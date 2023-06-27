Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Other sports

Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka

Scotland lose by 82 runs in Bulawayo as Sri Lanka maintain their 100% record.

By Paul Third
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)

Scotland lost their final Cricket World Cup qualifier after Pathum Nissanka’s 75 helped guide Sri Lanka to an 82-run victory.

Half-centuries from Nissanka and Charith Asalanka set Scotland a target of 246 runs, but some brilliant bowling across the Sri Lankan attack saw Scotland collapse, despite a valiant unbeaten 56 from Chris Greaves.

Both teams had already booked their spots in the Super Six prior to the game, but victory saw Sri Lanka finish top of Group B with Scotland in second.

After winning the toss Scotland opted to bowl first and they made a good start by getting Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis out within the first 10 overs.

Sri Lanka were going well with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Nissanka putting on a 55-run partnership for the third wicket.

Nissanka was eventually dismissed for 75 after being caught by Tomas Mackintosh off Mark Watt, but Scotland struggled to break Dhananjaya de Silva and Asalanka’s partnership, with the pair scoring 61 runs.

Greaves found the crucial wicket, bowling De Silva for 23 before dismissing captain Dasun Shanaka for a duck the very next ball and Asalanka was gone for 63 the following over thanks to Watt.

Greaves earned two more wickets as Sri Lanka were all out for 245 with three balls remaining.

Scotland lose five wickets in 15 overs

Sri Lanka made a bright start in the bowling innings as Matthew Cross was bowled by Lahiru Kumara for seven.

The Scottish wickets began to tumble and they were suddenly 73 for five in the 15th over when opener Christopher McBride was caught by Shanaka off Wanindu Hasaranga for 29.

Spinner Greaves put up a fight along with Chris Sole with a ninth-wicket partnership of 55, but Sole and last man Alasdair Evans were both run out for Scotland to finish 163 all out in 29 overs.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington was frustrated at his side’s struggle with the bat.

He said: “We got a couple of wickets early on and maybe didn’t capitalise on that.

“We were up with the rate all the way through, it’s disappointing that we fell so many runs short.

“It was not our day with the bat. We will look to come back strong in the next game.

“We were looking to utilise the early movement, it was a fantastic effort in the last 15 overs to bowl them out under 250. We tried to be really smart with our fielding.

“The wicket was a little slower today. Greaves has come into the attack slightly earlier as well.

“But it has always depended on the situation.”

