Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters win WBC World Championship medals in Bangkok – including two golds

Five fighters from Aberdeen Muay Thai have claimed world championship medals at the spiritual home of the sport in Bangkok, Thailand – with two of the youngsters winning global gold.

Rudy Da Silva, Jaxon Ritchie, Denzel Thakun, Jack Robertson and Tamara Addison were among 700 athletes from more than 60 countries who headed for Muay Thai’s Mecca – Lumpinee Stadium – for the Amazing Muay Thai Festival between February 2 and 5.

Having taken silver when the event was held in Venice, Italy, last year, 16-year-old Rudy went one better this time around, winning WBC World Championship gold for his age and weight category.

He won a WBC world title – alongside his 11-year-old club-mate Jaxon.

Meanwhile, Denzel and Jack, both 16, were silver and bronze medallists in their categories, as Tamara, 15, claimed a bronze.

Aberdeen fighters among Muay Thai global elite

Aberdeen Muay Thai coach Andy Rose hailed his young fighters, who he says, despite living and training in the north-east of Scotland, “are up there with the best in the world for Thai boxing”.

Andy said: “Each fighter fought in a tournament based championship at their respective weight category – only going through to the next round if you win. It was round-of-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then eventually final.

“I’m so proud of each of them.

“As if fighting the best in the world isn’t challenging enough, the team had to make weight every day of competition with no tolerances given, enduring long waiting times – as expected with a competition of 700 athletes – all while contending with 30-plus-degree heat.

“They all fought skilfully, with heart, desire and courage and should all be very proud of themselves.

“Our kids are up there with the best in the world for Thai boxing, and it’s no surprise given how hard they all work.”

The Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters’ exploits in Bangkok are just the latest in a string of title successes for the club.

Last year, they returned from the combined Unified World Championships and WMF European Championships near Pisa, Italy, with six world titles and five European titles.

Also representing Scotland at the Amazing Muay Thai Festival in Bangkok was Aberdeen Combat Centre fighter Ghillie Middleton.