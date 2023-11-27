Hard-hitting Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters’ ‘unheard of’ medal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hard-hitting Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters’ ‘unheard of’ medal haul

A team of young Muay Thai fighters from Aberdeen have returned from Italy with a string of world and European champions.

By Calum Petrie
'They now go into the ring expecting to win': The victorious Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'They now go into the ring expecting to win': The victorious Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A team of young Muay Thai fighters from Aberdeen have returned from Italy with a string of world and European champions.

The hard-hitting youngsters, who train at the Granite Fight Factory, were in Marina di Massa near Pisa for the Unified World Championships and WMF European Championships.

The team of six fighters – representing not just their club but the UK – came back from Tuscany with six world champions and five European champions, with 14 out of 15 fights won.

Leo Dale (9), Jaxon Ritchie (11), Sam Duncan (12), Lola Gill (12), Jack Robertson (16) and Rudy Da Silva (16) left head coach Andy Rose a happy man on the flight back to Aberdeen.

Andy said he was “blown away” by his team’s medal haul, and praised their professionalism.

‘I don’t think it’ll ever happen again’: Aberdeen Muay Thai’s medal haul

The Aberdeen team in Italy with coaches Andy Rose (back, third from left) and John Wedderburn (back, right). Image: Andy Rose

“Not to be big-headed, but I had a lot of confidence in the team. So I did have high expectations flying out to Italy.

“I didn’t let them know that’s how I felt as I didn’t want them getting ahead of themselves.

“But I did think we were strong enough to come back with half the team having won a gold medal.

“So I was blown away that of 15, 14 came away with a win.

“To come back on the plane with six world champions and five European champions is unheard of. I don’t think it’ll ever happen again.”

Confident but respectful, and now with a ‘real winning mentality’

Andy praised the team’s work ethic and said their attitude was spot on, taking nothing for granted.

Confidence, preparation, respect, and now a winning mentality: coaches were full of praise for their young fighters’ triumphant display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’m really chuffed for all of them because they’re a great team, really dedicated to themselves and each other.

“They’re always encouraging each other, they’re always pushing each other – pushing each other to be better and better.

“They’ve got a real confidence, but that comes with preparation. They’re respectful and they don’t underestimate their opponents.

“After their success in Italy they’ve got a real winning mentality now, and that breeds more confidence.

“They now go into the ring with an ability to express themselves and an expectation that they’re going to win.”

They all had to qualify for the event by winning their bouts at the Intercontinental Open in Barnsley in April.

In 2022, four Granite Fight Factory athletes – Da Silva, Sim, Duncan and Jack Robertson – won several titles which are recognised by official boxing federations.

Muay Thai, sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, is known as the ‘art of eight limbs’, as it is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins.

