Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland confirms homecoming fight for June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland confirms homecoming fight for June

Southpaw Dean Sutherland will face Sheffield's Sam O'Maison in a bill-topping clash at The Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, June 3.

By Sean Wallace
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen in June. Pic by Chris Sumner
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen in June. Pic by Chris Sumner

Aberdeen super-welterweight Dean Sutherland is set for a homecoming fight in the Granite City in June.

The 24-year-old southpaw will face Sam O’Maison in a top-of-the-bill clash at The Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, June 3.

It will mark Sutherland’s first fight at The Beach Ballroom since he suffered a shock Commonwealth title defeat to Louis Greene at the venue last November.

Sutherland endured title despair when losing by fifth round stoppage to Greene.

It was Sutherland’s first, and only, defeat in his professional career.

Dean Sutherland (black/yellow shorts) against Louis Greene in the Commonwealth title fight. Image: Chris Sumner

Sutherland. aka “Deadly”, bounced back from that loss by registering an emphatic 60-54 defeat of Ramiro Blanco in Glasgow in February.

Now the Aberdeen boxer, who boasts a pro record of 14 wins (four by KO) and one loss from 15 bouts, will face O’Maison.

Sheffield fighter O’Maison, 31, has a return of 17 wins (seven KO), four losses (three KO) and one draw.

O’Maison’s previous fight was a British super-lightweight title loss to Dalton Smith in June last year.

Sutherland is currently at a training camp in London under Barry Healy in preparation for the homecoming fight in June.

Highly-rated Sutherland has won three titles.

Sutherland secured a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1) for the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt in November 2021.

Earlier that year, he also stopped highly-rated Mexican Jose Delgado Velazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

In May 2019, Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Rising star McPherson on the bill, while Smart looks to bounce back

Meanwhile, Aberdonian rising prospect Gregor McPherson will also fight on the undercard of Sutherland’s clash at The Beach Ballroom.

Teenager McPherson, 18, has a flawless record of two wins from two fights.

Gregor McPherson (black shorts) against Logan Paling at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Chris Sumner

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart will fight on the bill for the first time since losing a Scottish title clash.

Smart, 29, suffered a 97-94 loss to Robbie Graham at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen earlier this month.

It was Smart’s first defeat of his professional career.

He will face Paul Deas in a rematch at The Beach Ballroom.

Smart overcame Deas 57-56 at the Ice Centre, Inverness, last September to secure his place in the Scottish title showdown.

Elgin boxer Andrew Smart lost the Scottish title fight. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Undefeated Dingwall welterweight Ben Bartlett will also fight on the bill.

Bartlett, 23, extended his flawless professional record to six wins from six by overcoming Mykhailo Sovtus 60-55 at the Ardoe House Hotel earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Rebecca Morrison and her team in action at the European Curling Championships 2022, Östersund, Sweden. Image: WCF/Celine Stucki
Curling: Team Morrison look to learn from a tough week at Women's World Championships
Guest speaker Jamie Andrew received a standing ovation from the Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Were YOU at Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023? More than 60 of the best pictures…
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year's winners
Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships. Supplied by WCF.
Curling: Team Morrison head into final day of round robin with victory against New…
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 takes place on Thursday at P&J Live.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Who will win the prizes at tonight's P&J Live ceremony?
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Cricket: Aberdonian Kyle Coetzer calls time on career
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Team Morrison beaten by Norway and Italy at Women's World Curling Championships

Most Read

1
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following one-car crash on A98 near…
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced in a major meeting.
Campaigners gagged as council votes to plough ahead with Aberdeen pool and library closures
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager’s job
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
10
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Phillip Tyson is missing from Hoy in the Orkney Islands. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in…
Highland League Weekly features 18 (EIGHTEEN) goals across our two highlights packages.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Wick Academy and Keith…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. CAP school money sessions Picture shows; Chris and Sarah Dowling Christians Against Poverty. Inverness. Supplied by Chris and Sarah Dowling Date; Unknown
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
aymt aberdeen legally blonde
AYMT's take on Legally Blonde promises to be one Elle of a show
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Highland Shortbread Showdown, Inverness Cathedral. The winner is, Paul Macintosh of Mackenzies Bakery in Portree, Skye.
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Begg knocked a cyclist into the road and drove away Picture shows; Thomas Begg, Tain Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/03/2023
Pensioner with failing eyesight knocked cyclist into road and drove on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented