arbroath may be out of reach, he says there’s still plenty for this charges, who are currently third, to play for.

He said: “We needed a win to boost confidence and get back into the habit of winning and that’s what we got.

“We’d still like to be in the top two, we’ve got quite a few younger players coming through as well.

“So we’ve got an opportunity to give them a go and get experience of the higher standard of cricket.”

Gordonians have won their last three fixtures and skipper Mayank Bhandari added: “We should be a different side in the second half of the season.

“A few of our guys have gained confidence and experience from the games we’ve played.”

Elsewhere, in the North East Championship fourth-placed Aberdeenshire will look to make it three wins in a row when Forfarshire 2nds visit Mannofield.

Thrilling Grades title race in prospect

In the North-East Grades Bon Accord lead the field into the second half of the season.

They took over leadership of Grade One last weekend at the expense of Mannofield.

With 10 weeks to run it’s a wide open title race with the Bons, Master Blasters Aberdeen, who have clawed their way into second place, and Mannofield all in with a big shout of glory.

Tomorrow Bon Accord and Mannofield have the opportunity to widen the gap on Master Blasters – who are not in action –with games against Gordonians and Knight Riders, respectively.

Elsewhere Inverurie host Crescent, while Grampian are home to AberGreen.

In Grade Two Aberdeen Grammar’s quest for a quick return to the top flight continues at Castle Park where a match against Huntly 2nds represents the biggest challenge yet faced by the unbeaten Rubislaw side.

Methlick will be bidding to get their title challenge back on track at Lairds where 2nd Knight Riders are the visitors.

Fraserburgh, who have forced their way into second, are away to Portcullis.