Cricket: Chris Greaves confident Scotland will learn lessons in Super Six

Chris Greaves believes Scotland will learn the lessons from their first World Cup qualifying loss as they embark on the Super Six phase.

The Saltires take on the West Indies in Harare tomorrow with this being the first of three games that will decide whether they reach October’s World Cup in India

After the Windies Scotland face Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the Netherlands on Thursday with only the top two nations in the Super Six qualifying for the tournament.

To reach this stage Scotland won three of their four group games with the defeat coming against Sri Lanka in the last group fixture.

All-rounder Greaves impressed taking 4-32 with the ball and top-scoring with 56 not out with the bat as the Scots were bowled out for 163 to lose by 82 runs.

The 32-year-old said: “There were quite a few things. We still think we gave Sri Lanka a good run for their money.

“The bowling department did fantastically to restrict them to a competitive total.

“But losing a few quick wickets at the beginning of the innings put us under pressure.

“Moving forward we just need a few good scores up front and then hopefully through the middle.

“The boys are confident and we fancy our chances, but we know each game in the Super Six is going to be quite a challenge, but we don’t shy away from it.”

Tough at the top

Losing wickets early in the innings has been a theme for Scotland throughout the World Cup qualifier thus far.

But Greaves has sympathy with those operating at the top of the order.

He added: “I think all the teams have found it quite difficult to bat up front.

“There’s been wickets lost from the first games from pretty much every side.

“And the nice thing is with with our squad at the moment is everyone’s chipping in at different times.

“It will be pretty special when everyone clicks at the same time.”

George Munsey could return to the Scotland side tomorrow after overcoming a bug which has kept him out of the last three matches.

Greaves said: “Having having a full squad to select from makes things a little bit more tricky, but it’s good problems to have.

“Having more depth with the batting department is also something that we could go with but at the moment, we’ve just got to take each day as it comes and hopefully go with the right 11 on the day.

“But whoever we go with we do back their skills and ability and we will look forward to it. So it’s a good spot to be in here.

“We know it’s not just 11 that’s going to confirm a spot in the World Cup. It’s going to be a full squad.”