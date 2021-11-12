Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland wins WBC International Silver title with stoppage victory

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland secured the WBC International Silver title with a stoppage defeat of Michele Esposito at the Beach Ballroom.

In an enthralling, all action fight referee Victor Laughlin stepped in to stop the contest in the eight round.

Sutherland unleashed a relentless barrage of shots and the referee decided Esposito had suffered enough.

The fight was stopped 1 minute 57 seconds into round eight.

It is the first time Esposito has been stopped in a nine year career.

Sutherland (11,0,0) made it back to back title wins have claimed the WBO Youth welterweight title with a stoppage defeat of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez in Hamilton in July.

Esposito (18,4,1) went on the front-foot in the first throwing, but not landing, combinations but his momentum pushed Sutherland onto the ropes.

However the Aberdonian brilliantly shimmied and ducked to slide inside the Italian and switch him onto the ropes.

It was an early declaration of Sutherland’s speed and movement.

In an explosive fight both boxers were going toe to toe with Sutherland’s uppercuts inside connecting.

In the fourth Sutherland had Esposito on the ropes and punctured his high guard with punishing uppercuts.

There was no let up in the action with Sutherland and Esposito trading blows through the rounds.

Sutherland was becoming the increasingly busier as he ground down a resilient Esposito with a relentless barrage of shots.

In the eight round Sutherland got the Italian on the ropes and unleashed a barrage of destructive shots and the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

Former Italian welterweight champion Esposito, 35, was on a seven fight winning streak dating back to 2018.

Billy Stuart back on track with win

Meanwhile Northern Sporting Club super bantamweight Billy ‘The Butcher’ Stuart returned to winning ways in impressive style with a stoppage defeat of Alexandru Ionita (7,9,1) of Romania.

Macduff’s Stuart, who trains in Aberdeen, was bidding to bounce back from the first defeat of his professional career.

The 23-year-old had lost to Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez in an IBF Youth super bantamweight title fight in Hamilton in July.

Stuart rocked Ionita with a powerful right, left combination to the temple in the fifth round.

He followed up with a flurry of explosive and destructive body shots whilst backing Ionita onto the ropes.

Somehow the Romanian withstood the barrage until the end of the round.

However Ionita did not come out for the sixth round. It was an impressive win from Stuart, the reigning BUI Celtic champion.

Northern Sporting Club signings win

Northern Sporting Club recent signing Craig Morgan (7,0,0) beat Brett Fidoe (15,65,5) 40-36 at super-featherweight.

Another recent Northern Sporting Club signing ,Edward Donovan (1,0,0), extended his 100 percent start to the pro ranks with a comprehensive 40-35 defeat of Steven Floyd (1,0,0).

Welterweight Donovan dropped Floyd to the canvas in the fourth and final round with a powerful left hook to the body.

Floyd resumed after an eight count but Donovan could not secure a stoppage as he made it two wins from two pro fights.

Super lightweight Callen McCauley (7,0,0) beat Angel Emiloy (10,34,0) on points 60-54.

Ayr super middleweight Luca Micheletti (3,0,0) defeated Slovakia’s Michael Gardzik (6,15,0) 40-36.