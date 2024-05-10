Cricket: Aberdeenshire’s groundsman Calum Howard makes playing comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Aberdeenshire’s groundsman Calum Howard makes playing comeback

In recent years the 32-year-old has been more used to preparing the Mannofield pitch than playing on it.

By Callum Law
Calum Howard is Aberdeenshire's groundsman has also been back playing for the club. Pictures by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Calum Howard is happy to be Aberdeenshire’s jack of all trades after making a playing comeback for the club.

The 32-year-old took over as head groundsman at Mannofield in 2020 and has seldom played for Shire since.

However, at the start of this cricket season last weekend Howard played for Aberdeenshire as they defeated St Modans in their North East Championship opener and Greenock in the Scottish Cup first round.

Although he doesn’t plan on featuring every week, Howard is happy to help the club in any capacity he can.

Aberdeenshire meet Forfarshire 2nds at Mannofield tomorrow and he said: “The start of the season is quite challenging for the club.

“It’s exam time and a lot of our really promising young players aren’t able to play.

“So I’m helping out at the moment by playing and I’ve enjoyed it.

“I don’t think it will be too regular a thing, it’s just a case of me wearing a different hat for Aberdeenshire.

“I do the ground and if they ask me to coach I’ll do it, if they ask me to play I’ll do it and if the ask me to pull pints I’ll do that.

“I’m just filling in a gap for guys that are away. The amount of people connected to the club who do lots of different jobs is remarkable.

“The last three or four years have been tough and people have really stepped up to get things done.

“It’s just a case of mucking in and there are a lot of people at the club who are good at that.

“If there are jobs to be done you have to get on with it and for me playing falls into that bracket at the moment.”

Enjoyment has been rediscovered

Howard, who has also previously featured for Huntly, first joined Aberdeenshire in 2013 but had lost his appetite for playing in recent years.

However, turning out for the Forty Club, a touring club which has district teams right across Britain, has reignited his interest in playing.

Howard added: “Even before I took over as groundsman at Mannofield I wasn’t getting the same enjoyment out of playing that I had been getting before.

“I reached a point where I enjoyed preparing the ground more than I did playing on it.

“Playing intermittently for the Forty Club and has given me the enjoyment for playing again.

“I spend all week trying to give the guys the best possible playing surface and then when things go well on a Saturday or a Sunday that’s a good feeling.

“Last weekend was a good start to the season and it was looking a bit dodgy on the Saturday morning as to whether we’d be able to play.

“But everyone chipped in and thankfully we managed to get it playable.”

North East Championship and Grades round-up

Elsewhere in the North East Championship tomorrow Stoneywood-Dyce look to get their first win of the season when Strathmore visit People’s Park.

Huntly are also at home with Freuchie the opposition at Castle Park. Gordonians travel to St Modans after their opening league fixture was abandoned last Saturday.

In the Grades all of last weekend’s Grade One action was rained off. This week Banchory meet Mannofield, Gordonians tackle Knight Riders, Bon Accord face Crescent, Inverurie play Cults and Master Blasters take on Grammar.

In Grade Two, 3rd Aberdeen Grammar face Grampian in a match between two teams who have made winning starts to the summer.

Dunecht were impressive winners in Grade Three last weekend and travel to Kessock Park to play 2nd Fraserburgh tomorrow.

