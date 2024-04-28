Gallery: Etape Loch Ness 2024 hailed a ‘monster success’

The tenth edition of the Etape Loch Ness saw 5,650 cyclists from 24 countries signing up to part in the 66-mile closed-road sportive.

The 2024 event raised over £2million for Macmillan Cancer Support and was officially started by Olympic and Commonwealth Games road cyclist turned commentator Brian Smith.

Finishing fastest at the 2024 Etape Loch Ness were Daniel Sutherland of Ross-shire Roads Cycling Club in a time of 2:45:26, and Natalie Munro of Moray Gravel RT in a time of 2:58:50.

Etape Loch Ness was ‘a brilliant effort by all involved’

The Etape Loch Ness course includes the King of the Mountain, which is located after Fort Augustus, 34 miles into the route, and consists of a 4.8-mile climb to the top of the Glendoe summit.

The fastest male and female for this section are crowned King and Queen of the Mountain.

Taking the crowns this year were Andy Cunningham and Charlotte Dewdney in times of 19:36 and 25:33 respectively.

This is the seventh time that Andy Cunningham has taken the crown, while Charlotte retains the title for the second consecutive year.

Official event starter, cyclist and commentator Brian Smith said: “It’s been great to be here for the tenth edition of the Etape Loch Ness.

“The atmosphere in the city over the whole weekend has been incredible and it’s been fantastic to see so many cyclists of all abilities take on this monster challenge.

“A brilliant effort by all involved!”

Those interested in taking part in the 2025 Etape Loch Ness, taking place on 27th April 2025, can register their interest now at etapelochness.com.

Etape Loch Ness results and pictures

Fastest males:

1st: Daniel Sutherland, Ross-shire Roads Cycling Club, 2:45:26

2nd: Jonathan Forbes, Ross-shire Roads Cycling Club, 2:46:16

3rd: Gavin Dempster, Moray Firth Cycling Club, 2:46:19

King of the Mountain: Andy Cunningham, 19:36

Fastest females:

1st: Natalie Munro, Moray Gravel RT, 2:58:50

2nd: Martha Gates, Moray Firth Cycling Club, 2:58:52

3rd: Charlotte Dewdney, 3:04:41

Queen of the Mountain: Charlotte Dewdney, 25:33

