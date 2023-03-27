Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland confirms homecoming fight for June

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen super-welterweight Dean Sutherland is set for a homecoming fight in the Granite City in June.

The 24-year-old southpaw will face Sam O’Maison in a top-of-the-bill clash at The Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, June 3.

It will mark Sutherland’s first fight at The Beach Ballroom since he suffered a shock Commonwealth title defeat to Louis Greene at the venue last November.

Sutherland endured title despair when losing by fifth round stoppage to Greene.

It was Sutherland’s first, and only, defeat in his professional career.

Sutherland. aka “Deadly”, bounced back from that loss by registering an emphatic 60-54 defeat of Ramiro Blanco in Glasgow in February.

Now the Aberdeen boxer, who boasts a pro record of 14 wins (four by KO) and one loss from 15 bouts, will face O’Maison.

Sheffield fighter O’Maison, 31, has a return of 17 wins (seven KO), four losses (three KO) and one draw.

O’Maison’s previous fight was a British super-lightweight title loss to Dalton Smith in June last year.

Sutherland is currently at a training camp in London under Barry Healy in preparation for the homecoming fight in June.

Highly-rated Sutherland has won three titles.

Sutherland secured a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1) for the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt in November 2021.

Earlier that year, he also stopped highly-rated Mexican Jose Delgado Velazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

In May 2019, Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title.

Rising star McPherson on the bill, while Smart looks to bounce back

Meanwhile, Aberdonian rising prospect Gregor McPherson will also fight on the undercard of Sutherland’s clash at The Beach Ballroom.

Teenager McPherson, 18, has a flawless record of two wins from two fights.

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart will fight on the bill for the first time since losing a Scottish title clash.

Smart, 29, suffered a 97-94 loss to Robbie Graham at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen earlier this month.

It was Smart’s first defeat of his professional career.

He will face Paul Deas in a rematch at The Beach Ballroom.

Smart overcame Deas 57-56 at the Ice Centre, Inverness, last September to secure his place in the Scottish title showdown.

Undefeated Dingwall welterweight Ben Bartlett will also fight on the bill.

Bartlett, 23, extended his flawless professional record to six wins from six by overcoming Mykhailo Sovtus 60-55 at the Ardoe House Hotel earlier this month.