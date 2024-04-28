Gallery: Etape Loch Ness 2024 hailed a ‘monster success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Etape Loch Ness 2024 hailed a ‘monster success’

The 2024 event was officially started by Olympic and Commonwealth Games road cyclist turned commentator Brian Smith.

Pedaling through the misty veil of Loch Ness, riders conquered the scenic route of the tenth edition of Etape Loch Ness today. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Pedaling through the misty veil of Loch Ness, riders conquered the scenic route of the tenth edition of Etape Loch Ness today. Image: Etape Loch Ness
By Louise Glen & Katherine Ferries

The tenth edition of the Etape Loch Ness saw 5,650 cyclists from 24 countries signing up to part in the 66-mile closed-road sportive.

The 2024 event raised over £2million for Macmillan Cancer Support and was officially started by Olympic and Commonwealth Games road cyclist turned commentator Brian Smith.

Finishing fastest at the 2024 Etape Loch Ness were Daniel Sutherland of Ross-shire Roads Cycling Club in a time of 2:45:26, and Natalie Munro of Moray Gravel RT in a time of 2:58:50.

Etape Loch Ness was ‘a brilliant effort by all involved’

The Etape Loch Ness course includes the King of the Mountain, which is located after Fort Augustus, 34 miles into the route, and consists of a 4.8-mile climb to the top of the Glendoe summit.

The fastest male and female for this section are crowned King and Queen of the Mountain.

Taking the crowns this year were Andy Cunningham and Charlotte Dewdney in times of 19:36 and 25:33 respectively.

This is the seventh time that Andy Cunningham has taken the crown, while Charlotte retains the title for the second consecutive year.

Official event starter, cyclist and commentator Brian Smith said: “It’s been great to be here for the tenth edition of the Etape Loch Ness.

“The atmosphere in the city over the whole weekend has been incredible and it’s been fantastic to see so many cyclists of all abilities take on this monster challenge.

“A brilliant effort by all involved!”

Those interested in taking part in the 2025 Etape Loch Ness, taking place on 27th April 2025, can register their interest now at etapelochness.com.

Etape Loch Ness results and pictures

Fastest males:

1st: Daniel Sutherland, Ross-shire Roads Cycling Club, 2:45:26

2nd: Jonathan Forbes, Ross-shire Roads Cycling Club, 2:46:16

3rd: Gavin Dempster, Moray Firth Cycling Club, 2:46:19

King of the Mountain: Andy Cunningham, 19:36

Fastest females:

1st: Natalie Munro, Moray Gravel RT, 2:58:50

2nd: Martha Gates, Moray Firth Cycling Club, 2:58:52

3rd: Charlotte Dewdney, 3:04:41

Queen of the Mountain: Charlotte Dewdney, 25:33

Those interested in taking part in the 2025 Etape Loch Ness, taking place on April 27 2025, can register their interest now at www.etapelochness.com.

Riders at the start line of Etape Loch Ness 2024. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Unleash your inner Nessie hunter at Etape Loch Ness! Image: Etape Loch Ness
Every pedal, every cheer, every shared moment – supporting dad every step of the way in the race at Etape Loch Ness. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Smooth roads, clear skies, and a heart full of determination – the perfect ride for this cyclist at Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Unleashing the force of pedal power: fueling dreams, conquering challenges, and embracing the journey at Etape Loch Ness. Image: Trevor Martin
Beautiful views. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Lone piper Ruaridh Drennan is heard when the King of the Mountain stage is nearly over. Image: Etape Loch Ness
The route is a big thumbs up from this cyclist.  Image: Etape Loch Ness
Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
A 66-mile closed road cycle sportive around iconic Loch Ness in the Highlands of Scotland. Image: Etape Loch Ness
In the heart of Scotland, cyclists find their rhythm and their smiles at Etape Loch Ness 2024. Image: Etape Loch Ness
The route flanks the famous Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Cyclists were able to take in the stunning Highland scenery. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Pedals spin, spirits soar: cyclists revel in the challenge of Etape Loch Ness 2024. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Smiles as wide as the Scottish Highlands: cyclists basking in the joy of Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Cyclists were able to take in the stunning Highland scenery. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Wind in their hair, spirits soaring: cyclists making memories at Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
The tenth edition of the Etape Loch Ness took place today, with 5,650 cyclists from 24 countries signing up to take on the 66-mile closed-road sportive. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Since the first Etape Loch Ness in 2014, over £2 million has been raised for the event’s official charity Macmillan Cancer Support, with £210,000 raised so far by Team Macmillan riders in 2024. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Capturing the joy of the ride: a cyclist’s smile says it all at Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Every pedal stroke a celebration: cyclists soaking in the magic of Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
The tenth edition of the Etape Loch Ness took place today. Image: Etape Loch Ness
The Etape Loch Ness takes place around iconic Loch Ness offering the chance to cycle 66 miles (106 km) on traffic free roads. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Highland hills, Loch Ness thrills: cyclists soak in the magic of Etape Loch Ness 2024. Image: Etape Loch Ness
A decade of pedal-powered perseverance: celebrating the enduring legacy of Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Pushing limits, embracing the beauty: cyclists make their mark at Etape Loch Ness 2024. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Conquer the depths, embrace the mystery. Etape Loch Ness: where every pedal stroke tells a tale. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Will you be taking part in the 2025 Etape Loch Ness? Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Etape Loch Ness: where the scenery pedals alongside you. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Fastest female Natalie Munro. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Where the journey is as breathtaking as the destination. Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Pedals, passion, and picturesque landscapes. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Experience the thrill of the ride, surrounded by the mystique of Loch Ness at Etape Loch Ness. Image: Etape Loch Ness
Etape Loch Ness 2024. Image: Etape Loch Ness
The finish line of Etape. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Fastest females Martha Gates, Natalie Munro and Charlotte Dewdney. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Ex-Scotland rugby internationals Ruaridh Jackson and Ryan Grant. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Fastest female and male Natalie Munro and Daniel Sutherland. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Fastest male Daniel Sutherland. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Fastest males Daniel Sutherland and Jonathan Forbes. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness
Worn with pride, earned through sweat and determination: Etape Loch Ness medals. Image: Trevor Martin/Etape Loch Ness

