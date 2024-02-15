Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters win WBC World Championship medals in Bangkok – including two golds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters win WBC World Championship medals in Bangkok – including two golds

The five fighters from Aberdeen Muay Thai all medalled at Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand's capital, with Rudy Da Silva and Jaxon Ritchie now world champions.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters have won WBC World Championships medals at the Amazing Muay Thai Festival at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok Thailand. Image: Andy Rose.
Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters have won WBC World Championships medals at the Amazing Muay Thai Festival at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok Thailand. Image: Andy Rose.

Five fighters from Aberdeen Muay Thai have claimed world championship medals at the spiritual home of the sport in Bangkok, Thailand – with two of the youngsters winning global gold.

Rudy Da Silva, Jaxon Ritchie, Denzel Thakun, Jack Robertson and Tamara Addison were among 700 athletes from more than 60 countries who headed for Muay Thai’s Mecca – Lumpinee Stadium – for the Amazing Muay Thai Festival between February 2 and 5.

Having taken silver when the event was held in Venice, Italy, last year, 16-year-old Rudy went one better this time around, winning WBC World Championship gold for his age and weight category.

Rudy Da Silva after his win. Image: Andy Rose.
Rudy Da Silva after his win. Image: Andy Rose.

He won a WBC world title – alongside his 11-year-old club-mate Jaxon.

Jaxon Ritchie with his gold medal and coach Andy Rose. Image: Andy Rose.
Jaxon Ritchie with his gold medal and coach Andy Rose. Image: Andy Rose.

Meanwhile, Denzel and Jack, both 16, were silver and bronze medallists in their categories, as Tamara, 15, claimed a bronze.

Aberdeen fighters among Muay Thai global elite

Aberdeen Muay Thai coach Andy Rose hailed his young fighters, who he says, despite living and training in the north-east of Scotland, “are up there with the best in the world for Thai boxing”.

Andy said: “Each fighter fought in a tournament based championship at their respective weight category – only going through to the next round if you win. It was round-of-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then eventually final.

“I’m so proud of each of them.

“As if fighting the best in the world isn’t challenging enough, the team had to make weight every day of competition with no tolerances given, enduring long waiting times – as expected with a competition of 700 athletes – all while contending with 30-plus-degree heat.

Denzel Thakun with his silver medal and coach Andy Rose. Image: Andy Rose.
Denzel Thakun with his silver medal and coach Andy Rose. Image: Andy Rose.

“They all fought skilfully, with heart, desire and courage and should all be very proud of themselves.

“Our kids are up there with the best in the world for Thai boxing, and it’s no surprise given how hard they all work.”

The Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters’ exploits in Bangkok are just the latest in a string of title successes for the club.

Last year, they returned from the combined Unified World Championships and WMF European Championships near Pisa, Italy, with six world titles and five European titles. 

Also representing Scotland at the Amazing Muay Thai Festival in Bangkok was Aberdeen Combat Centre fighter Ghillie Middleton.

 

