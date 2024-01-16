Stonehaven-raised Robert Hudson ‘surprised’ after winning Ho Chi Minh City Marathon while on holiday in Vietnam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven-raised Robert Hudson ‘surprised’ after winning Ho Chi Minh City Marathon while on holiday in Vietnam

The 36-year-old runner from Aberdeenshire topped a field of thousands in the race, which took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Stonehaven's Robert Hudson winning the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Marathon. Image: Pulse Active.
Stonehaven's Robert Hudson winning the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Marathon. Image: Pulse Active.

Stonehaven’s Robert Hudson says he was “kind of surprised” after winning the Ho Chi Minh City Marathon while on holiday in Vietnam.

The 36-year-old cruised round the 26.3-mile (42.2km) course in 2:33.33 to top a field of thousands of athletes in Sunday’s race.

He finished close to three minutes (2:36.31) ahead of former Vietnamese international Le Van Tuan in a unique event which got under way at 3am due to South Vietnam’s hot and humid year-round climate.

Robert said: “We probably got lucky by flying in Friday night to Saturday morning.

“I’m with my wife, so we forced ourselves to be in the sun, go to the expo, get a good lunch in and then I was bedded just after 7pm – and I actually was tired.

“It wasn’t planned that way, but it worked out and I was able to get five good hours sleep before waking up at 1am to have a bit of toast and a coffee.

“I went in with no expectation other than to just enjoy it. This was a long run for fun really. I just wanted to run it at a steady pace – and I did that.”

Robert was content to bide his time in the race, and when rivals ahead of him faltered, he was Sai-gone, adding: “There were four runners who took off just ahead of me and they all blew up.

“I was kind of surprised I won it – I thought there would’ve been a better calibre of athlete, but it was more a top-end masters field.

“It was a unique experience. I would highly recommend it. It was cheap to enter and a great course.”

Robert’s next big marathon effort

Ex pat Robert’s participation in the Ho Chi Minh City Marathon fitted in to a holiday he and his wife are currently taking in Vietnam from their home in South Korea.

Robert grew up in Stonehaven and graduated from the University of Aberdeen, but has lived in South Korea for 16 years and works as a university English teacher – having initially only travelled over to teach for a year.

Before emigrating to Asia, football was Robert’s sport of choice, and he played at youth level for Stonehaven, before turning out for Cowie Thistle.

He thinks football gave him a base level of endurance when he took up running in 2015.

Robert says he initially started running to “keep fit, but it’s progressed a bit from there”, revealing he started to take it “quite seriously” from 2018 onwards.

The Aberdeenshire athlete now has close to 30 marathons under his belt – including New York, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and Seville.

Robert Hudson, originally from Stonehaven, competing in the 2019 Seville Marathon. Image: Robert Hudson.

Having cantered to victory in Ho Chi Minh City, Robert aims to go quicker in his next race outing.

He is looking to build on his personal best of 2:24.01 in March’s Seoul Marathon, and said: “Seoul has two kind of events there, so I’ve done it about six times now.

“That’s the race I’m targeting.

“My PB is 2:24.01, so hopefully around the 2:23 mark would be ideal, if all goes well and weather permitting.”

