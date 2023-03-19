Aberdeen Lynx create history by winning Scottish National League for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Lynx create history by winning Scottish National League for the first time

By Danny Law
March 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Lynx celebrate becoming Scottish champions. Supplied by Aberdeen Lynx.
Aberdeen Lynx celebrate becoming Scottish champions. Supplied by Aberdeen Lynx.

Aberdeen Lynx head coach Jordan Leyden has hailed his history-making side after they won the Scottish National League title with a dramatic victory against Edinburgh Capitals.

The Aberdeen side went into the match on the back of two defeats but knew victory would be enough to claim a maiden title win.

Ben Edmonds’ late winner with only a second to go proved to be decisive as the Lynx ran out 3-2 winners to spark scenes of jubilation.

Leyden praised his players for a huge team effort.

Jordan Leyden lifts the trophy. Image supplied by Aberdeen Lynx.

He said: “With the way the past couple of weeks have gone it was always going to be a nervous one.

“We were unfortunate in those games so we still felt pretty confident as we had played well in the past few games.

“Coming down to the last game of the season and in the last dying moments it was a very nervy one.

“It is an unbelievable feeling.

“The club has been going for over 30 years and we have never won the league before.

“It is a huge achievement from the guys who have put in so much effort.

“It is great to see all the hard work pay off, including those who do so much behind the scenes.”

An audience far and wide

The game was a sell-out and there was also a large audience following the action live on YouTube.

Leyden said: “I was surprised by how many people were watching the game on the stream from all over the world.

“There were people from Finland and Sweden watching the game.

“You can see how much ice hockey is growing here and the support we have had this season has been unbelievable.

“The games have pretty much all been sold out this season.

“More than 1,000 people were watching live online as well as 1,000 people in attendance at the rink.”

While it is a first title win for the Lynx, Leyden always felt they were capable of challenging for the top spot.

He said: “We finished second last year and only missed out by a point.

“Our ambition was to win the league but we knew it would take a huge effort.

“It wasn’t going to be easy because they doubled the amount of games this year.

“Our end goal was to win and we are delighted we have managed to do it.”

And the Lynx head coach hopes there is more success to come in the near future.

He added: “We still have the play-offs and a Scottish Cup semi-final coming up as well so there is still the chance we could win the treble.

“It is unbelievable to even be saying that.

“The celebrations after the game were great. We all enjoyed ourselves and it was great to see all the families and friends enjoying the moment afterwards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Team Morrison are competing at the World Curling Championship in Sweden.
Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming to grasp chance at World Curling Championship in Sweden
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at the F4 British Championship event at Thruxton in 2022.
Beauly teenager Oliver Stewart to make step up to GB3 Championship
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison targets play-offs as she prepares to lead Scotland rink at World…
Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport': Short Mat Bowls World Championships head…
Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Andrew Smart, right. Image: Scott Baxter
Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after 'gutting' points defeat in…
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

A young Mandalorian fan high fives one of the Mandalorian characters. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Check out the fun and games of Aberdeen's Comic Con
Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.
Huntly and Inverurie Locos share the spoils in controversial encounter
Brora Rangers striker Jordan Macrae. Image: Chris Sumner.
Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins
Glamping pod will be finished off at Ben Rinnes.
Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Highland League: First Formartine hat-trick for Julian Wade, Deveronvale come from behind to beat…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – street sex antics and multi-million-pound conmen
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters in action against Rothes. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart thinks Highland League race remains '50/50' after draw with Rothes
Banks o' Dee's (from left) Magnus Watson, Neil Gauld and Lachie MacLeod. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Neil Gauld wonder-goal sparks late flurry as Banks o' Dee win 3-0 at Fraserburgh
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland reach North of Scotland Cup final after recording back-to-back wins over league…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented