The Voice of the North: After disastrous HPMAs proposal, Holyrood needs a new approach in the north

The scrapping of proposals to implement highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026 will undoubtedly prompt a collective sigh of relief.

Individuals, families and entire communities reliant on the fishing industry, still weathering the negative effects of Brexit and navigating a cost-of-living crisis, no longer have the looming threat of their livelihoods being snatched away hanging over their heads. But how long will it last?

And has the latest U-turn happened because our communities are finally being listened to, or because ministers have realised the flawed policy should never have been mooted in the first place?

There is no question that the majority of people living in Scotland, whether they have a professional interest or not, support both the safeguarding of delicate water ecosystems and efforts to make fishing more sustainable. And, of course, the majority also support the continued success of the country’s fishing industry – a key contributor to the economy.

Careful consideration and striking the right balance is absolutely vital when it comes to resolving this issue, but there is little evidence to suggest that Holyrood will be capable of doing so when it goes back to the drawing board.

Some serious reflection is needed over recess

The Scottish Government’s unwillingness to meet with and listen to the people who would be directly affected by HPMAs before announcing its initial proposed plan resulted in an understandable backlash, fuelled by anger and fear. The tone was set and the consequent public consultation was too little, too late.

We sincerely hope that some serious reflection takes place in the Central Belt over summer recess, and that the development of any “new pathway” or timetable includes meaningful input from those living in coastal communities.

Indeed, this approach would be beneficial when it comes to many ongoing issues affecting the Highlands and islands that decision-makers appear incapable of resolving. Ferry services, for example, which have been in dire straits for far too long, or the housing crisis forcing many young people out of their hometowns.

Ministers assure us all month after month, year after year that these problems are in hand. We beg to differ.

Politicians may well be sick of hearing about broken-down boats and problematic Airbnbs, but can they fathom how sick locals are of living this way?

To perpetuate the idea that Holyrood knows best is patronising and ineffective – it’s high time the Scottish Government went straight to the source and worked together with people in the north and north-east, rather than dictating to them.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week