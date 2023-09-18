Inverurie Locos part company with manager Andy Low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos part company with manager Andy Low

The Railwaymen haven't won in the Breedon Highland League this season.

By Callum Law
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inverurie Locos have dismissed manager Andy Low with chairman Mike Macaulay expressing his disappointment at the situation.

Low’s second spell in charge of the Railwaymen is over following a poor start in the Breedon Highland League which has seen them take just one point from their first six fixtures.

Inverurie have won twice this term in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, but Saturday’s 4-0 league loss to Nairn County at Station Park proved to be the final straw.

Assistant manager Jamie Watt and goalkeeper coach John Farquhar will take charge in the interim period.

Low – who resigned during his first spell as manager in August 2021 – returned to the Harlaw Park hotseat in January as Richard Hastings’ replacement.

During the second half of last term, he led Locos to a sixth-place finish in the league and the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, which they lost 1-0 to Banks o’ Dee.

Low has overhauled the Inverurie squad during his tenure, bringing in the likes of Zack Ellis, Glen Donald, Liam Morrison, Paul Coutts, Sam Robertson, Jonny Smith, Myles Gaffney and Josh Buchan.

However, following their poor start to the season, Inverurie have opted to make a change, and chairman Macaulay said: “We’re so disappointed that it hasn’t worked out with Andy.

Inverurie Locos chairman Mike Macaulay

“But the game is all about results and performances, and unfortunately they haven’t been good.

“It’s really disappointing. Andy is a local man and his heart is in the Locos, but we decided we had to part company.

“The effort Andy has put into the role couldn’t be faulted and he’s tried everything to bring success to Inverurie.

“We’re really disappointed with the situation.”

Time will be taken to find new boss

Locos return to action on Saturday when they face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Macaulay says there is no rush to appoint a new manager ahead of that fixture.

He added: “We’ll take our time when it comes to looking for a replacement, there’s no rush.

“Jamie Watt and John Farquhar are certainly capable of handling things.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Rothes v Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle highlights

More from Highland League

This week's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Rothes v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Rothes v Lossiemouth; Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle…
Huntly's Andy Hunter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly hit Deveronvale for six; Brora Rangers run out narrow winners at Keith
Nairn County striker Conor Gethins. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County make it five wins on the spin; Turriff United go sixth with…
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Graeme Rodger. Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Formartine top Highland League with Clach win; Fraserburgh defeat Wick
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee inflict first defeat of the season on Buckie Thistle; Brechin City…
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- 7 - Rothes - Ben Johnstone heads in the only goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Ross Jack finds it a hard watch as Rothes beat Lossiemouth
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes - Greg Morrison and Lossie - Brandon Hutcheson CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Rothes edge past Lossiemouth
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick player-manager Gary Manson CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041288 Callum Law, Keith. Highland League Keith 0 Vs Lossiemouth 2. Picture shows 11 Keith Liam Duncan and 19 Lossie Ross Morrison February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ross Morrison reckons team spirit can propel Lossiemouth to first win when they tackle…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured are Dee's Ramsay Davidson and Buckie's Max Barry Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle bid to continue unbeaten Highland League starts