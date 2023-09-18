Inverurie Locos part company with manager Andy Low

Inverurie Locos have dismissed manager Andy Low with chairman Mike Macaulay expressing his disappointment at the situation.

Low’s second spell in charge of the Railwaymen is over following a poor start in the Breedon Highland League which has seen them take just one point from their first six fixtures.

Inverurie have won twice this term in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, but Saturday’s 4-0 league loss to Nairn County at Station Park proved to be the final straw.

Assistant manager Jamie Watt and goalkeeper coach John Farquhar will take charge in the interim period.

Low – who resigned during his first spell as manager in August 2021 – returned to the Harlaw Park hotseat in January as Richard Hastings’ replacement.

During the second half of last term, he led Locos to a sixth-place finish in the league and the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, which they lost 1-0 to Banks o’ Dee.

Low has overhauled the Inverurie squad during his tenure, bringing in the likes of Zack Ellis, Glen Donald, Liam Morrison, Paul Coutts, Sam Robertson, Jonny Smith, Myles Gaffney and Josh Buchan.

However, following their poor start to the season, Inverurie have opted to make a change, and chairman Macaulay said: “We’re so disappointed that it hasn’t worked out with Andy.

“But the game is all about results and performances, and unfortunately they haven’t been good.

“It’s really disappointing. Andy is a local man and his heart is in the Locos, but we decided we had to part company.

“The effort Andy has put into the role couldn’t be faulted and he’s tried everything to bring success to Inverurie.

“We’re really disappointed with the situation.”

Time will be taken to find new boss

Locos return to action on Saturday when they face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Macaulay says there is no rush to appoint a new manager ahead of that fixture.

He added: “We’ll take our time when it comes to looking for a replacement, there’s no rush.

“Jamie Watt and John Farquhar are certainly capable of handling things.”