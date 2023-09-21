Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson heads to Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson heads to Australia

The 24-year-old will playfor Echuca Cricket Club over the winter.

By Gary Heatly
Stoneywood-Dyce's Ewan Davidson in action
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.

Stoneywood-Dyce club captain Ewan Davidson is setting off for Australia this weekend and he will be playing cricket over the winter Down Under.

The 24-year-old will be turning out for Echuca Cricket Club who are based in the state of Victoria and he cannot wait to take on this new challenge.

He said: “I have always thought about playing a season abroad, but with things like university and the pandemic it was never possible, but now it is and it just seems like perfect timing for me.

“I went through an agency to set me up with this opportunity and, when replies started coming back from clubs around the world, Echuca seemed like the best fit for me.

“The town itself is about two and a half hours north of Melbourne while the club seems to have a real family feel to it similar to Stoneywood Dyce.

“Hopefully I can integrate with everyone pretty quickly and hit the ground running out there.

“I am under no illusions that it will be a challenge for me because the conditions will be completely different to what I am used to while, unlike back here, I won’t know all the opposition and all the grounds, but I am excited by stepping out of my comfort zone.

“My plan is to immerse myself in club life there and it looks like I’ll be helping out with the grounds, helping behind the bar and helping with junior coaching when I’m not playing and that’ll all be good too.”

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson batting against Stewart's Melville
Ewan Davidson batting against Stewart’s Melville. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The season for Echuca starts on October 7 and Davidson is due to be out in Australia until April.

The club is the largest one affiliated with the Goulburn Murray Cricket League and the home ground is called Victoria Park.

Davidson flies out on Sunday.

