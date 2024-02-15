Everything you need to know as opening date revealed for Shotz Pool hall at Aberdeen Arches

After almost seven years in the making, Aberdeen’s latest pool hall, Shotz, is set to open next Friday.

Settling into the city’s historic railway arches, the new establishment is set to host pool exhibitions and tournaments all-year-round from February 23.

Originally looking to set up in Aberdeen back in 2017, co-owner Ryan Fleming has had to overcome many hurdles to finally open his doors to the public.

Seven years later and over £100,000 spent to refurbish the unit inside the South College Street arches, the hall includes an all-new bar, toilets, pool tables and dart boards.

Ryan Fleming, 32, a professional pool player, will be running the city’s newest establishment alongside his brother Marc.

The duo have already opened branches in Arbroath and Dundee and now Aberdeen.

Speaking to the P&J, Ryan claimed that the Granite City location will focus more on competitions, with a pool league and even a youth academy which will teach youngsters the game at a higher level.

New business is long-term project

With the grand opening only days away, the pool hall boss admitted that he “couldn’t wait to get started”.

He said: “We have been looking to find a place in Aberdeen since 2017, we were just trying to find the perfect place.

“We took a long time to find the perfect unit, but we think that this place is functional and practical.

“We were very tempted by bigger places in the city centre as well with kitchens, snooker tables and dart boards.

“But the way things are just now, you could spend all this money to open and have to spend even more to keep it going.

“But this is a long-term commitment. We don’t want to open something that maybe four or five years down the line won’t be there.”

Ahead of the big opening, the P&J also has all the answers to any questions pool enthusiasts may have.

What are the opening times?

Shotz will be open to customers every day from 12pm until midnight, with a later closing hour of 1am on Friday and Saturday.

How much is a table and can I get a membership?

Pool fans looking to get a game in at Shotz will be able to rent out table space an hour at a time and those who buy two hours at a time can receive a third for free.

There are 10 British pool tables which are available from £8.50 an hour, but members qualify for a 20% discount.

Memberships are available for everyone from only £20 per year and grants entry to their annual club championships.

Ryan has also said that tables are “tournament spec” and will be “very hard to beat” around the city centre.

The tables also feature pro balls, LED match lights and scoring tablets.

How much is a pint?

No pool hall would be complete without a bar and Shotz delivers in that regard, offering up both draught beers and spirits.

Tennent’s lager comes in at £4.40, while more premium beers such as Staropramen and Madri come in at £4.80.

The new location has also signed on a deal with premium vodka brand Au vodka, which can be added with most mixers for £3.80.

The bar area includes six tables and a number of televisions stationed across the venue to watch your favourite sports.

What competitions are on?

Shotz will provide more of a focus to tournament play, with many competitions to test your skill throughout the year.

One of those competitions, due to start in March, is the ‘Shotz North of Scotland Tour’ where 64 players will compete for an £11,100 prize pot.

Participation is first come first serve and the first event starts on the weekend Saturday March 9 at 11am and features six rounds, running on until December.