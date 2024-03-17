Aberdeen Lynx crowned Scottish ice hockey champions again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Lynx crowned Scottish ice hockey champions again

Coach Jordan Leyden targeting more silverware after successful defence of their National League title

By Paul Third
Scottish National League champions Aberdeen Lynx celebrate retaining their title. Image: Aberdeen Lynx
Scottish National League champions Aberdeen Lynx celebrate retaining their title. Image: Aberdeen Lynx

Aberdeen Lynx head coach Jordan Leyden is targeting a treble after watching his side win the Scottish National League title for the second year in a row.

The Aberdeen side wrapped up their second successive national ice hockey title in stunning fashion with a game to spare on Saturday with a 10-0 win at Dundee Comets.

Leyden said: “Doing it last year was special as it was the first title in the club’s history but to do it back-to-back in a competitive league is pretty special.

“Having done it once there was a bit of pressure on us to do it again and there was the added pressure of being the team everyone wants to take the scalp of.

“There was a lot of pressure going into all these games as you are now expected to win. It’s good to have those expectations but it was tough being the team everyone wanted to beat.”

On the resounding victory Leyden added: “It wasn’t a scoreline I expected. Once we got 3-0 up the Comets maybe gave up a little bit but we didn’t stop as in our eyes it wasn’t over until it was over.

“It was very pleasing to see the guys come out and put on a performance like that in such a high pressure game.”

Pain of 2022 has been the making of the team

Gary Kelly leads the celebrations with the trophy following Aberdeen Lynx’s Scottish National League title win at Dundee. Image: Aberdeen Lynx

Retaining the trophy they won last year is especially pleasing for Leyden after his side missed out on the title in 2022.

With the benefit of hindsight the head coach believes the pain of not winning the title two years ago has been a valuable lesson for the club.

He said: “We missed out on the title by a point in 2022 and it has been a massive learning curve for us as a team and a club.

“There was one game specifically which we pinpointed in terms of our preparation and how we handled things.

“We’ve been very focused on how we prepare for every game in the last two seasons and since the 2022 season the number of games have doubled. Instead of a 14-game championship it’s now 28.

“It’s double the chance of winning but also double the threat of losing so to win back-to-back in those circumstances is very pleasing.

Lynx enjoy being the team to beat

Aberdeen Lynx’s rise to become the dominant force in Scottish ice hockey has led to them having a target on their backs.

But Leyden insists his players are revelling in his side being the team to beat.

Lynx targeting more silverware this season

With the play-offs and the Scottish Cup final to come in April Leyden believes his side is capable of further success this season.

He said: “We’ve still got the Scottish Cup final and the possibility of the Play-offs as well so the chance of the treble is still on and that’s our main goal.

“We’ll play a quarter-final against the eighth-placed team home and away and the winners go into a play-off weekend on April 13 and 14. The semis are played on the Saturday with the final on the Sunday.

“The Scottish Cup final is a week later on April 20 so there’s still a lot of hockey to play.

“We’ve still got one league game to play next weekend and we’ll maybe rest some guys who have some niggles ahead of the play-offs and the guys are full of confidence heading into those.”

