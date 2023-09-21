Australian pro triumph is perfect set-up for Alasdair Prott ahead of Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian pro triumph is perfect set-up for Alasdair Prott ahead of Scottish Open

Squash star is seeking a happy homecoming after tasting first professional tour win in Australia this summer.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Alasdair Prott, who is preparing for the Squash Scottish Open, looking through his racket
Alasdair Prott is all set for second round action at the Springfield Scottish Open this Thursday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Alasdair Prott hopes victory Down Under will be followed by a strong showing back home at this week’s Springfield Scottish Open in Inverness.

The 22-year-old Invernessian enters the competition on Thursday as he locks horns with England’s Miles Jenkins in the second round at 4.30pm.

In July, the Edinburgh-based athlete won his first major Professional Squash Association (PSA) tour title, clinching the Eastside Open in Australia.

Alasdair Prott with his squash racket
Alasdair Prott will hope to book his place in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

First pro victory ‘breeds confidence’

He’s not long back on Scottish soil from his hectic schedule at the other side of the globe, but he is determined to entertain the fans at Inverness Tennis and Squash Club, where it all began for him as a junior.

He said: “I just got back over a week ago from Australia after playing four tournaments there.

“I managed to win my first pro title, which was a good one to get under my belt ahead of the Scottish Open.

“It breeds confidence and I am happy with the way my squash is going right now and I’m hoping to continue that this week.

“I have been playing squash for such a long time now – 18 years – so it has always been a goal of mine to get my first PSA Challenger Tour title.  I’m happy with how it’s going.”

And having beaten Aussie Dylan Molinaro to secure the title, he admits “not many people were cheering for me, that’s for sure.”

Prott keen to showcase his talents

And Prott is thrilled to have the chance to not only mix it against top opponents, but put on a strong display in his home city.

He said: “It’s great being back up the road in Inverness and being able to compete at a high level.

“It’s a strong field this week, so I’m looking forward to testing myself in the draw.

“It’s a great club with really good facilities. There are lovely people there as well, so it makes it sweet to come back up and hopefully I can showcase some of the high-level squash I have trained and learned while I’ve been away.”

Chance to land spot on BBC channels

The weekend’s semi-finals and finals will be covered on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Prott hopes his squash is good enough to make it to those latter stages.

He added: “Being seeded eighth and with such a strong field, every match is going to be really tough.

“I am not putting any pressure on myself to get to certain stages of this event, with it being so strong.

“I aim to take it a game at a time and play to the levels I know I can, I don’t see why I can’t make it on to the coverage of the BBC this weekend.”

