Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson heads to Australia

Stoneywood-Dyce club captain Ewan Davidson is setting off for Australia this weekend and he will be playing cricket over the winter Down Under.

The 24-year-old will be turning out for Echuca Cricket Club who are based in the state of Victoria and he cannot wait to take on this new challenge.

He said: “I have always thought about playing a season abroad, but with things like university and the pandemic it was never possible, but now it is and it just seems like perfect timing for me.

“I went through an agency to set me up with this opportunity and, when replies started coming back from clubs around the world, Echuca seemed like the best fit for me.

“The town itself is about two and a half hours north of Melbourne while the club seems to have a real family feel to it similar to Stoneywood Dyce.

“Hopefully I can integrate with everyone pretty quickly and hit the ground running out there.

“I am under no illusions that it will be a challenge for me because the conditions will be completely different to what I am used to while, unlike back here, I won’t know all the opposition and all the grounds, but I am excited by stepping out of my comfort zone.

“My plan is to immerse myself in club life there and it looks like I’ll be helping out with the grounds, helping behind the bar and helping with junior coaching when I’m not playing and that’ll all be good too.”

The season for Echuca starts on October 7 and Davidson is due to be out in Australia until April.

The club is the largest one affiliated with the Goulburn Murray Cricket League and the home ground is called Victoria Park.

Davidson flies out on Sunday.