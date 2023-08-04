Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie claims thrilling gold at Cycling World Championships

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie successfully defended his 1km time trial title at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow by the narrowest of margins.

Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham topped the podium in a closely-fought contest to delight the home crowd at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

They were the quickest qualifiers in 59.741seconds – the only pair to go under a minute with James Ball and Steffan Lloyd finishing 0.627secs behind.

But Fachie, 39, and Rotherham were pushed all the way in the final by fellow Brits Ball and Lloyd.

The favourites were behind with half a lap to go but powered home to record a winning time of 1:00.287.

That meant they pipped Ball and Lloyd by a mere 0.042 seconds with Germany’s Thomas Ulbricht and Robert Forstemann taking home bronze.

It was Fachie’s 17th gold medal at a world championships and a major boost ahead of next year’s Paralympics in Paris.