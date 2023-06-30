The Voice of the North: After disastrous HPMAs proposal, Holyrood needs a new approach in the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: After disastrous HPMAs proposal, Holyrood needs a new approach in the north

Ministers assure us all month after month, year after year that problems raised are in hand. We beg to differ, write The P&J's editorial team.

Coastal communities reliant on the fishing industry deserve to be involved in discussions over its future (Image: francesco de marco/Shutterstock)
Coastal communities reliant on the fishing industry deserve to be involved in discussions over its future (Image: francesco de marco/Shutterstock)
By The Press & Journal

The scrapping of proposals to implement highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026 will undoubtedly prompt a collective sigh of relief.

Individuals, families and entire communities reliant on the fishing industry, still weathering the negative effects of Brexit and navigating a cost-of-living crisis, no longer have the looming threat of their livelihoods being snatched away hanging over their heads. But how long will it last?

And has the latest U-turn happened because our communities are finally being listened to, or because ministers have realised the flawed policy should never have been mooted in the first place?

There is no question that the majority of people living in Scotland, whether they have a professional interest or not, support both the safeguarding of delicate water ecosystems and efforts to make fishing more sustainable. And, of course, the majority also support the continued success of the country’s fishing industry – a key contributor to the economy.

Careful consideration and striking the right balance is absolutely vital when it comes to resolving this issue, but there is little evidence to suggest that Holyrood will be capable of doing so when it goes back to the drawing board.

Some serious reflection is needed over recess

The Scottish Government’s unwillingness to meet with and listen to the people who would be directly affected by HPMAs before announcing its initial proposed plan resulted in an understandable backlash, fuelled by anger and fear. The tone was set and the consequent public consultation was too little, too late.

We sincerely hope that some serious reflection takes place in the Central Belt over summer recess, and that the development of any “new pathway” or timetable includes meaningful input from those living in coastal communities.

western isles transport challenges
Issues with ferries serving Scotland’s islands have been ongoing for some time (Image: 13threephotograph/Shutterstock)

Indeed, this approach would be beneficial when it comes to many ongoing issues affecting the Highlands and islands that decision-makers appear incapable of resolving. Ferry services, for example, which have been in dire straits for far too long, or the housing crisis forcing many young people out of their hometowns.

Ministers assure us all month after month, year after year that these problems are in hand. We beg to differ.

Politicians may well be sick of hearing about broken-down boats and problematic Airbnbs, but can they fathom how sick locals are of living this way?

To perpetuate the idea that Holyrood knows best is patronising and ineffective – it’s high time the Scottish Government went straight to the source and worked together with people in the north and north-east, rather than dictating to them.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from Press and Journal

Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.Image: Facebook/ DC THomson. Picture shows; Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.. Peterhead. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/06/2023
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
CR0043618 Neil Drysdale. Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Big Interview with Albert Thomson, former police officer turned poet, who is working with Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen. Thursday 22nd June 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to…
It's champions Celtic first up for Ross County next season on August 5. Image: SNS Group
Ross County fearless for season opener at champions Celtic, says chief executive Steven Ferguson