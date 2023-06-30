Cricket: Shaun Wolmarans happy to make first-team impact with Stoneywood-Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Shaun Wolmarans happy to make first-team impact with Stoneywood-Dyce

Having stepped up from the second team the South African helped the People's Park outfit to their first win of the summer in the Eastern Premier League.

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
Shaun Wolmarans is hoping Stoneywood-Dyce can build on their first win of the season
Shaun Wolmarans is hoping Stoneywood-Dyce can build on their first win of the season

Shaun Wolmarans is pleased to have made an instant impact for Stoneywood-Dyce after becoming eligible to play in the first-team.

The South African arrived in Aberdeen to be the overseas amateur for second XI at People’s Park.

However, Stoneywood-Dyce arranged for Wolmarans to complete the ECB level two coaching course which means he’s eligible to feature for the first-team as an overseas player.

Last weekend, on just his second appearance in the Eastern Premier League, the 18-year-old helped inspire Stoneywood-Dyce to their first win of the season, taking 5-18 to help skittle Meigle for 68.

That success also lifted Stoneywood-Dyce off the foot of the table ahead of facing Heriot’s Goldenacre tomorrow.

Wolmarans said: “The fact the club went to such lengths to ensure I could play for the first-team is something I really appreciate and shows how they think about me as a player.

“I’m very grateful for what they’ve done for me.

“Stoneywood-Dyce is a big family environment really, there’s a lot of things that go on behind the scenes and everyone wants to help each other.

“After the game at Meigle it felt like everyone was so relieved because we’ve been losing by 10 runs and two wickets.

“It’s been small margins but from now everyone knows what it takes to win.

“I tried to make it my responsibility to bring a positive vibe into the side.

“In the field the energy we brought from ball one was exceptional and I think I played a part in that.”

Huntly back on track

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship Huntly captain Jack Mitchell has his sights set on a top two finish.

The Strathbogie outfit tackle Gordonians at Countesswells tomorrow.

Huntly ended a run of three straight defeats last weekend.

Although Mitchell feels leaders Arbroath may be out of reach, he says there’s still plenty for this charges, who are currently third, to play for.

He said: “We needed a win to boost confidence and get back into the habit of winning and that’s what we got.

“We’d still like to be in the top two, we’ve got quite a few younger players coming through as well.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell

“So we’ve got an opportunity to give them a go and get experience of the higher standard of cricket.”

Gordonians have won their last three fixtures and skipper Mayank Bhandari added: “We should be a different side in the second half of the season.

“A few of our guys have gained confidence and experience from the games we’ve played.”

Elsewhere, in the North East Championship fourth-placed Aberdeenshire will look to make it three wins in a row when Forfarshire 2nds visit Mannofield.

Thrilling Grades title race in prospect

In the North-East Grades Bon Accord lead the field into the second half of the season.

They took over leadership of Grade One last weekend at the expense of Mannofield.

With 10 weeks to run it’s a wide open title race with the Bons, Master Blasters Aberdeen, who have clawed their way into second place, and Mannofield all in with a big shout of glory.

Tomorrow Bon Accord and Mannofield have the opportunity to widen the gap on Master Blasters – who are not in action –with games against Gordonians and Knight Riders, respectively.

Elsewhere Inverurie host Crescent, while Grampian are home to AberGreen.

In Grade Two Aberdeen Grammar’s quest for a quick return to the top flight continues at Castle Park where a match against Huntly 2nds represents the biggest challenge yet faced by the unbeaten Rubislaw side.

Methlick will be bidding to get their title challenge back on track at Lairds where 2nd Knight Riders are the visitors.

Fraserburgh, who have forced their way into second, are away to Portcullis.

