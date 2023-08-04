Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie claims thrilling gold at Cycling World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie claims thrilling gold at Cycling World Championships

Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham topped the podium in a closely-fought contest to delight the home crowd at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

By Danny Law
Neil Fachie and Matthew Rotherham at the UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Neil Fachie and Matthew Rotherham at the UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow. Image: PA.

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie successfully defended his 1km time trial title at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow by the narrowest of margins.

Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham topped the podium in a closely-fought contest to delight the home crowd at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

They were the quickest qualifiers in 59.741seconds – the only pair to go under a minute with James Ball and Steffan Lloyd finishing 0.627secs behind.

But Fachie, 39, and Rotherham were pushed all the way in the final by fellow Brits Ball and Lloyd.

Great Britain’s Neil Fachie and Matthew Rotherham in the men’s B 1km time trial. Image: PA.  

The favourites were behind with half a lap to go but powered home to record a winning time of 1:00.287.

That meant they pipped Ball and Lloyd by a mere 0.042 seconds with Germany’s Thomas Ulbricht and Robert Forstemann taking home bronze.

It was Fachie’s 17th gold medal at a world championships and a major boost ahead of next year’s Paralympics in Paris.

 

More from Other sports

Aimi Kenyon at the 2023 UCI Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Aimi Kenyon narrowly misses out on Downhill Mountain Bike medal at Cycling World Championships
CR0043523 Danny Law request, Aberdeen. Eastern Premier League match Stoneywood-Dyce v Forfarshire. Pictured - Stoneywood's bowler Shaun Wolmarans. Saturday 17 June 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce seek vital win in Shaun Wolmarans' last game
Adi Hegde has been called up to the Scotland under-19 team.
Cricket: Aberdonian Adi Hegde relishing Scotland under-19 trip to Netherlands
Lauren Bell at the UCI Cycling World Championships
Forres cyclist Lauren Bell claims team sprint silver medal at World Championships
Sutherland Squash Club, who have been nominated for club of the year at the Scottish Squash annual awards 2023. Image: Scottish Squash.
Four Highland nominations for Scottish Squash annual awards in October
Aberdeen medal hopeful Neil Fachie. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12958514n)
Neil Fachie hopes Commonwealth Games can be resurrected
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13483442bp) Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matthew Rotherham win Gold 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - 21 Oct 2022
Cycling: Neil Fachie eyes World Championship success on Scottish soil
Great Britain's Faye Rogers with her Bronze medal from the Women's 400m S10 freestyle. Image: PA.
Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers wins second medal of Para Swimming World Championships
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race at the 2022 Championships.
Neah Evans on her 'special' return to Glasgow to defend Cycling World Championship title
Faye Rogers took bronze in the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 final. Image: PA
Bronze medal for Aberdeen para swimmer Faye Rogers on world championships debut