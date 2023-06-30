Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized

Monika Godlewska was six-times the limit - a reading that was described as "exceptionally high".

By Kathryn Wylie
Monika Godlewska drunkenly crashed on Duff Street, Macduff. Image: DC Thomson
A Hogmanay drink-driver ploughed into a shopfront in Macduff while more than six times the limit.

Monika Godlewska came to the attention of New Year revellers when her car mounted the pavement, crashed into a shop front and came to rest across both carriageways of Duff Street.

When the 39-year-old got out and a witness asked her if she was okay, it didn’t take them long to spot she was under the influence, Banff Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr said the crash occurred at 9.40pm on December 31 last year.

“A witness was outside a local bar when he heard a loud crash and looked up the street and saw the accused’s vehicle had collided with a shop front,” she said.

“He saw that the car appeared to have mounted the pavement, collided with a building and come to rest across both carriageways.

“The accused exited the vehicle. She was alone and the witness asked if she needed an ambulance. He formed the opinion she had been drinking and called the police.”

Was more than six times the limit

Officers found Godlewska unsteady on her feet and smelling of alcohol. She was taken into custody, where she gave a positive test for alcohol and checks showed she had no insurance.

She admitted drink-driving with 141 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 mcg.

Her defence agent Stuart Beveridge said she had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2017.

“Alcohol is an issue for her,” he said, adding that her financial situation was “fairly poor” given she no longer works due to mental health issues.

The court heard that Godlewska’s car was immediately seized by the Crown when she pled guilty at the case’s first calling.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told her it was an “exceptionally high reading”.

Her car has been forfeited

“I would have disqualified you for six years,” he said. “But you pled guilty at the earliest opportunity so I give a discount down to four years.

“Your car has already been forfeited but for the avoidance of doubt – your car is gone. You’re not getting it back.”

Godlewska, of Clergy Street, Macduff, was handed a four-year roads ban, 100 hours of unpaid work and a one-year supervision order as an alternative to a fine.

