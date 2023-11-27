Hard-hitting Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters’ ‘unheard of’ medal haul

A team of young Muay Thai fighters from Aberdeen have returned from Italy with a string of world and European champions.

The hard-hitting youngsters, who train at the Granite Fight Factory, were in Marina di Massa near Pisa for the Unified World Championships and WMF European Championships.

The team of six fighters – representing not just their club but the UK – came back from Tuscany with six world champions and five European champions, with 14 out of 15 fights won.

Leo Dale (9), Jaxon Ritchie (11), Sam Duncan (12), Lola Gill (12), Jack Robertson (16) and Rudy Da Silva (16) left head coach Andy Rose a happy man on the flight back to Aberdeen.

Andy said he was “blown away” by his team’s medal haul, and praised their professionalism.

‘I don’t think it’ll ever happen again’: Aberdeen Muay Thai’s medal haul

“Not to be big-headed, but I had a lot of confidence in the team. So I did have high expectations flying out to Italy.

“I didn’t let them know that’s how I felt as I didn’t want them getting ahead of themselves.

“But I did think we were strong enough to come back with half the team having won a gold medal.

“So I was blown away that of 15, 14 came away with a win.

“To come back on the plane with six world champions and five European champions is unheard of. I don’t think it’ll ever happen again.”

Confident but respectful, and now with a ‘real winning mentality’

Andy praised the team’s work ethic and said their attitude was spot on, taking nothing for granted.

“I’m really chuffed for all of them because they’re a great team, really dedicated to themselves and each other.

“They’re always encouraging each other, they’re always pushing each other – pushing each other to be better and better.

“They’ve got a real confidence, but that comes with preparation. They’re respectful and they don’t underestimate their opponents.

“After their success in Italy they’ve got a real winning mentality now, and that breeds more confidence.

“They now go into the ring with an ability to express themselves and an expectation that they’re going to win.”

They all had to qualify for the event by winning their bouts at the Intercontinental Open in Barnsley in April.

In 2022, four Granite Fight Factory athletes – Da Silva, Sim, Duncan and Jack Robertson – won several titles which are recognised by official boxing federations.

Muay Thai, sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, is known as the ‘art of eight limbs’, as it is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins.