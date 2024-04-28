Run Balmoral: Aberdeen AAC athlete Sean Chalmers completes triple crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Run Balmoral: Aberdeen AAC athlete Sean Chalmers completes triple crown

Chalmers won the 5K, 10K and 15-mile trail race in the 25th anniversary of the Deeside race.

By Reporter
Sean Chalmers on his way to victory in the 10K race at Run Balmoral Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sean Chalmers on his way to victory in the 10K race at Run Balmoral Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sean Chalmers produced a series of top class performances to claim a hat-trick of victories in the 25th anniversary Run Balmoral races which attracted more than 5,000 runners to Deeside at the weekend.

The Aberdeen AAC athlete won the Harbour Energy 5K and the Stena Drilling 10K on Saturday before going on to take top spot in Sunday’s Bristow 15-mile trail race to emulate the triple crown achieved by fellow Scotland international Jamie Crowe of Central AC in 2023.

Crowe intended going head-to-head with Chalmers this weekend but called off at the last minute after failing to fully recover from a bout of Covid.

Sean Chalmers after winning the 5K and 10K races. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Chalmers could have been forgiven for taking his foot off the gas in Crowe’s absence, but there was no sign of that as he showed impressive form in all three events.

It started with a dominating run in the 5K, which he won in 14 minutes 48 seconds with his Aberdeen AAC team-mate Steven Murray taking second position in 15:53 while Metro Aberdeen’s Lesley Morrison was third in 16:10.

Chalmers said: “I set off quite hard as I was looking for a fast time but after a kilometre I felt a bit shot.

“I’ve been doing a lot of half marathon training so I’m maybe missing a bit of a good turn of pace.

“The support out on the course was amazing, with a lot of people cheering us on and that helped me to pick it up again, so I’m still happy with the time.”

Odentz put the pressure on

A little more than one hour later and the Scotland international was back on the road, tackling the 10k in which he was given a stiffer challenge. Chalmers won in 32 minutes 50 seconds while his clubmate Aaron Odentz was next home in 33:36 and Lochaber AC’s Ryan Mackay finished third in 35:07.

Chalmers added: “Aaron was pushing the pace at the start and I was with him for the first 5k-6k. After we came off the top of the long hill I managed to get a bit of a gap and began to pull away. To be fair to Aaron, I think he was closing in a bit towards the end so it was still a hard effort for me to get the win.

It’s the first time I’ve done the 10k and the famous hill lived up to expectations. It’s a real hill.”

Picture of the 10K podium, from left, Aaron Odentz (2nd), Sean Chalmers (1st), Ryan Mackay (3rd). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He was totally dominant in the Bristow 15 mile trail race, completing the course in one hour, 25 minutes 29 seconds to finish more than 10 minutes ahead of his closest rival.

Milton marvels in endurance test

Chalmers’s achievements were matched, if not bettered, by Sam Milton who won the John Clark Motors Devil of Deeside title for the third year in a row.

The Moray Road Runners club member posted the best cumulative time of three hours 49 minutes 17 seconds from competing in the 5K, 10K, duathlon and the Bristow 15 mile trail race over a punishing two days of competition. He was sixth in the 5K, fifth in the 10K, third in the duathlon and second in the 15-mile race.

He said: “Of my three wins this was probably the toughest and most satisfying as it came just a week after I competed in the Moray marathon.

“I recorded two hours 40 minutes there, which is just five minutes outside my best, but that gave me the confidence to know that I was in good shape to take on the Devil.”

Sally Wallis of Deeside Runners also hit the high spots by winning the women’s Devil title in a record-smashing four hours 23 minutes 28 seconds.

It was a stunning performance which scythed close to 14 minutes off the previous best set by Aberdeen’s Kerry Prise in 2017.

She said: “I only decided to do it a couple of weeks ago.

“My husband said he was going to put an entry in for me online, and I didn’t stop him.

“It feels fantastic to win but I really began to feel the cumulative effects of the weekend kicking in when we got to the final third of the 15 mile trail race. ”

Cormack shows her class

Gemma Cormack battled through the pain barrier to win the Stena Drilling women’s 10K in fine style after placing fourth in the 5K just an hour earlier.

The 31 year-old, who competes for Moray Road Runners, was twice affected by a severe stitch which almost brought her to a standstill, but showed impressive mental strength and determination to stick to the task at hand.

Winner of the Run Balmoral 10K Gemma Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She completed the challenging route in 40 minute 26 seconds to finish 12 seconds ahead of Sally Wallis (Deeside Runners) while Kerry Berry (JS Kintore Running Club) was third in 42:57. Wallis had also performed well in the 5k, taking fourth position.

Cormack said: “I’ve never tried doing two big races in one day before and I didn’t quite know what to expect, especially with the famous 10K hill, so I tried to start off quite conservatively.

“Then I got a bad stitch and I was contemplating stopping, but there was no easy way of getting back to the start so I decided to keep going.

“Sally passed me on the hill but once we got over the top the stitch eased off a bit and I felt better.

“I overtook her but then the stitch came back for a couple of miles. As I was leading I decided I’d just have to battle through it and I was able to hang on.”

Cormack has been competing at Run Balmoral for 20 years, first taking part in the primary schools race before going on to win the secondary schools run in 2006, and the 5K in 2015.

She said: “I have always wanted to do the 10k and find out about the hill. I don’t think you appreciate how tough it is until you run it. It’s definitely a killer.

“If I hadn’t got the stitch I would have enjoyed it a bit more as I like running off road. The course has a few other ups and downs which suits me much more than a flat course.

There’s always a good atmosphere at Run Balmoral and I love running here.”

Gemma Cormack on her way to victory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The prize for the first kilted runner to complete the 10k went to Glenn Chalmers (Newburgh Dunes Running Club) while the women’s award was taken by Helen Drewery.

Stena Drilling won the Corporate Challenge Team Trophy for the first time by getting the better of title-holders Harbour Energy in a competition in which four runners from each team competed in the 5k and 10k.

Bannerman takes top spot

Jenny Bannerman showed real grit and determination to win the Harbour Energy women’s 5k women’s title for the third time over a 10-year spell during which she has now featured on the podium seven times. However, the Scotland international was made to work exceptionally hard for her latest success, with Aberdeen AAC’s Emma Jenkins pushing the Scotland international all the way to the line.

Picture of the 5K female podium, from left, Emma Jenkins (2nd), Jenny Bannerman (1st), Fiona Brian (3rd). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

After an intriguing battle, Bannerman pulled clear over the final 300m to win by two seconds in 17 minutes 55 seconds but the strain of the effort left the Inverness Harriers club member lying exhausted on the ground. Metro Aberdeen’s Scotland international, Fiona Brian, who won the 10k at Balmoral in 2015, took third spot in 18:19.

Bannerman said: “I’ve had a few health issues recently so it was great to get back into the spirit of racing again and to get a win. It’s such a good event and there were lots of people out on the course encouraging me.

“There was a group of four of us for the first kilometre, including Emma Jenkins, who I didn’t know. After we got past the turnaround point Emma was on my shoulder but she was stronger than me when we hit the uphill section of the course and I had to let her go. However, I began to catch her again between 3K and 4K.

“I was feeling really tired but I knew I was pulling her in and I finally overtook her with about 300m to go. That final 300m felt so very long and I was so glad to get to the finishing line. I can’t remember the last time I was on the floor at the end of a race.”

Aberdeen AAC’s Nathan Lawson scored his second major north-east win inside a fortnight when taking top spot in the NFU Mutual secondary schools 2.5k.

The Albyn school student followed up his victory in Aberdeen’s P&J Live Run Fest 5K earlier in the month by finishing well clear of the field in 7 minutes 23 seconds. Ewan Andrews (Cults Academy) held off a strong challenge from Cameron Scott (Cults Academy) to take second position by one second in 7:44.

Peterhead Academy’s Jessica Needs (Aberdeen AAC) retained the girls’ title, running eight seconds quicker than in 2023, to win in 8:11. Emily Christie (Falkirk Victoria Harriers) was runner-up for the second year in a row in 8:18 while Sophie Imlach (Northfield Academy) took third position in 8:51.

Dunecht’s Millie Glass Park (Banchory Stonehaven AC) smashed the course record when winning the MPH primary schools girls’ 1.5k in a time of 5 minutes 45 seconds.

Her performances slashed nine seconds off the previous mark of 5:54 held jointly by Rebecca Eggeling (Aberdeen AAC, 2012) and Emily Christie (Falkirk Victoria Harriers, 2022). The 2022 winner, Eilidh Murdoch (Braemar school) finished second in 5:57 while Hayleigh Reid (Young Meldrum Runners) was third in 6:04.

Liam Miller led Young Meldrum Runners to a clean sweep of the podium positions in the MPH primary schools boys’ 1.5k race when posting a time of 5:36, which is the second best in the history of the event. Only Stewart Miller’s 5:21 record from 2011 is better. Barthol Chapel’s James Gerrard was second in 5:49 with his YMR clubmate Ethan Gravill (Albyn School) finishing a further seven secs behind in third position.

Euan Taylor, from Kincraig blew his rivals away to win the Apollo duathlon by completing the 6K run/16K mountain bike/5K run in a combined time of one hour 18 minutes 58 seconds.

Aberdeen’s Ian Russell, who won in 2023, had to settle for second position in 1:19:57 with Sam Milton (Moray Road Runners) third in 1:20:01.

There was a thrilling finish to the women’s race in which Deeside’s Sally Wallis overhauled Kimberley Jackson in the closing stages to win by two seconds in 1:35:17. Lumphanan’s Laura Murray, who won in 2022, was third in 1:36:49 while title-holder Jenny Stanning had to settle for fourth position in 1:38:22.

Logan Duncan, from Huntly, won the Bristow 3 mile trail race in 20:18 while Emily Christie (Falkirk Victoria Harriers) picked up the women’s prize when clocking 21:44 to finish second overall.

GALLERY: Run Balmoral returns as thousands participate in race around Royal Estate

More from Other sports

Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling at camera in the gym.
'Nobody is going to stop us': Why the Stoltman brothers think they'll be the…
Mhairi Maclennan reacts after finishing the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon on Sunday. Image: PA.
Inverness' Mhairi Maclennan 'excited' by marathon future after finishing as top Brit on debut…
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib poses for a picture in the ring.
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib eyes global stage after claiming European title
Aberdeen sport climber Max Milne. Image: IFSC.
Max Milne: Aberdeen climber believes he can fulfil Paris 2024 Olympics dream
Jamie Crowe claimed top spot in the 5K and 10K races at Run Balmoral in 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jamie Crowe aiming for another Run Balmoral hat-trick
Young rally car enthusiast. Picture taken by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Rally cars roar down Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
John Wink's Hyundai i20 R5 heads the queue at the 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
All you need to know: 2024 Speyside Stages rally as Huntly's John Wink looks…
Granite City ABC boxer Ben Bonner wins Scottish Youth 2006 67kg Golden Gloves title. Image: Boxing Scotland
Aberdeen teen boxing Ben Bonner claims Golden Gloves glory ahead of USA training camp
Ailsa Lister modelling the new Scotland cricket shirt. Picture: Cricket Scotland.
Exclusive: Huntly's Ailsa Lister on Scotland cricket World Cup qualifying hopes and being chosen…
Jake Paul has been challenged by Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister. Image: Kenny Elrick/Shutterstock.
'I'd knock that smirk off his face': Jake Paul given fight invitation by Aberdeen…