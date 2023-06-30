Cricket: Chris Greaves confident Scotland will learn lessons in Super Six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Chris Greaves confident Scotland will learn lessons in Super Six

The Saltires take on the West Indies in Harare in the first of three games that will make or break their World Cup qualification hopes.

By Callum Law
Chris Greaves is looking forward to Scotland's World Cup qualifier encounter with the West Indies
Chris Greaves is looking forward to Scotland's World Cup qualifier encounter with the West Indies

Chris Greaves believes Scotland will learn the lessons from their first World Cup qualifying loss as they embark on the Super Six phase.

The Saltires take on the West Indies in Harare tomorrow with this being the first of three games that will decide whether they reach October’s World Cup in India

After the Windies Scotland face Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the Netherlands on Thursday with only the top two nations in the Super Six qualifying for the tournament.

To reach this stage Scotland won three of their four group games with the defeat coming against Sri Lanka in the last group fixture.

All-rounder Greaves impressed taking 4-32 with the ball and top-scoring with 56 not out with the bat as the Scots were bowled out for 163 to lose by 82 runs.

The 32-year-old said: “There were quite a few things. We still think we gave Sri Lanka a good run for their money.

“The bowling department did fantastically to restrict them to a competitive total.

“But losing a few quick wickets at the beginning of the innings put us under pressure.

“Moving forward we just need a few good scores up front and then hopefully through the middle.

“The boys are confident and we fancy our chances, but we know each game in the Super Six is going to be quite a challenge, but we don’t shy away from it.”

Tough at the top

Losing wickets early in the innings has been a theme for Scotland throughout the World Cup qualifier thus far.

But Greaves has sympathy with those operating at the top of the order.

He added: “I think all the teams have found it quite difficult to bat up front.

“There’s been wickets lost from the first games from pretty much every side.

“And the nice thing is with with our squad at the moment is everyone’s chipping in at different times.

George Munsey could make his return to the Scotland side after illness

“It will be pretty special when everyone clicks at the same time.”

George Munsey could return to the Scotland side tomorrow after overcoming a bug which has kept him out of the last three matches.

Greaves said: “Having having a full squad to select from makes things a little bit more tricky, but it’s good problems to have.

“Having more depth with the batting department is also something that we could go with but at the moment, we’ve just got to take each day as it comes and hopefully go with the right 11 on the day.

“But whoever we go with we do back their skills and ability and we will look forward to it. So it’s a good spot to be in here.

“We know it’s not just 11 that’s going to confirm a spot in the World Cup. It’s going to be a full squad.”

More from Press and Journal

Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
Chris Greaves is looking forward to Scotland's World Cup qualifier encounter with the West Indies
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
Chris Greaves is looking forward to Scotland's World Cup qualifier encounter with the West Indies
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to…
Chris Greaves is looking forward to Scotland's World Cup qualifier encounter with the West Indies
Ross County fearless for season opener at champions Celtic, says chief executive Steven Ferguson