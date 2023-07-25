Duncan Shearer: Sharp and determined striker Simon Murray staking his claim at Ross County

Striker Simon Murray is staking his claim at Ross County with his performances in the early days of the new campaign.

I think Murray has certainly earned a good run in the team with his showings in the Staggies’ first two Viaplay Cup group games.

Murray’s 78th-minute winner in Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Championship Greenock Morton in Dingwall means it is four goals in two matches this term for the ex-Hibs and Dundee forward, following his hat-trick in the opener against Stranraer.

The 31-year-old started upfront alongside Jordan White for the second game in succession at the weekend.

White has been a mainstay of the Staggies side under Malky Mackay, starting 33 of their 38 Premiership matches last term.

But I have previously stated I would like to see Jordan score more goals.

Since arriving at County in early 2021, the big man has netted 20 goals in 75 league starts and goals are ultimately what strikers are judged on.

However, another part of Jordan’s game is his ability to bring his team-mates into play. With his size and strength, he is a handful – evidenced by his 15 assists in all competitions since joining the Dingwall side.

Murray, meanwhile, only managed six starts last season following his move to County from Championship Queen’s Park in January.

His three goals for the club last term included a crucial one in their dramatic Premiership play-off final victory against Partick Thistle, which secured their top-flight status, and Murray looks sharp and determined to make an impact coming back this season.

He’s had to wait for his chance, and County also have Scotland international Eamonn Brophy waiting in the wings to compete for a place in the starting XI.

But I like Murray as a player, because his mobility is good, and hopefully this will be his chance to show what he is all about at the start of this season.

We could see Murray and White playing together for County going into the league matches in a couple of weeks’ time.

Saturday’s victory against Ton means County are sitting pretty at the top of Viaplay Cup Group D with six points.

Summer signing Jay Henderson made his second appearance for County against Morton, coming off the bench for the second half once again. He levelled proceedings in the 70th minute with a fine volley – his first goal for his new club.

While both County and Morton have six points, the Staggies still have League One Edinburgh City to play away from home on Wednesday before rounding off their group campaign against Kelty Hearts at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Malky admitted his team were pretty slow out of the blocks against Morton, falling behind to ex-Caley Thistle striker George Oakley’s first half finish, but the Championship side are no pushovers, and the come-from-behind win leaves me confident the Staggies will secure a seeded place in the second round of the competition without hitch.

Two wins would bring a few benefits for Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle know they will likely need Viaplay Cup group stage wins against Championship new boys Airdrionians tonight and promoted Premiership side Dundee on Sunday – or they face exiting the competition.

Some sides treat the League Cup group stage as an extended part of pre-season, however, I imagine Inverness will be desperate to progress , whether it is as group winners or as one of the best runners-up.

Money is tight, and the Highlanders felt the cash benefits of cup progress last season when they reached the Scottish Cup final.

The other aim of these two remaining group games has to be to make sure the side is balanced up and ready to make a flying start to their Championship title bid, beginning at home to Queen’s Park on August 5.

Inverness expectedly beat League Two Bonnyrigg Rose with a 2-1 victory in their group opener, but then came unstuck by the same scoreline against League Two Dumbarton.

I understand Billy Dodds is still keen to bring in another centre-half and midfielder before the transfer window closes, however, it will be imperative the manager knows the best XI at his disposal for the league opener.

It is likely going to be another nip-and-tuck Championship season, with Dundee United the favourites given their resources compared to the other teams.

However, Jim Goodwin’s United made a rocky start in their Viaplay Cup games, and Inverness could reap the benefits of a fast start to their promotion chase.

Barry Robson will hope to have nine or 10 of Aberdeen’s starters for Livi available at Charlton

Aberdeen will complete their pre-season preparations on Saturday with a trip to English League One Charlton Athletic.

Having recorded wins over two Highland League sides, in Turriff United and Fraserburgh, the Dons tasted their first pre-season defeat against English Championship Preston North End at the weekend, going down 2-0 at Deepdale.

I don’t think there will be any worries for Dons boss Barry Robson over the loss, as pre-season is about gradually raising the challenge, and Preston are a side of a really good standard.

Barry said he was pleased with the sharpness and how the Reds competed – despite conceding a couple of goals – against a team who will be targeting promotion to the Premier League in the new campaign.

Aberdeen, like Caley Thistle, seem to be in a situation where they are having to bide their time a little bit for further summer signings.

It is clear they are chasing further defensive reinforcements, with a makeshift back-three of Nicky Devlin, Jack Milne and Jack MacKenzie starting at Deepdale.

Angus MacDonald and Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams were not in the squad due to injury.

Serbian Slobodan Rubezic is expected to sign soon to provide another right-sided centre-back option.

They are playing a waiting game on Celtic centre-half Liam Scales, who was on loan at the club last season and would provide a left-sided option which is clearly needed.

I think against Charlton this weekend, Barry will be hoping he can start at least nine or 10 of the players he expects to line-up for the Premiership opener at Livingston on August 5.

The last friendly will give fans final confirmation of the boss’ preferred formation (most probably 3-5-2) and most of the personnel considered first choice for the campaign ahead.

We might see new Israeli right-back Or Dadia make his first appearance – if his work permit has come through.

In an ideal world, ahead of the league kick-off, the Dons will go and beat Charlton 2-0 or 3-0.

But, as long as those players who are in the manager’s mind for Livi are looking sharp and working well together, I think Barry will be happy.