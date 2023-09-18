Joy for north squash star Greg Lobban as he breaks into world top 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joy for north squash star Greg Lobban as he breaks into world top 20

A great run to the Qatar Classic last eight shot the Highlander to 19th in the global rankings.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Greg Lobban is now a world top 20 player. Image: Craig Watson
Greg Lobban is now a world top 20 player. Image: Craig Watson

Inverness squash star Greg Lobban aims to keep going for glory after breaking into the sport’s world top 20.

The 31-year-old is the first Scot in 15 years to be ranked so highly. Not since the days of legends Peter Nicol and John White have Scotland had a player make such a breakthrough.

The now Edinburgh-based athlete, who won Commonwealth Games bronze with Rory Stewart in Birmingham last year, is riding on the crest of a wave.

He defeated world number seven seed Victor Crouin on the way to reaching the last eight of the Qatar Classic before losing to Joel Makin from Wales last week.

This week began with confirmation he’s now 19th in the world list – and he’s the first Scot to break into such company since legendary White was ranked 15th in 2008.

White is a former world number one, while Nicol earned multiple world and Commonwealth titles and Lobban knows it’s something he can be proud of.

First time reaching major last eight

Lobban felt good ahead of competing in Qatar and was thrilled to have made it to the latter stages, which earned him his 19th global spot.

He said: “It’s been a long time trying to break into the top 20. In squash, it is considered a big milestone.

“I came close in March 2021 to cracking it. I had been number 21 for around 10 months, so it is nice to tick that off the bucket list.

“There are eight major events throughout the year and Qatar is one where the best 48 players in the world are playing. It was the first time I’d managed to get to the quarter-finals in my career.

“It was a big result for me to beat the world number seven on the way through.

“I went into summer training feeling pretty good about things and the season started with the tournament in Qatar. I’m looking forward to kicking on from here.”

Perseverance pays off for north star

And Lobban says now he’s in his 30s he can take a little time to appreciate a success such as this one.

He said: “When I was younger, I was maybe looking straight on to the next challenge straight away, but at 31, I know there are a lot of lows in an athlete’s career, so I am going to enjoy reflecting on reaching the top 20.

“My next tournament is in a few weeks time, so I won’t be partying, but I can reflect on it. I have considered some of the losses,  but in a good way, and I know I never gave up at any stage. Perseverance paid off.

“I can go into training knowing I have now ticked off this goal. I am really enjoying my squash at the moment and hopefully I can continue to enjoy it for another few years.”

Others can follow Lobban’s success

Lobban says this global breakthrough coming a year after the Commonwealth Games medal can ideally inspire fellow Scottish players.

He added: “Last year’s achievement was really special because I got to share it with Rory. It was great to go through that process together rather than individually as we usually do.

“It is nice to see the rewards in such a tangible way. I am looking forward to keeping going and seeing what else I can achieve.

“It is also good for Scottish squash to have someone else in the top 20 for the first time in a long time. Hopefully there will be other guys not too far behind me.”

Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Image: Jeff Holmes/ JSHPIX/ Shutterstock

Lobban back home for Scottish Open

Wednesday sees the start of the five-day Springfield Scottish Open in Lobban’s home venue of Inverness Tennis and Squash Club.

The men’s and women’s semi-finals will be shown on BBC Scotland over this weekend and Lobban aims to return home to take in some of the action, with locals Alasdair Prott and Martin Ross among the competitors.

He said: “I’d love to be playing it at my home club, but it’s not to be this year.

“Hopefully the status (of the competition) can be further raised in the next few years.

“It’s great my club is staging it. It has produced a lot of great players over the years, but over and above that, it has got really good people – it’s a great place to be around.

“As well as it being on the BBC, I hope to be make an appearance to see some of it over the weekend. Hopefully the Scots will still be there battling for the title.”

