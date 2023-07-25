Forres cyclist Lauren Bell dares to dream of World Championship glory on home soil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Forres cyclist Lauren Bell dares to dream of World Championship glory on home soil

The 23-year-old can’t wait for next month’s UCI Cycling World Championships which are taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland.

By Danny Law
Sprint cyclist Lauren Bell. Image: Shutterstock.
Sprint cyclist Lauren Bell. Image: Shutterstock.

Forres cyclist Lauren Bell believes winning a world title on home soil would be a dream come true.

The 23-year-old can’t wait for next month’s UCI Cycling World Championships, which are taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland from August 3 to 13.

Bell won silver in the team sprint in the European Championships earlier this year and bronze in the same event at last year’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Paris.

But she would love to top the podium in front of a Scottish crowd next month.

She said: “It would be amazing.

“If ever there was a time to become a world champ this would be it.

“It was with Scottish Cycling that I properly learned how to ride my bike so it would be nice to do it as a thank you to Scottish Cycling and the Scottish Institute of Sport for all the help they have given me.

“In 2019, I remember sitting in a room and they announced that the Worlds were going to be held in Glasgow and it was going to be a huge event.

“I wasn’t on the British team at that time, but I remember thinking how much I wanted to get there.

“Fast forward to now and I’m on the team and looking forward to it.

“It would be the full circle and a dream come true.”

Lauren Bell in action during the women’s 500m time trial qualifying at the UEC Track Cycling European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland in February. Image: Shutterstock.

The World Championships could also be a major stepping stone towards Bell’s ultimate goal of peaking at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

She said: “From a points perspective, it is really important that you do quite well.

“It would also put you in a good step looking towards the Olympics.

“If you do well you springboard on to the next race.

“It would give everyone a lot of confidence going forward.”

An evidence-based approach paying off for Bell

Bell excelled in athletics as a youngster and was a junior Scottish champion sprinter, but transitioned successfully to cycling after applying to join the British Cycling programme.

The former Forres Academy pupil believes she has ways of coping with the inevitable nerves that will come with going for glory in front of an expectant home crowd.

She said: “I work well on basing everything on evidence.

“If I get a bit nervous or stressed I think back to the evidence when things have gone well, such as the medal at the Euros, the medal at Jakarta in February (in the Track Nations Cup) and last year when we got the medal at the Worlds.

“It gives you confidence and all the evidence points to a good performance, which is very helpful.

“You might be more nervous because it is a home crowd, but everyone wants you to do well.

“Last year I remember in Paris the crowd were going insane for the French team.

“They were going mad for this French girl I was up against and then it was quiet when I was going round.

“It will be nice to have that home backing, which will help with the nerves.”

Lauren Bell took bronze in the women’s sprint during the 2023 British Cycling National Track Championships held in Wales. Image: Shutterstock.

Getting the balance right

Bell says she will also be able to lean on her housemate Jack Carlin, who won silver and bronze at Tokyo 2020, for advice on preparing for the World Championships in Glasgow.

She added: “I feel a bit more nervous because it is in Glasgow.

“You will have lots of friends and family coming to watch, but we have a lot of experienced people in the team and you can go to them for advice.

“I live with Jack (Carlin), so I can get some advice from him and that makes you calmer.

“Jack is really good at balancing his social side and his cycling side.

“Leading into a championships, you can get really bogged down and think you are just going to stay in and not do anything.

“Jack is good at balancing that and making sure you are still seeing your friends and family and having time to do the things you enjoy.”

 

More from Other sports

Claire Maxwell in action for Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Team Scotland.
Turriff netballer Claire Maxwell 'honoured' to be on cusp of becoming Scotland's most-capped player…
Du Preez Stander in action for Stoneywood-Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce's struggles continue; Huntly, Aberdeenshire and Gordonians claim wins
Megan Keith and Jessica Warner-Judd of Great Britain after the women's 5000m in London. Image: PA.
Inverness' Megan Keith smashes 5000m personal best by 35 seconds at London Diamond League
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Cricket: Ewan Davidson hopes Stoneywood-Dyce can hit form at the right time
Kingussie's Fynn Sterritt and and sailing partner James Peters.
Kingussie's Fynn Sterritt is ready to right the wrongs at upcoming World Sailing Championships
Kirsty Law has been selected for her second Commonwealth Games
'Last year, my head had gone' - Inverness discus thrower Kirsty Law on bouncing…
Aberdeenshire batsman Lewis Munro looks dejected. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Stoneywood-Dyce pay for batting collapse; Arbroath United too strong for Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Paul Third. Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland. Picture shows; Megan Keith. Finland. Supplied by European Athletics Date; 13/07/2023
Athletics: Risk brings gold reward for European champion Megan Keith
CR0029299 Stoneywood Dyce v Stewart's Melville Stonywood batting Pictured for Stoneywood Dyce is Ewan Davidson Picture by Paul Glendell 03/07/2021
Cricket: Ewan Davidson eyes end to Stoneywood-Dyce's batting woes
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club hopes to join the Women's Premier League. Image: Stoneywood-Dyce CC
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aiming to enter national Women's Premier League - weeks after founding new…