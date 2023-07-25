Forres cyclist Lauren Bell dares to dream of World Championship glory on home soil

Forres cyclist Lauren Bell believes winning a world title on home soil would be a dream come true.

The 23-year-old can’t wait for next month’s UCI Cycling World Championships, which are taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland from August 3 to 13.

Bell won silver in the team sprint in the European Championships earlier this year and bronze in the same event at last year’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Paris.

But she would love to top the podium in front of a Scottish crowd next month.

She said: “It would be amazing.

“If ever there was a time to become a world champ this would be it.

“It was with Scottish Cycling that I properly learned how to ride my bike so it would be nice to do it as a thank you to Scottish Cycling and the Scottish Institute of Sport for all the help they have given me.

“In 2019, I remember sitting in a room and they announced that the Worlds were going to be held in Glasgow and it was going to be a huge event.

“I wasn’t on the British team at that time, but I remember thinking how much I wanted to get there.

“Fast forward to now and I’m on the team and looking forward to it.

“It would be the full circle and a dream come true.”

The World Championships could also be a major stepping stone towards Bell’s ultimate goal of peaking at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

She said: “From a points perspective, it is really important that you do quite well.

“It would also put you in a good step looking towards the Olympics.

“If you do well you springboard on to the next race.

“It would give everyone a lot of confidence going forward.”

An evidence-based approach paying off for Bell

Bell excelled in athletics as a youngster and was a junior Scottish champion sprinter, but transitioned successfully to cycling after applying to join the British Cycling programme.

The former Forres Academy pupil believes she has ways of coping with the inevitable nerves that will come with going for glory in front of an expectant home crowd.

She said: “I work well on basing everything on evidence.

“If I get a bit nervous or stressed I think back to the evidence when things have gone well, such as the medal at the Euros, the medal at Jakarta in February (in the Track Nations Cup) and last year when we got the medal at the Worlds.

“It gives you confidence and all the evidence points to a good performance, which is very helpful.

“You might be more nervous because it is a home crowd, but everyone wants you to do well.

“Last year I remember in Paris the crowd were going insane for the French team.

“They were going mad for this French girl I was up against and then it was quiet when I was going round.

“It will be nice to have that home backing, which will help with the nerves.”

Getting the balance right

Bell says she will also be able to lean on her housemate Jack Carlin, who won silver and bronze at Tokyo 2020, for advice on preparing for the World Championships in Glasgow.

She added: “I feel a bit more nervous because it is in Glasgow.

“You will have lots of friends and family coming to watch, but we have a lot of experienced people in the team and you can go to them for advice.

“I live with Jack (Carlin), so I can get some advice from him and that makes you calmer.

“Jack is really good at balancing his social side and his cycling side.

“Leading into a championships, you can get really bogged down and think you are just going to stay in and not do anything.

“Jack is good at balancing that and making sure you are still seeing your friends and family and having time to do the things you enjoy.”