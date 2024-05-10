Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland vows to ‘dismantle’ Sion Yaxley in Celtic title showdown

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland has vowed to “dismantle” Sion Yaxley in their high-stakes Celtic super-welterweight title clash.

The 25-year-old will face undefeated defending champion Yaxley for the British Boxing Board of Control Celtic belt at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The clash also doubles as a British title eliminator.

After an intensive training camp in London, Sutherland says he is in the best shape physically and mentally of his career.

And he has vowed to deliver a performance which will make the boxing world take notice.

In preparation, Sutherland has sparred with world title contenders Ohara Davies and Denzel Bentley.

Sutherland boasts a pro-record of 16 wins (five KO) with just one defeat.

Welshman Yaxley, 27, also holds the IBO Continental super-welterweight title and has a flawless record of 13 wins (two KO) from 13 contests.

Sutherland said: “Yaxley is a good quality, undefeated opponent, who is the champion – but the way I’m going to dismantle him will be special.

“This is the biggest fight of my career to date and I believe it’s going to be my coming out party.

“Physically I am in the best shape and my sharpness is incredible.

“I am in absolute peak condition and I am so mentally sharp and ready for the fight.

“If I needed any extra motivation, it being a British title eliminator is it.

“A lot of people will be talking about my performance for a while to come.

“I will beat the champion, who is undefeated and coming from the famous Joe Gallagher gym.

“It will be a performance people will not forget. It will be one that gets me recognition.”

Taking Yaxley into ‘deep waters’

Defending champion Yaxley secured the Celtic title with a unanimous points win over Kieran Gething (12-2-2) in July last year.

Yaxley trains out of the legendary Gallagher’s gym in Manchester, which has produced world champions, including Anthony Crolla, Scott Quigg and Liam Smith.

At the helm of the team is Joe Gallagher, the first ever British-born trainer to win the prestigious Ring Magazine trainer of the year award.

Sutherland has won three pro titles in his career

In May 2019, Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title.

In 2021 he stopped highly-rated Mexican Jose DelgadoVelazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

Later that year, Sutherland secured a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1) for the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt.

Now he is gunning for more title glory.

Sutherland said: “When you look at the opponents I have been in against and then Yaxley has faced, the calibre is totally different.

“I have been tested and pushed myself.

“However, I don’t think he (Yaxley) has seen any deep waters – but I’m going to take him there and drown him.

“I will be on my absolute A-game and beat him in every single department.

“If he wants to try to box, I will out-box him.

“If Yaxley wants to sit back and try to counter-box, then I will pick him apart.

“And if he wants to get into a brawl, I have been there and done that.

“I’m up for anything and the only thing that matters is coming away with that win and the title.”

Sparring with world title contenders

In preparation for the title showdown, Sutherland undertook six weeks of sparring in London against world title contenders Ohara Davies and Denzel Bentley.

Davies is the reigning WBA Interim World super-lightweight champion and has a pro record of 25 wins (18 KO) and three losses.

Bentley, who has 18 wins (15 KO), three losses and one draw, is set to fight for the WBO International middleweight title on Saturday.

Sutherland said: “I got top-quality sparring and I don’t think you are going to get much better than Ohara Davies and Denzel Bentley.

“I sparred them both for six weeks on the bounce, so I know the level I can compete at.

“I just have to go out there on Saturday to show the level I am at.

“Yes, Yaxley is the champion and undefeated, but he hasn’t been in the ring with me yet.”

Messages of support from fans

Sutherland’s training camp for the title fight was in London.

However, away from the Granite City, preparing for the biggest fight of his career to date, he received many inspirational messages from fans.

He said: “I was down in London for more than two months and the support from fans in Aberdeen during that time has been fantastic.

“The support has been through the roof with love and support.

“There have been beautiful messages that are very heartfelt, and it really shows the city is behind me.”