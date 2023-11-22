Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024: Former Dons captain Russell Anderson joins judging panel

He ended Aberdeen Football Club’s two-decade wait for silverware, and now Russell Anderson will be helping decide who takes the trophies home at Aberdeen Sports Awards.

The Dons’ 2014 League Cup-winning captain, 45, has joined the judging panel ahead of the latest edition of the Evening Express-organised awards at P&J Live on March 7 next year.

Now a financial planner with long-time awards-backers Aberdein Considine, Anderson – also a trustee of his own Russell Anderson Foundation – is looking forward to seeing the “diversity” of achievements the Granite City sporting community have to offer.

He said: “I think that’s one of the things I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s a given, if there’s anything where football is involved, that’s my comfort zone.

“Over the last few years, whether it’s tennis, golf or other sports, we’ve tried to give children in my foundation exposure to different things.

“I’m just really looking forward to seeing the variety of achievements on show across the nominations for the awards.

“It’ll take me out of my comfort zone I think, which is good, and obviously I’ll be helped by other panel members to narrow it down.”

‘You can’t overstate the difference sport can make’ – Russell Anderson

The nomination period for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 ends on Sunday, December 3 – with categories aimed at recognising athletes, coaches, teams, volunteers, clubs, sports projects and more.

Anderson, who starred for his hometown club the Dons for 14 years across two spells, is doubly well-placed to bolster the awards’ judging panel.

Through the Russell Anderson Foundation, the ex-centre-half has demonstrated a personal passion for bringing the benefits of sport to north-east children, while his current employers, Aberdein Considine, have a track record of providing cash support to the north-east sporting community at both grassroots and elite level.

Anderson said: “I think from my own perspective and my work with the foundation over the years – even when I was still playing – I’ve seen the benefits children gain from being involved in any type of sport.

“There are an awful lot of skills you can pick up from being involved, whether that’s individual or collectively in teams sports. Those life skills are really, really helpful to kids in longer term.

“And that’s without mentioning the physical and mental health benefits from exercising, being outside and being active.

“You can’t overstate the difference it can make.

“Aberdein Considine have been actively involved in the local community for years – long before I joined.

“I think it’s just a really nice fit.

“They’ve always had the involvement in sport, whether that’s football or other sports as well, and are keen to support the local community.

“They realise the benefits which can come from giving back.”

How to nominate for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 are being supported by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions.

For a full list of categories, criteria and to nominate an individual, team, club or other organisation ahead of the ceremony in March next year, visit: http://www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards