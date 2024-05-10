Expect a slice of Greece at Acropolis’ new home in the former Muchacho on Rose Street

Acropolis has been serving authentic, award-winning Greek street food in Marischal Square’s Resident X since December 2022.

The business was established in 2016 and boasts various venues across the UK, including in Sunderland and Newcastle upon Tyne.

But today, we’re focusing on its Granite City presence.

The menu – featuring loaded gyros, platters and salads – received (and continues to receive) rave reviews at Resident X.

So when I heard that Acropolis was branching out across Aberdeen, opening a second shop in the former Muchacho premises on Rose Street, I wasn’t surprised.

Having tried some of their dishes at Resident X, and recently stopping by their new restaurant with colleague Andy Morton, the two are very different, in my opinion.

Why?

Because at Acropolis on Rose Street, which opened roughly six weeks ago, you feel transported to Greece. The décor features light hues such as whites, creams and blues, plus walls and flooring that appear like exposed stone and brickwork.

It had a clean aesthetic combined with a rustic energy that we both loved. And our server Prince was a delight, making us feel right at home as soon as we stepped inside.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Acropolis on Rose Street, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Mixed platter

We both gasped when we spotted our first dish. In a good way, of course.

Prince recommended the £24 mixed platter, featuring chicken gyros, a chicken souvlaki skewer and a lamb kofte skewer piled on top of crispy fries and grilled pita bread which had been cut into bitesize pieces.

The mammoth-sized portion is colourful and inviting. I’d definitely say it’s a sharer, although Prince did tell us he’s able to tackle the lot when he’s feeling ravenous.

The juicy chicken skewer was charred on the outside, adding a subtle smokiness, while the lamb tore apart with ease. We couldn’t decide which meat we preferred.

Three pots containing homemade tzatziki sauce, chilli sauce and Acropolis’ signature sauce accompanied, along with freshly-cut lettuce, mixed onions and tomatoes.

Again, it was near impossible to pick a winner out of the sauces. The tzatziki was silky and garlicky, the chilli sauce had a spicy kick that lingered on the tongue (and paired beautifully with the chicken), and the Acropolis sauce was deliciously rich.

Grilled halloumi and feta cheese were added into the mix too at an additional £2 each.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Halloumi rolls

Like the mixed platter, our £7 halloumi rolls were a dish I’d order again and again (without question).

The batter was light and crisp, and melted in the mouth.

As for the halloumi, it had that lovely squeak that Andy was after once you bit into it. The zingy, sweet chilli jam was the perfect pairing for the rolls which were mellow in flavour.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Dish 3: Greek pita with tzatziki

Among Acropolis’ ‘cold sides’ is the Greek pita with tzatziki (£5.20).

It’s a simple dish that, in my opinion, is hard to get right. The pair of us have had a few poor pitas in our days, but this was not one of them.

Soft, fluffy and slightly tangy, it was a joy to eat on its own. However, that homemade tzatziki (which we already knew we loved) brought the dish to a whole new level.

I used to admittedly not be the biggest tzatziki fan, but this one has converted me. And the drizzling of oil added a nice earthiness.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Dish 4: Greek feta cheese and olives

Lastly, Prince prepared Greek feta cheese and olives, priced at £5.20.

Refreshingly light, bright and flavourful, there was a hefty amount of olives, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and cucumber in the portion.

Drizzled with Greek olive oil and oregano, Andy was oohing and aahing as he took his first bite.

There was the perfect amount of saltiness coming through from the olives, feta and oil.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Acropolis on Rose Street exceeded my expectations. Not only has the space been designed well, but the food was incredible.

I do think it would be great if customers dining inside the restaurant could use silverware cutlery rather than disposable. But that’s my only criticism.

Of course, we didn’t manage to eat the lot, but we’ll be back. We’ll see you again soon, Prince.