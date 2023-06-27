Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka

Scotland lost their final Cricket World Cup qualifier after Pathum Nissanka’s 75 helped guide Sri Lanka to an 82-run victory.

Half-centuries from Nissanka and Charith Asalanka set Scotland a target of 246 runs, but some brilliant bowling across the Sri Lankan attack saw Scotland collapse, despite a valiant unbeaten 56 from Chris Greaves.

Both teams had already booked their spots in the Super Six prior to the game, but victory saw Sri Lanka finish top of Group B with Scotland in second.

After winning the toss Scotland opted to bowl first and they made a good start by getting Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis out within the first 10 overs.

Sri Lanka were going well with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Nissanka putting on a 55-run partnership for the third wicket.

Nissanka was eventually dismissed for 75 after being caught by Tomas Mackintosh off Mark Watt, but Scotland struggled to break Dhananjaya de Silva and Asalanka’s partnership, with the pair scoring 61 runs.

Greaves found the crucial wicket, bowling De Silva for 23 before dismissing captain Dasun Shanaka for a duck the very next ball and Asalanka was gone for 63 the following over thanks to Watt.

Greaves earned two more wickets as Sri Lanka were all out for 245 with three balls remaining.

Scotland lose five wickets in 15 overs

Sri Lanka made a bright start in the bowling innings as Matthew Cross was bowled by Lahiru Kumara for seven.

The Scottish wickets began to tumble and they were suddenly 73 for five in the 15th over when opener Christopher McBride was caught by Shanaka off Wanindu Hasaranga for 29.

Spinner Greaves put up a fight along with Chris Sole with a ninth-wicket partnership of 55, but Sole and last man Alasdair Evans were both run out for Scotland to finish 163 all out in 29 overs.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington was frustrated at his side’s struggle with the bat.

He said: “We got a couple of wickets early on and maybe didn’t capitalise on that.

“We were up with the rate all the way through, it’s disappointing that we fell so many runs short.

“It was not our day with the bat. We will look to come back strong in the next game.

“We were looking to utilise the early movement, it was a fantastic effort in the last 15 overs to bowl them out under 250. We tried to be really smart with our fielding.

“The wicket was a little slower today. Greaves has come into the attack slightly earlier as well.

“But it has always depended on the situation.”