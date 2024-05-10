Expect a slice of Greece at Acropolis’ new home in the former Muchacho on Rose Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expect a slice of Greece at Acropolis’ new home in the former Muchacho on Rose Street

Acropolis on Rose Street opened roughly six weeks ago. Here's what Andy and I thought of the menu.

Andy and I outside Acropolis on Rose Street. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Acropolis has been serving authentic, award-winning Greek street food in Marischal Square’s Resident X since December 2022.

The business was established in 2016 and boasts various venues across the UK, including in Sunderland and Newcastle upon Tyne.

But today, we’re focusing on its Granite City presence.

The menu – featuring loaded gyros, platters and salads – received (and continues to receive) rave reviews at Resident X.

So when I heard that Acropolis was branching out across Aberdeen, opening a second shop in the former Muchacho premises on Rose Street, I wasn’t surprised.

Acropolis banners in the window of Muchacho on Rose Street.
Outside the restaurant
Acropolis opened on Rose Street around six weeks ago.

Having tried some of their dishes at Resident X, and recently stopping by their new restaurant with colleague Andy Morton, the two are very different, in my opinion.

Why?

Because at Acropolis on Rose Street, which opened roughly six weeks ago, you feel transported to Greece. The décor features light hues such as whites, creams and blues, plus walls and flooring that appear like exposed stone and brickwork.

Inside Acropolis in aberdeen
Inside the restaurant.

It had a clean aesthetic combined with a rustic energy that we both loved. And our server Prince was a delight, making us feel right at home as soon as we stepped inside.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Acropolis on Rose Street, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Mixed platter

We both gasped when we spotted our first dish. In a good way, of course.

Prince recommended the £24 mixed platter, featuring chicken gyros, a chicken souvlaki skewer and a lamb kofte skewer piled on top of crispy fries and grilled pita bread which had been cut into bitesize pieces.

The mammoth-sized portion is colourful and inviting. I’d definitely say it’s a sharer, although Prince did tell us he’s able to tackle the lot when he’s feeling ravenous.

A mixed platter from Acropolis in aberdeen
Our mixed platter.

The juicy chicken skewer was charred on the outside, adding a subtle smokiness, while the lamb tore apart with ease. We couldn’t decide which meat we preferred.

Andy and Karla taking a bite
We adored the mixed platter. Here’s a shot of us tucking into the chicken.

Three pots containing homemade tzatziki sauce, chilli sauce and Acropolis’ signature sauce accompanied, along with freshly-cut lettuce, mixed onions and tomatoes.

Again, it was near impossible to pick a winner out of the sauces. The tzatziki was silky and garlicky, the chilli sauce had a spicy kick that lingered on the tongue (and paired beautifully with the chicken), and the Acropolis sauce was deliciously rich.

One of the food platters available
Three sauces and a refreshing salad accompanied the meat and fries.

Grilled halloumi and feta cheese were added into the mix too at an additional £2 each.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Halloumi rolls

Like the mixed platter, our £7 halloumi rolls were a dish I’d order again and again (without question).

The batter was light and crisp, and melted in the mouth.

Halloumi rolls from Acropolis in aberdeen
Halloumi rolls.
Halloumi rolls with chilli jam
They were served with a pot of chilli jam.

As for the halloumi, it had that lovely squeak that Andy was after once you bit into it. The zingy, sweet chilli jam was the perfect pairing for the rolls which were mellow in flavour.

Andy and Karla in Acropolis in aberdeen
The halloumi rolls were another winner.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 3: Greek pita with tzatziki

Among Acropolis’ ‘cold sides’ is the Greek pita with tzatziki (£5.20).

Greek pita with tzatziki.
Greek pita with tzatziki.

It’s a simple dish that, in my opinion, is hard to get right. The pair of us have had a few poor pitas in our days, but this was not one of them.

Soft, fluffy and slightly tangy, it was a joy to eat on its own. However, that homemade tzatziki (which we already knew we loved) brought the dish to a whole new level.

tzatziki
There was plenty of tzatziki to go around.

I used to admittedly not be the biggest tzatziki fan, but this one has converted me. And the drizzling of oil added a nice earthiness.

Andy taking a big bite
Andy was a big fan.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 4: Greek feta cheese and olives

Lastly, Prince prepared Greek feta cheese and olives, priced at £5.20.

Refreshingly light, bright and flavourful, there was a hefty amount of olives, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and cucumber in the portion.

Greek feta cheese and olives from Acropolis on Rose Street
Greek feta cheese and olives.

Drizzled with Greek olive oil and oregano, Andy was oohing and aahing as he took his first bite.

There was the perfect amount of saltiness coming through from the olives, feta and oil.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Acropolis on Rose Street exceeded my expectations. Not only has the space been designed well, but the food was incredible.

I do think it would be great if customers dining inside the restaurant could use silverware cutlery rather than disposable. But that’s my only criticism.

Of course, we didn’t manage to eat the lot, but we’ll be back. We’ll see you again soon, Prince.

